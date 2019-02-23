naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Paris Climate Agreement: Goals didn't reached as global temperature rises

By Staff Reporter
Feb 23, 2019 08:17 AM EST
Close
 Deforestation, Farming and Agriculture: Land Use Is Contributing to Climate Change (IMAGE)
Deforestation as well as intensive farming and pastoral agriculture -- human land use is equally contributing to climate change as fossil power plants and internal combustion engines.
(Photo : source: Markus Breig/KIT)

Significantly less than two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times - this is the temperature to which global warming should be limited, according to the Paris Climate Agreement. However, a recent special report of the IPCC shows that the global temperature has already increased by one degree Celsius. In a study, a research team from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and the University of Edinburgh showed that previous efforts to reduce greenhouse gases through human land use are insufficient. Their findings are presented in the journal Nature Climate Change (DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41558-019-0400-5).

"A quarter of anthropogenic greenhouse gases come from land use and the associated massive depletion of natural carbon sinks," says Dr. Calum Brown from the Institute for Meteorology and Climate Research - Atmospheric Environmental Research (IMK-IFU), KIT's Campus Alpine. Fewer forests due to deforestation as well as intensive farming and pastoral agriculture are equally contributing to climate change, as fossil power plants and internal combustion engines. "Whether we achieve the climate goals of the Paris Agreement will depend heavily on our ability to establish fundamental, sustainable changes in the land use system." Together with the University of Edinburgh, KIT has examined how countries that signed the Paris Agreement plan, introduce and implement appropriate actions, and what impact these could have on climate change.

"Our study shows that if we want to meet the climate goals, we need to find quick, yet realistic solutions to sustainably change human land use," says Brown. So far, about 197 countries have prepared Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). The most common actions are aimed at significantly reducing deforestation, afforesting large areas and reducing greenhouse gases from agriculture. For example, India and China want to reforest an area of up to 40 million hectares over the next few years. "Forests store large amounts of carbon dioxide from the air and can thus reduce the greenhouse gases from agriculture," says Brown.

Political and economic interests lead to delays

"These plans could remove up to 25 percent of greenhouse gases that are caused by human actions every year," Brown says. "However, it often takes decades for changes to manifest themselves - far too long to slow down climate change as required." In addition, there is no binding framework for NDCs: they are not required to be demonstrably achievable, and in most cases have no defined plan of implementation. "This is perhaps the biggest threat to reaching the 1.5 degree target," says Brown. "The timeframe of the climate agreement transcends the short-term nature of political decisions." Often, NDCs cannot take effect because when policymakers change, they often abandon or withdraw concrete measures against global warming. A recent example of this is the planned US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

Economic interests can also shift national political goals. Factors like the cultivation of oil palm trees is leading to a renewed increase cutting of tropical forests. Deforestation has increased by 29 percent in Brazil and even by 44 percent in Colombia. "The figures are in stark contrast to the fact that many countries wanted to reduce their deforestation due to the Climate Agreement," said Brown. "This suggests that many plans to mitigate the impact of the land-use system were unrealistic from the beginning." So far, there has been little to no progress, and in some cases the situation has even worsened over the past three years: "The global carbon dioxide emissions have risen again in 2017 and 2018, after previously declining."

Realistic goals from experience

Unrealistic goals, political developments and mistakes in implementation influence the success of previous NDCs. Here, empirical studies and case studies in particular could help: "They take time delays in finding and implementing political decisions into account and can help to find realistic measures," says Brown. An important point here is the willingness of local people to introduce innovation in technologies, agriculture or politics. "Plans to reduce the impact of anthropogenic land use on climate change should therefore always provide clear, obvious and immediate benefits for farmers, smallholders and foresters, as they can actively change land use in a sustainable way."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Virgin Birth Stickleback (IMAGE)

Scientists solve mystery of a fish called Mary's 'virgin' birth
Bluetongue infected in mainly sheeps
UK must stay vigilant for bluetongue after 2007 'lucky escape'
Artist's Impression of the Gaia Satellite
New technique more precisely determines the ages of stars, Embry-Riddle researchers report
Hagfish Fossil (IMAGE)
Fossilized slime of 100-million-year-old hagfish shakes up vertebrate family tree
POLAR
The orderly chaos of black holes
RAS 1
WSU smart home tests first elder care robot
Antarctic
A study shows an increase of permafrost temperature at a global scale
Emperor Penguin Chick
Emperor penguins' first journey to sea
USU Entomologist Joan Meiners in Pinnacles National Park
Bee surveys in newest US national park could aid pollinator studies elsewhere
space

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life

Deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace

Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

The smallest skeletons in the marine world observed in 3D by synchrotron techniques

Toward automated animal identification in wildlife research

MERMAIDs reveal secrets from below the ocean floor

'Eavesdropping' technology used to protect one of New Zealand's rarest birds

A sustainable and recyclable thermoelectric paper
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Wood Frog Embryos (IMAGE)
Environment

Cold-temperature variability important in evaluating climate change
Moros intrepidus (IMAGE)
Biology

New species of tiny tyrannosaur foreshadows rise of T. rex
Coral bleaching
Environment

Proximity to land determines how coral reef communities respond to climate change events
Origins of Extinct Giant Bird Uncovered (IMAGE)
Animals

Origins of giant extinct New Zealand bird traced to Africa

Most Popular

  1. 1 Deforestation, Farming and Agriculture: Land Use Is Contributing to Climate Change (IMAGE) Paris Climate Agreement: Goals didn't reached as global temperature rises
  2. 2 Wood Frog Embryos (IMAGE) Cold-temperature variability important in evaluating climate change
  3. 3 Coral bleaching Proximity to land determines how coral reef communities respond to climate change events
  4. 4 Anna Savage (IMAGE) Study shows hope for fighting disease known as Ebola of frogs
  5. 5 Honey Bee on Flower Foreign bees monopolize prize resources in biodiversity hotspot
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics