naturewn.com

Trending Topics paralysis animals Wild Animals Cure for Paralysis spinal cord

UK must stay vigilant for bluetongue after 2007 'lucky escape'

By Staff Reporter
Jan 14, 2019 04:38 PM EST
Close
 Bluetongue infected in mainly sheeps
Bluetongue disease is a non contagious, insect-borne, viral disease of ruminants, mainly sheep and less frequently cattle, goats, buffalo, deer, dromedaries, and antelope
(Photo : Pixa)

A set of fortunate circumstances may have prevented the UK from being harder hit by bluetongue in the past but the threat of future outbreaks is only set to increase, new research reveals.

Scientists at the University of Liverpool have used mathematical modelling to identify why the 2007 UK outbreak of bluetongue - a viral disease spread by midge bites that affects sheep and cattle - was smaller than it could have been and to predict the future impact of the disease in northern Europe as the climate warms.

A new paper published in Scientific Reports suggests that a combination of geographic location, weather conditions and existing animal movement restrictions helped limit the impact of the 2007 UK outbreak to just 135 farms.

Bluetongue is believed to have entered the UK in southeast England, an area with relatively low farm density, meaning that opportunities for infected midges to spread between farms were fewer than they might have been elsewhere. "Had the virus entered the UK in the west of England then the outbreak would probably have been much larger," says study author Dr Joanne Turner from the Institute of Infection and Global Health.

While the 2006 heatwave across Europe is thought to have played a significant role in boosting bluetongue transmission, by the time it reached the UK the following year summer temperatures were actually below average. "The UK outbreak would have been larger had the virus been introduced in a warmer year, something that is likely to occur more frequently in the future due to climate change," adds Dr Turner.

The final piece of luck was the presence of animal movement restrictions that were already in place for the 2007 UK foot and mouth disease outbreak, which the researchers say almost certainly helped to contain the bluetongue outbreak. "Had any of these three circumstances been different it could have been a much bleaker story and it's easy to imagine that in future the UK may not be so lucky," says Dr Turner.

A separate paper published in Nature Climate Change explores the risk of bluetongue transmission under future climates. The study predicts that by 2100, the disease risk will extend further north, the transmission season will last up to three months longer and outbreaks will be larger. "A 1 in 20-year outbreak at present-day temperatures becomes typical by the 2070s under the highest greenhouse gas emission scenario," warns study author Dr Anne Jones from the Department of Mathematical Sciences.

However, and importantly, the researchers say that existing control measures, such as restricting animal movements, should still be sufficient to prevent the largest outbreaks, but emphasise the need for an ongoing culture of vigilance.

"Bluetongue emerged in northern Europe in response to climate change, and has already affected tens of thousands of farms at a huge financial cost and caused the deaths of millions of animals. Our results suggest that efficient detection and control measures to limit the spread of bluetongue and similar newly emerging vector-borne diseases will be increasingly vital in a future, warmer world," concludes Dr Jones.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Bluetongue infected in mainly sheeps

UK must stay vigilant for bluetongue after 2007 'lucky escape'
Artist's Impression of the Gaia Satellite
New technique more precisely determines the ages of stars, Embry-Riddle researchers report
Galagadon
Ancient carpet shark discovered with 'spaceship-shaped' teeth
Hagfish Fossil (IMAGE)
Fossilized slime of 100-million-year-old hagfish shakes up vertebrate family tree
POLAR
The orderly chaos of black holes
RAS 1
WSU smart home tests first elder care robot
Red and Orange Galaxy Illustration
Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'
Crashing Waves
Upper-ocean warming is changing the global wave climate, making waves stronger
USU Entomologist Joan Meiners in Pinnacles National Park
Bee surveys in newest US national park could aid pollinator studies elsewhere
space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace

Scientists Track Down Origins Of The Mysterious Alien Object 'Oumuamua

SwRI scientists study moon craters to understand Earth's impact history

Observations of nearby supernova and associated jet cocoon provide new insights on gamma-ray bursts

Giant pattern discovered in the clouds of planet Venus
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Ultra ultrasound to transform new tech

This 'Robotic Skin' Brings Inanimate Objects, Stuffed Toys To Life

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Galagadon
Animals

Ancient carpet shark discovered with 'spaceship-shaped' teeth
45 Most Dangerous Animals In The World
Animals

45 Most Dangerous Animals In The World
Decoder brain training game on Peak.
Tech

Brain training app improves users' concentration, study shows
Red and Orange Galaxy Illustration
Space

Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'

Most Popular

  1. 1 The Green Fluorescence Emitted by Corals (IMAGE) Green fluorescence from reef-building corals attracts symbiotic algae
  2. 2 'Oumuamua Scientists Track Down Origins Of The Mysterious Alien Object 'Oumuamua
  3. 3 Hybrid Na-CO2 System Scientists turn carbon emissions into usable energy
  4. 4 Wheelchair Paralyzed Patients Get The Chance To Walk Again With New Breakthrough
  5. 5 Soybeans Under Heaters Rising temperatures may safeguard crop nutrition as climate changes
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics