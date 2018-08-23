naturewn.com

Trending Topics global warming cancer evolution climate change Earth

Ancient Shell-Less Turtle With Toothless Beak Sheds Light On Evolution Secrets

By Naia Carlos
Aug 23, 2018 11:36 PM EDT
Close
 Turtles
At one point in time, turtles were nearly unrecognizable without their distinct shell. A new study explores a fossil that's still without shell to try and piece together the history of these creatures.
(Photo : Андрей Корман | Pixabay)

A turtle's shell is the most recognizable feature of the creature, but that wasn't the case in a turtle fossil from 228 million years ago.

At that stage in turtle evolution, it hasn't grown a shell yet. The newly discovered species is also the very first known stem turtle with a toothless beak.

Scientists Find New Turtle Species

A study published in the journal Nature introduced the modern turtle's ancestor as Eorhynchochelys sinensis. Found in the Guizhou province of China, it was reportedly a gigantic animal that's more than 6 feet long with a Frisbee-shaped body and a long tail.

Olivier Rieppel, one of the study authors and a paleontologist at Chicago's Field Museum, says that the Eorhynchochelys likely lived in shallow waters, digging for food in the mud.

Of course, the most striking characteristics of the animal fossil are the absence of the shell and the presence of the distinct toothless beak, both of which help piece together the complex lineage that resulted in the modern turtle.

Turtles And Mosaic Evolution

Until now, turtle evolution has been a huge question mark in palaeontology. Fortunately, the Eorhynchochelys is able to clear up a few of the lingering questions about the evolution of these creatures.

"This impressively large fossil is a very exciting discovery giving us another piece in the puzzle of turtle evolution," Nick Fraser, another study author from the National Museums Scotland, explains. "It shows that early turtle evolution was not a straightforward, step-by-step accumulation of unique traits but was a much more complex series of events that we are only just beginning to unravel."

Scientists have previously found evidence of an early turtle with a partial shell, but no beak. On the other hand, the Eorhynchochelys had a distinctly formed beak but no shell.

The contradiction suggests that mosaic evolution took place, which means traits evolve independently at varying rates with the different ancestral species potentially getting different combination of traits. While modern turtles have both shells and beaks, its ancestors may have just gotten one or the other until the various genetic mutations occurred in the same animal.

Skull Secrets Solved

Finally, the Eorhynchochelys was also able to settle one debate: whether early turtles were diapsids with two holes on the side of the skull or anapsids with none. It turns out, the species was a diapsid, belonging in the same reptile group as modern lizards and snakes.

TagsTurtles, Reptiles, evolution

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Rising Temperatures Could Drive Sea Turtles to Extinction

Goodbye, Banks: Endangered Sea Turtle Who Swallowed Nearly 1,000 Coins in Thailand Dies

Nomads No More! Leatherback Turtles Stay Put Instead of Migrating

The Ancestor Of All Life On Earth Is Even Older Than Previously Thought

Whale Hunt Turns The Sea Bloody Red With Hundreds Of Massacred Whales

Join the Conversation

The Great Pyramid of Giza

Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
The Great Pyramid of Giza
Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
Woman
‘Vaginal Rejuvenation’ Devices Have Serious Side Effects, Unproven Claims: FDA
Sun
Ancient Meteorite Crystals Uncover The Mysteries Of The Sun’s Explosive Youth
Cannabis
Cannabis May Help Pancreatic Cancer Patients Live Longer
Tibetan Mountains
The Secret To Survival: How Homo Sapiens Outlasted Other Homonins
Steno bredanensis
New Species Alert? Rare Dolphin-Whale Hybrid Spotted In Hawaii
Saturn
Hubble Snaps Jaw-Dropping Portraits Of Saturn, Mars
Ebola
Possible Ebola Case Investigated In Denver
space

The Milky Way 'Died' Once And The Solar System Is Living Through Its Revival

Woman Loses NASA Internship After Swear-Filled Tweet At Space Council Member

Meet ‘STEVE’: The Purple Sky Glow That’s A Completely New, Unknown Phenomenon

Water Ice Found On The Moon’s Surface: Here’s What It Means

Light From Quasars Older Than Earth Confirm Quantum Entanglement
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Galaxy The Milky Way 'Died' Once And The Solar System Is Living Through Its Revival
  2. 2 Aurora Meet ‘STEVE’: The Purple Sky Glow That’s A Completely New, Unknown Phenomenon
  3. 3 Coconut Oil Is Coconut Oil Really ‘Pure Poison’? Here’s What Science Says
  4. 4 New study reveals how heavy drinking affects diet New study reveals how heavy drinking affects diet
  5. 5 Neanderthals Neanderthal, Denisovan Hybrid Teen Sheds Light On Interbreeding Among Different Human Species
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics