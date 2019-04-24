naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Chinese-UK Project Reveals Ancient Secrets of Medicinal Mint

By Staff Reporter
Apr 24, 2019 09:03 AM EDT
Close
 Scutellaria baicalensis (IMAGE)
Scutellaria baicalensis - also known as Chinese Skullcap
(Photo : Botanikfoto, Royalty Free Image)

The precious chemistry of a plant used for 2000 years in traditional Chinese medicine has been unlocked in a project that raises the prospect of rapid access to a wide array of therapeutic drugs.

Carried out by CEPAMS - a partnership between the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the John Innes Centre - the project has successfully delivered a high-quality reference genome of the mint-family member Scutellaria baicalensis Georgi.

The plant, commonly known as Chinese Skullcap, is well-known in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and is cultivated worldwide for its therapeutic properties.

Preparations of its dried roots, 'Huang Qin', show pharmacological activities conferred by novel compounds called flavonoids, including antibacterial, antiviral, antioxidant, anti-cancer, liver-protective and neuroprotective properties.

Despite the commercial interest and increasing demand for Scutellaria, improvements through breeding have been limited by a lack of genome information.

The team took DNA from a single plant at the Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden and used a combination of sequencing strategies to assemble 93% of the genome organised into 9 subsets of information or "pseudo chromosomes."

The development means that researchers are now able to identify the genes that produce a wealth of valuable compounds, and then turn them into drug candidates using metabolic engineering techniques in the lab.

The sequencing project outlined in the journal Molecular Plant, also provides a reference gateway for genetic exploration of other valuable members of the Lamiaceae or mint family.

"When I started getting the analysis back on the genome sequence it was like a revelation: it showed at a fundamental level how the pathway to valuable compounds evolved." says Professor Cathie Martin of the John Innes Centre and one of the authors of the study.

"The sequence is so good that it can improve the understanding of all the other genome sequences in the mint family. This is a large family of plants that is hugely important in Traditional Chinese Medicine and flavourings."

This study highlights the current revival in TCM following the award of the Nobel Prize for Physiology and Medicine in 2015 to Professor You-you Tu for her discovery of artemisinin as a broad spectrum anti-malarial from Artemesia annua (wormwood).

Since then, pharmacology has started examining the healing properties of preparations from plants listed in the traditional texts, such as Shennong Bencaojing (The Divine Farmer's Materia Medica) written between 200 and 250 AD. Such preparations have recently been reported as effective against a variety of complaints including as complementary cancer treatments.

Work on the reference genome and sequences from members of the same family has already started to deliver valuable information that could be applied to development of a wider range of remedies.

"This particular plant makes the bioactive compounds in the root, which means you have to wait three years for the plant to get big enough and of course in taking the root you destroy the plant," said Professor Martin.

"We've screened some members of the same family that make similar compounds in the leaves which means you could get more sustainable therapeutics taken in a different way," she added.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Land in the USDA Conservation Reserve Program (IMAGE)

Honey bee colonies more successful by foraging on non-crop fields
C. elegans Embryos (IMAGE)
New study shows effects on offspring of epigenetic inheritance via sperm
'Sir Freddie,' One of the Original Semen Donors, in 1969 (IMAGE)
Ram sperm frozen for 50 years successfully used to impregnate 34 ewes
Forest (IMAGE)
Largest carbon dioxide sink in renewable forests
Ancient Ocean Site (IMAGE)
Researchers uncover new clues to surviving extinction
Turtles
Tracking turtles with telemetry
Puddle Jumpers (IMAGE)
Rainy Weather on the Greenland Ice -- Triggering Sudden Melting Events
Gregarious Caterpillars (IMAGE)
Fighting leaf and mandible
African Great Apes (IMAGE)
Wild African ape reactions to novel camera traps
space

Explosion on Jupiter-sized star 10 times more powerful than ever seen on our sun

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life

Deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Biomimetics: Artificial Receptor Distinguishes Between Male and Female Hormones

Marine Skin Dives Deeper for Better Monitoring

Researchers Report High Performance Solid-State Sodium-Ion Battery

Artificial Intelligence can Diagnose PTSD by Analyzing Voices

Modified 'White Graphene' for Eco-friendly Energy
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Lanternflies Grapes (IMAGE)
Animals

Spotted lanternflies found to be flyers, not gliders
Drought and Central Valley Orchard (IMAGE)
Environment

Predicting heat waves? Look half a world away
Tiger (1 of 3) (IMAGE)
Animals

CSI meets conservation
Building a Bee-Friendly Landscape (IMAGE)
Environment

Science-based guidelines for building a bee-friendly landscape

Most Popular

  1. 1 Reef Halos (IMAGE) Can We Solve the Riddle of the Coral Reef Halos?
  2. 2 Scutellaria baicalensis (IMAGE) Chinese-UK Project Reveals Ancient Secrets of Medicinal Mint
  3. 3 Anemones not so Simple after All (1 of 2) (IMAGE) Simple Sea Anemones Not so Simple After All
  4. 4 Coral Reef (IMAGE) Scientists Create Largest Collection of Coral Reef Maps Ever Made
  5. 5 Sambucus nigra (IMAGE) Eating Elderberries Can Help Minimize Influenza Symptoms
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics