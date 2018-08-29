naturewn.com

Trending Topics evolution Earth animal behavior galaxy milky way

Naked Mole Rats Eat Their Queen's Poop To Be Better Nannies For Her Kids

By Naia Carlos
Aug 29, 2018 08:31 PM EDT
Close
 Naked Mole Rat
Naked mole rats are strange little rodents with a propensity to eating their own feces. New research shows that they also eat the feces of their queen.
(Photo : Wikimedia Commons)

Naked mole rats are truly loyal workers. Not only do they care for their queen's children, they also have to eat her feces to prepare.

The Strangeness Of Naked Mole Rats

These are unique creatures, even in the colorful variety of the animal kingdom. Naked mole rats are blind, furless burrowing rodents that hail from the eastern regions of Africa.

According to Phys.Org, these small animals are the only known mammal with a eusocial structure, which means only one female — a queen — produces all the offspring. All the other females are workers and are unable to reproduce due to underdeveloped ovaries. Since it's known that these subordinates care for the queen's offspring, there must be a mechanism that allows these females to exhibit maternal instincts.

In a new study from Japan published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers find out that the process involved in this is strange and innovative.

Eating Queen's Poop Found To Make Better Parents

It's well-established by previous research that naked mole rats eat their own feces. As the scientists tried to figure out what was behind the workers' parenting inclinations, they wondered whether naked mole rats also eat their queen's feces. This would allow the mother to pass on some of her hormones, so that the workers could enjoy her maternal impulses.

The team from Japan fed groups of female workers different types of pellets. One group was fed pellets with fecal material from a pregnant queen mole rat, another with fecal material from a queen that wasn't pregnant, a third group without fecal material, and a final one received pellets enhanced with the hormone estradiol. Estradiol is naturally produced by naked mole rat queens.

Results of the tests show that the worker naked mole rats that were fed the pellets with fecal material from the pregnant queen and those fed with pellets with estradiol were more attentive to the children than the two other groups. Those who consumed the pregnant queen's feces also showed a spike in estradiol concentrations.

"Because subordinates' responses to pup vocalizations were enhanced through the ingestion of nonpregnant queen's feces amended with estradiol, we concluded that estradiol is the substance that enhances their responses to pup vocalizations in naked mole rats," the authors wrote in the study. "Moreover, these results suggest that naked mole rats communicate the substance between the queen and subordinates through coprophagy."

Tagsnaked mole rat, rats, animal behavior

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Science Says The Tortoise Beats The Speedy Hare In Real Life, Too

Ancient Shell-Less Turtle With Toothless Beak Sheds Light On Evolution Secrets

New Research Suggests Laziness Was An Effective Strategy In Survival And Evolution

Whale Hunt Turns The Sea Bloody Red With Hundreds Of Massacred Whales

Heat Wave Prompts Rare Flamingos To Lay Their First Eggs In 15 Years

Join the Conversation

Blood

This Gut Enzyme Can Change Blood Cells Into The Universal Donor Blood Type
Earth
The Ancestor Of All Life On Earth Is Even Older Than Previously Thought
Aurora
Meet ‘STEVE’: The Purple Sky Glow That’s A Completely New, Unknown Phenomenon
Laziness
New Research Suggests Laziness Was An Effective Strategy In Survival And Evolution
Moon
Water Ice Found On The Moon’s Surface: Here’s What It Means
New study reveals how heavy drinking affects diet
New study reveals how heavy drinking affects diet
Cheese
3,200-Year-Old ‘Mummy Cheese’ Unearthed From Egyptian Tomb: Edible Or Not?
Quasars
Light From Quasars Older Than Earth Confirm Quantum Entanglement
Near-Death Experience
Near-Death Experiences Are Very Similar To Psychedelic Trips: Study
space

Some Of The First Galaxies In The Universe Lurk Just Outside Earth’s Cosmic Neighborhood

Small, Mysterious Russian Satellite May Be A Space Weapon, US Says

Scientists Find Remnants Of A Universe That Existed Before This One

Earth’s ‘Mini-Moons’ Offer Great Potential For Space Exploration

NASA Finds The Hydrogen Wall That Marks The Edge Of The Solar System
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Space This Is How Gravitational Waves Could Obliterate Earth In An Instant
  2. 2 Dinosaurs Scientists Finally Unlock Dinosaur DNA
  3. 3 Air Pollution Air Pollution Is Causing A Drastic Drop In Intelligence
  4. 4 Tortoise Science Says The Tortoise Beats The Speedy Hare In Real Life, Too
  5. 5 Climate Change Climate Change To Blame For Neanderthal Extinction: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics