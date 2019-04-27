naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Diamonds Reveal How Continents are Stabilized, Key to Earth's Habitability

By Staff Reporter
Apr 27, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Close
 Raw Diamond (IMAGE)
A raw diamond from Sierra Leone with sulfur-containing mineral inclusions.
(Photo : Courtesy of the Gemological Institute of America.)

Washington, DC-- The longevity of Earth's continents in the face of destructive tectonic activity is an essential geologic backdrop for the emergence of life on our planet. This stability depends on the underlying mantle attached to the landmasses.

New research by a group of geoscientists from Carnegie, the Gemological Institute of America, and the University of Alberta demonstrates that diamonds can be used to reveal how a buoyant section of mantle beneath some of the continents became thick enough to provide long-term stability.

"We've found a way to use traces of sulfur from ancient volcanoes that made its way into the mantle and eventually into diamonds to provide evidence for one particular process of continent building," explained Karen Smit of the Gemological Institute of America, lead author on the group's paper, which appears this week in Science. "Our technique shows that the geologic activity that formed the West African continent was due to plate tectonic movement of ocean crust sinking into the mantle."

Diamonds may be beloved by jewelry collectors, but they are truly a geologist's best friend. Because they originate deep inside the Earth, tiny mineral grains trapped inside of a diamond, often considered undesirable in the gem trade, can reveal details about the conditions under which it formed.

"In this way, diamonds act as mineralogical emissaries from the Earth's depths," explained Carnegie co-author Steve Shirey.

About 150 to 200 kilometers, 93 to 124 miles, beneath the surface, geologic formations called mantle keels act as stabilizers for the continental crust. The material that comprises them must thicken, stabilize, and cool under the continent to form a strong, buoyant, keel that is fundamental for preserving the surface landmass against the relentless destructive forces of Earth's tectonic activity. But how this is accomplished has been a matter of debate in the scientific community.

"Solving this mystery is key to understanding how the continents came to exist in their current incarnations and how they survive on an active planet," Shirey explained. "Since this is the only tectonically active, rocky planet that we know, understanding the geology of how our continents formed is a crucial part of discerning what makes Earth habitable."

Some scientists think mantle keels form by a process called subduction, by which oceanic plates sink from the Earth's surface into its depths when one tectonic plate slides beneath another. Others think keels are created by a vertical process in which plumes of hot magma rise from much deeper in the Earth.

A geochemical tool that can detect whether the source of a mantle keel's makeup originated from surface plates or from upwelling of deeper mantle material was needed to help resolve this debate. Luckily, mantle keels have the ideal conditions for diamond formation. This means scientists can reveal a mantle keel's origin by studying inclusions from diamonds that formed in it.

The research group's analysis of sulfur-rich minerals, called sulfides, in diamonds mined in Sierra Leone indicate that the region experienced two subduction events during its history.

They were able to make this determination because the chemistry of the sulfide mineral grains is only seen in samples from Earth's surface more than 2.5 billion years ago--before oxygen became so abundant in our planet's atmosphere. This means that the sulfur in these mineral inclusions must have once existed on the Earth's surface and was then drawn down into the mantle by subduction.

The team's comparison to diamonds from Botswana showed similar evidence of keel-creation through subduction. But comparison to diamonds mined from northern Canada does not show the same sulfur chemistry, meaning that the mantle keel in this region originated in some way that did not incorporate surface material.

The group's findings suggest that thickening and stabilization of the mantle keel beneath the West African continent happened when this section of mantle was squeezed by collision with the sinking ocean floor material. This method of keel thickening and continent stabilization is not responsible for forming the keel under a portion of northern Canada. The sulfide minerals inside Canadian diamonds do not tell the researchers how this keel formed, only how it didn't.

"Our work shows that sulfide inclusions in diamonds are a powerful tool to investigate continent construction processes," Smit concluded.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Land in the USDA Conservation Reserve Program (IMAGE)

Honey bee colonies more successful by foraging on non-crop fields
C. elegans Embryos (IMAGE)
New study shows effects on offspring of epigenetic inheritance via sperm
'Sir Freddie,' One of the Original Semen Donors, in 1969 (IMAGE)
Ram sperm frozen for 50 years successfully used to impregnate 34 ewes
Forest (IMAGE)
Largest carbon dioxide sink in renewable forests
Ancient Ocean Site (IMAGE)
Researchers uncover new clues to surviving extinction
Turtles
Tracking turtles with telemetry
Puddle Jumpers (IMAGE)
Rainy Weather on the Greenland Ice -- Triggering Sudden Melting Events
Gregarious Caterpillars (IMAGE)
Fighting leaf and mandible
African Great Apes (IMAGE)
Wild African ape reactions to novel camera traps
space

Mystery of the Universe's Expansion Rate Widens with New Hubble Data

Using DNA Templates to Harness the Sun's Energy

Explosion on Jupiter-sized star 10 times more powerful than ever seen on our sun

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

3D Optical Biopsies within Reach thanks to Advance in Light Field Technology

Gene-Editing Technology may Produce Resistant Virus in Cassava Plant

Lost Graves Identified by New Archaeology Methods

Singapore Scientists Develop Swallowable Self-inflating Capsule to Help Tackle Obesity

NUS Researchers Identified New Biomarkers Associated with 'Chemobrain'
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Simbakubwa Reconstruction (IMAGE)
Animals

Fossils found in museum drawer in Kenya belong to gigantic carnivore
Fire Extinguish Demonstration by Vacuum-Based Suction Operation (IMAGE)
Space

New Concept for Novel Fire Extinguisher in Space
Picture of the Coelacanth Latimeria (IMAGE)
Biology

Coelacanth reveals new insights into skull evolution
Underwater Glider Used To Study Red Tide In 2018
Biology

Ocean circulation likely to blame for severity of 2018 red tide

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antony Orth, RMIT University (IMAGE) 3D Optical Biopsies within Reach thanks to Advance in Light Field Technology
  2. 2 Cassava Plants Gene-Editing Technology may Produce Resistant Virus in Cassava Plant
  3. 3 Subsurface Imaging Technology Helps Find Lost Graves (IMAGE) Lost Graves Identified by New Archaeology Methods
  4. 4 Infographic: Calculating the Hubble Constant (IMAGE) Mystery of the Universe's Expansion Rate Widens with New Hubble Data
  5. 5 Bochum Research Team (IMAGE) Improving the Lifetime of Bioelectrodes for Solar Energy Conversion
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics