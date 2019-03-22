naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Half-a-billion-year-old fossil reveals the origins of comb jellies

By Staff Reporter
Mar 22, 2019 08:08 AM EDT
Close
 Daihua sanqiong (IMAGE)
This is the holotype specimen of Daihua sanqiong.
(Photo : Photograph by Yang Zhao)
Rows of Cilia on Daihua (IMAGE)
This is a close-up of the rows of cilia on Daihua, which helped the authors place the fossils on the comb jelly stem lineage.
(Photo : Photograph by Jakob Vinther)
Artists' Reconstruction of Daihua sanqiong (IMAGE)
This is an artists' reconstruction of Daihua sanqiong.


(Photo : Xiaodong Wang)

One of the ocean's little known carnivores has been allocated a new place in the evolutionary tree of life after scientists discovered its unmistakable resemblance with other sea-floor dwelling creatures.

Comb jellies occupy a pivotal place in the history of animal evolution with some arguing that they were among the first animals to evolve. Now an international team of palaeontologists have found fossil evidence that proves comb jellies are related to ancestors that sat on the sea floor with polyp-like tentacles.

As reported today in Current Biology, researchers from the University of Bristol, Yunnan University in China and London's Natural History Museum, compared a 520 million-year-old fossil with fossils of a similar skeletal structure and found that all evolved from the same ancestors.

The fossil, set in a yellow and olive coloured mudstone and resembling a flower, was found in outcrops south of Kunming in the Yunnan Province, South China by Professor Hou Xianguang, co-author of the study.

Several amazingly preserved fossils have been unearthed from outcrops scattered among rice fields and farmlands in this part of tropical China in the last three decades.

It has been named Daihua after the Dai tribe in Yunnan and the Mandarin word for flower 'Hua', a cup-shaped organism with 18 tentacles surrounding its mouth. On the tentacles are fine feather-like branches with rows of large ciliary hairs preserved.

"When I first saw the fossil, I immediately noticed some features I had seen in comb jellies," said Dr Jakob Vinther, a molecular palaeobiologist from the University of Bristol. "You could see these repeated dark stains along each tentacle that resembles how comb jelly combs fossilise. The fossil also preserves rows of cilia, which can be seen because they are huge. Across the Tree of Life, such large ciliary structures are only found in comb jellies."

In today's oceans, comb jellies are swimming carnivores. Some of them have become invasive pests. They swim using bands of iridescent, rainbow coloured comb rows along their body composed of densely packed cellular protrusions, known as cilia. Their hair-like structures are the largest seen anywhere in the tree of life.

The researchers noticed that Daihua resembled another fossil, a famous weird wonder from the Burgess Shale (508 million years old) called Dinomischus. This stalked creature also had 18 tentacles and an organic skeleton and was previously assigned to a group called entoprocts.

"We also realised that a fossil, Xianguangia, that we always thought was a sea anemone is actually part of the comb jelly branch," said co-author Prof Cong Peiyun.

This emerging pattern led researchers to see a perfect transition from their fossils all the way up to comb jellies.

"It was probably one of the most exhilarating moments of my life," said Dr Vinther. "We pulled out a zoology textbook and tried to wrap our head around the various differences and similarities, and then, bam!--here is another fossil that fills this gap."

The study shows how comb jellies evolved from ancestors with an organic skeleton, which some still possessed and swam with during the Cambrian. Their combs evolved from tentacles in polyp-like ancestors that were attached to the seafloor. Their mouths then expanded into balloon-like spheres while their original body reduced in size so that the tentacles that used to surround the mouth now emerges from the back-end of the animal.

"With such body transformations, I think we have some of the answers to understand why comb jellies are so hard to figure out. It explains why they have lost so many genes and possess a morphology that we see in other animals," added co-author Dr Luke Parry.

Until around 150 years ago, zoologists had considered comb jellies and cnidarians to be related. This theory was challenged more recently by new genetic information suggesting comb jellies could be a distant relative to all living animals below the very simple looking sponges.

The authors of this new study believe their findings make a strong case for repositioning the comb jelly back alongside corals, sea anemones and jellyfish.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Want to save the planet? Stop trying to be its friend (IMAGE)

Want to save the planet? Stop trying to be its friend
Bluetongue infected in mainly sheeps
UK must stay vigilant for bluetongue after 2007 'lucky escape'
Artist's Impression of the Gaia Satellite
New technique more precisely determines the ages of stars, Embry-Riddle researchers report
Hagfish Fossil (IMAGE)
Fossilized slime of 100-million-year-old hagfish shakes up vertebrate family tree
POLAR
The orderly chaos of black holes
RAS 1
WSU smart home tests first elder care robot
Antarctic
A study shows an increase of permafrost temperature at a global scale
Emperor Penguin Chick
Emperor penguins' first journey to sea
USU Entomologist Joan Meiners in Pinnacles National Park
Bee surveys in newest US national park could aid pollinator studies elsewhere
space

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life

Deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace

Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

The smallest skeletons in the marine world observed in 3D by synchrotron techniques

Toward automated animal identification in wildlife research

MERMAIDs reveal secrets from below the ocean floor

'Eavesdropping' technology used to protect one of New Zealand's rarest birds

A sustainable and recyclable thermoelectric paper
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Great Crested Newt (IMAGE)
Biology

UK wild newt species free from flesh-eating fungus for now...
Saffron Crocus (IMAGE)
Biology

Mystery solved -- biologists in Dresden explain the genetic origins of the saffron crocus
Simon Robson, University of Sydney (IMAGE)
Animals

World's biggest bee found
White-faced Capuchin (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

New model IDs primate species with potential to spread Zika in the Americas

Most Popular

  1. 1 4 Benefits of Becoming A Travel Nurse
  2. 2 Will AMD beat NVIDIA with its upcoming NAVI architecture?
  3. 3 The Italian Crested Newt (IMAGE) Salamanders chew with their palate
  4. 4 Male Guppy Fish Display Bright Colors Owing to Gene Behavior (IMAGE) Colorful male fish have genes to thank for their enduring looks
  5. 5 Social Bacteria (IMAGE) A social bacterium with versatile habits
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics