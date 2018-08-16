naturewn.com

Trending Topics climate change global warming Greenhouse gas water archaeology

Heat Wave Prompts Rare Flamingos To Lay Their First Eggs In 15 Years

By Naia Carlos
Aug 16, 2018 10:36 PM EDT
Close
 Andean flamingo
Andean flamingos are nesting again, spurred by the scorching heat sweeping over the United Kingdom. This flock of flamingos has not laid eggs since 2003 and has not bred successfully since 1999.
(Photo : Adrian Pingstone | Wikimedia Commons)

There's one bright spot to the heat wave sweeping across Europe: the Andean flamingo has finally laid eggs for the first time in 15 years.

It's been nearly two decades since the exotic birds last laid eggs, but a recent temperature spike in the United Kingdom appears to have triggered the urge in them to reproduce again.

Heat Wave Sparks Andean Flamingos' Nesting

According to Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust, six of the Andean flamingos in their care have laid a total of nine eggs at WWT Slimbridge. The researchers attributed the sudden laying to the rising temperature.

"We've been encouraging the flock by helping them to build nests but there's no doubt that the recent heat has had the desired effect," Mark Roberts, aviculture manager, explains in a statement.

However, while the adult flamingos laying eggs is an important milestone, all of the eggs are infertile and none will be hatching new Andean flamingo chicks. Instead, with the adults in a parenting mood, the WWT staff gave the flamingos Chilean chicks to foster and take care of as their own offspring.

"It's great motivation and enriching for the birds," Roberts says.

The animal experts are hoping this move will encourage the birds to lay more eggs.

The Chilean flamingos are similar to Andeans and the two species live side by side in the wild. However, they have different diets.

About The Andean Flamingos

The rare birds come from the Andean of Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, and Peru. Andean flamingos are notoriously fickle breeders, sometimes going years without successfully nesting, especially if the climate isn't favorable, according to the Smithsonian.

The last time the birds at the WWT reserve laid eggs was in 2003, while the last time the flock successfully breeded was in 1999.

However, they have long lifespans and the species are known to be capable of breeding into their old age even if fertility declines. The Andean flamingos in WWT arrived at the facility as adults in the 1960s, so most of them have been there longer than any of the employees.

The species is listed as vulnerable in the IUCN Red List due to the rapid population decline in the past three generations. The drop in Andean flamingo population is attributed to exploitation and habitat quality decline.

Smithsonian reports that the current worldwide population of Andean flamingos is only 38,000 to 39,000. This makes them the rarest existing flamingo species.

Tagsflamingos, heat wave, global warming

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Animal Mysteries: Why Do Flamingoes Stand on One Leg?

World's Oldest Flamingo 'Greater' Dies at Age 83 in Australia

‘Zombie Gene’ In Elephants Could Help Fight Cancer In Humans

Black Widow Spiders Conquer Entirely New Territories As They Go North

Furry Friends Can Help Treat Untreatable Depression: Study

Join the Conversation

The Great Pyramid of Giza

Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
The Great Pyramid of Giza
Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
Woman
‘Vaginal Rejuvenation’ Devices Have Serious Side Effects, Unproven Claims: FDA
Sun
Ancient Meteorite Crystals Uncover The Mysteries Of The Sun’s Explosive Youth
Cannabis
Cannabis May Help Pancreatic Cancer Patients Live Longer
Tibetan Mountains
The Secret To Survival: How Homo Sapiens Outlasted Other Homonins
Steno bredanensis
New Species Alert? Rare Dolphin-Whale Hybrid Spotted In Hawaii
Saturn
Hubble Snaps Jaw-Dropping Portraits Of Saturn, Mars
Ebola
Possible Ebola Case Investigated In Denver
space

Scientists Find Remnants Of A Universe That Existed Before This One

Earth’s ‘Mini-Moons’ Offer Great Potential For Space Exploration

NASA Finds The Hydrogen Wall That Marks The Edge Of The Solar System

NASA Astronaut Says He Spotted An Alien-Like Object Outside The Space Shuttle

Watch A Comet Photobomb The NASA Planet Hunter’s Test Images
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Universe Scientists Find Remnants Of A Universe That Existed Before This One
  2. 2 Earth And Solar System NASA Finds The Hydrogen Wall That Marks The Edge Of The Solar System
  3. 3 European starling Here’s How Antidepressants Are Changing Animal Behavior
  4. 4 Global Warming Scientists Make A Mineral That Can Solve The Global Warming Problem
  5. 5 Andean flamingo Heat Wave Prompts Rare Flamingos To Lay Their First Eggs In 15 Years
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics