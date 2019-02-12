naturewn.com

Trending Topics

New deep sea animal discoveries warrant expanded protections in Costa Rican waters

By Staff Reporter
Feb 12, 2019 07:47 AM EST
Close
 Chimaeras (IMAGE)
Chimaeras are cartilaginous fish, largely confined to deep water. Their closest living relatives are sharks, though their last common ancestor with sharks lived nearly 400 million years ago.
(Photo : Schmidt Ocean Institute)

PUNTARENAS, COSTA RICA - A three week expedition off the coast of Costa Rica has just expanded our knowledge of deep sea ecosystems in the region. Led by Dr. Erik Cordes, Temple University, the scientists aboard research vessel Falkor surveyed the continental margin for seamounts and natural gas seeps, where specialized biological communities are found. The seamounts extending from the mainland to the Cocos Islands National Park provide an important corridor for the animals occupying the area.

Beautiful school of Cutlassfish, vertically feeding in the water column. Lit up by the lights on ROV SuBastian while exploring on the #CostaRicaDeep expedition.
(Photo : Schmidt Ocean Institute) Beautiful school of Cutlassfish, vertically feeding in the water column. Lit up by the lights on ROV SuBastian while exploring on the #CostaRicaDeep expedition.

Investigating these systems on all biological size scales, the team focused on relationships between species, from microbes to fauna like fish and corals. At least four new species of deep-sea corals and six other animals that are new to science were found. This expedition represents the first time that seven of the seamounts in the area have been surveyed. The survey results, including description of the coral communities that they host, will support the effort to create a new marine protected area around these seamounts ensuring that they are not impacted by fishing or potential mining activities.

"This research will support Costa Rica's efforts to conserve these important habitats by providing a baseline of the incredible species and ecosystems found in the deeper areas that don't always attract the attention that they deserve," said Schmidt Ocean Institute Cofounder Wendy Schmidt. "One of the most important things we can do now is understand how these communities work, so if there are changes in the future we can measure human impact."

Even in deep waters, humans pose a threat to these fragile ecosystems. During one of the 19 remotely operated vehicle dives the accumulation of trash at 3,600 meters depth (more than 2 miles) was discovered. Threats to the deep sea already exist, including fishing and energy industries that are moving into deeper water, and the persistent risk of climate change. There are rare organisms and spectacular habitats on the seamounts; it is important to preserve them before they are impacted by these and other threats.

One unique discovery during the expedition was the consistent zonation of seamounts related to the amount of oxygen present. Decreasing oxygen in the ocean due to a warming planet may eventually affect these zones dominated by corals, sea fans, sponges, brittle stars and small oysters. "Every dive continues to amaze us," said Cordes. "We discovered species of reef-building stony corals at over 800 meters depth on two different seamounts. The closest records of this species are from the deep waters around the Galapagos Islands. The deep sea is the largest habitat on Earth. Understanding how that habitat functions will help us to understand how the planet as a whole works."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Virgin Birth Stickleback (IMAGE)

Scientists solve mystery of a fish called Mary's 'virgin' birth
Bluetongue infected in mainly sheeps
UK must stay vigilant for bluetongue after 2007 'lucky escape'
Artist's Impression of the Gaia Satellite
New technique more precisely determines the ages of stars, Embry-Riddle researchers report
Hagfish Fossil (IMAGE)
Fossilized slime of 100-million-year-old hagfish shakes up vertebrate family tree
POLAR
The orderly chaos of black holes
RAS 1
WSU smart home tests first elder care robot
Antarctic
A study shows an increase of permafrost temperature at a global scale
Emperor Penguin Chick
Emperor penguins' first journey to sea
USU Entomologist Joan Meiners in Pinnacles National Park
Bee surveys in newest US national park could aid pollinator studies elsewhere
space

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life

Deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace

Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

The smallest skeletons in the marine world observed in 3D by synchrotron techniques

Toward automated animal identification in wildlife research

MERMAIDs reveal secrets from below the ocean floor

'Eavesdropping' technology used to protect one of New Zealand's rarest birds

A sustainable and recyclable thermoelectric paper
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Wood Frog Embryos (IMAGE)
Environment

Cold-temperature variability important in evaluating climate change
Moros intrepidus (IMAGE)
Biology

New species of tiny tyrannosaur foreshadows rise of T. rex
Coral bleaching
Environment

Proximity to land determines how coral reef communities respond to climate change events
Origins of Extinct Giant Bird Uncovered (IMAGE)
Animals

Origins of giant extinct New Zealand bird traced to Africa

Most Popular

  1. 1 Deforestation, Farming and Agriculture: Land Use Is Contributing to Climate Change (IMAGE) Paris Climate Agreement: Goals didn't reached as global temperature rises
  2. 2 Wood Frog Embryos (IMAGE) Cold-temperature variability important in evaluating climate change
  3. 3 Coral bleaching Proximity to land determines how coral reef communities respond to climate change events
  4. 4 Anna Savage (IMAGE) Study shows hope for fighting disease known as Ebola of frogs
  5. 5 Honey Bee on Flower Foreign bees monopolize prize resources in biodiversity hotspot
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics