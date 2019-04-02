naturewn.com

Trending Topics california wet winter river storm Weather

Climate change threat to dolphins' survival

By Staff Reporter
Apr 02, 2019 08:46 AM EDT
Close
 Dolphin Mother and Calf (IMAGE)
This is a dolphin mother and calf in Shark Bay.


(Photo : Sonja Wild)
Dolphins (IMAGE)
These are dolphins.


(Photo : Sonja Wild)
Three Dolphins Over Seagrass (IMAGE)
These are three dolphins over seagrass.


(Photo : Simon J Allen, Shark Bay Dolphin Research Alliance)

An unprecedented marine heatwave had long-lasting negative impacts on both survival and birth rates on the iconic dolphin population in Shark Bay, Western Australia. Researchers at UZH have now documented that climate change may have more far-reaching consequences for the conservation of marine mammals than previously thought.

Shark Bay in Western Australia in early 2011: A heatwave causes the water temperatures to rise to more than four degrees above the annual average. The extended period caused a substantial loss of seagrass, which drives the Shark Bay ecosystem, in this coastal area, a UNESCO world heritage site.

Researchers from UZH have now investigated how this environmental damage has affected survival and reproduction of dolphins. They used long-term data on hundreds of animals collected over a ten-year period from 2007 to 2017. Their analyses revealed that the dolphins' survival rate had fallen by 12 percent following the heatwave of 2011. Moreover, female dolphins were giving birth to fewer calves - a phenomenon that lasted at least until 2017.

Negative influence of the heatwave is unprecedented

"The extent of the negative influence of the heatwave surprised us," says Sonja Wild, former PhD candidate at the University of Leeds and first author of the study. "It is particularly unusual that the reproductive success of females appears to have not returned to normal levels, even after six years." There are several possible explanations for this phenomenon, for instance, neglect of calves, increased newborn mortality, delayed sexual maturity or a combination thereof, but researchers have not yet been able to investigate them in detail.

Tool-using dolphins are less affected

Interestingly, the heatwave did not have the same effect on all dolphin groups. Dolphins that use sponges as tools - a socially learned foraging technique that helps dolphins to locate food in deep water - were not as badly affected as those that do not use this technique. "Nevertheless, our work raises concerns that such sudden events might have quite negative long-term effects even in groups of marine mammals that are known to adapt usually well to novel environmental conditions," says Sonja Wild.

Dire news for entire oceanic ecosystems?

The UZH researchers show in their study for the first time that marine heatwaves not only affect organisms at lower levels of the food chain but also might have considerable long-term consequences for the animals at the top, such as dolphins. "Marine heatwaves are likely to occur more frequently in the future due to climate change," says study leader Michael Krützen, a professor at the Department of Anthropology at UZH. "This is worrying not only for the long-term prospects of marine mammal populations but also for the entire oceanic ecosystems."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Collared Moose (IMAGE)

Hungry moose more tolerant of wolves' presence
Wolf in Cooperation Experiment (IMAGE)
Wolves lead, dogs follow -- And both cooperate with humans
Mozuku, a Rich Source of Fucoidan (IMAGE)
Scientists crack genome of superfood seaweed, ito-mozuku
Painted Turtle (IMAGE)
Climate change could devastate painted turtles
Idaho Complex Fire Aftermath (IMAGE)
UM study suggests climate change limits forest recovery after wildfires
Cactus Wren (IMAGE)
Desert plants provided by homeowners offer habitat for desert bird species
Study reviews the potential impacts of future heat waves on humans and wildlife (Image)
Study reviews the potential impacts of future heat waves on humans and wildlife
Bee with flower
Could internet activity provide accurate in plant and animal conservation?
Group Effort (IMAGE)
What do gardens bring to urban ecosystems?
space

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life

Deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace

Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Smartphone test spots poisoned water risk to millions of lives

The smallest skeletons in the marine world observed in 3D by synchrotron techniques

Toward automated animal identification in wildlife research

MERMAIDs reveal secrets from below the ocean floor

'Eavesdropping' technology used to protect one of New Zealand's rarest birds
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

The Italian Crested Newt (IMAGE)
Biology

Salamanders chew with their palate
Mature Female Sun Bear in Malaysia (IMAGE)
Animals

World's smallest bears' facial expressions throw doubt on human superiority
Mossy Red-eyed Frog (IMAGE)
Animals

Fungal disease threatens hundreds of amphibian species worldwide
Feathers from Hatchling (IMAGE)
Animals

Ancient birds out of the egg running

Most Popular

  1. 1 Strumigenys hirsuta (IMAGE) Thirteen new ant species discovered in Hong Kong
  2. 2 New Bombali ebolavirus Found in Kenyan Bat (IMAGE) New Bombali ebolavirus found in Kenyan bat
  3. 3 Submarine Groundwater Discharge (IMAGE) Coral study traces excess nitrogen to Maui wastewater treatment facility
  4. 4 Triepeolus on Canada Thistle (IMAGE) Wild bees flock to forested areas affected by severe fire
  5. 5 Corn Infected With Aflatoxin (IMAGE) Fungal mating: Next weapon against corn aflatoxin?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics