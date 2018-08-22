naturewn.com

Trending Topics global warming cancer climate change physics Greenhouse gas

New Research Suggests Laziness Was An Effective Strategy In Survival And Evolution

By Naia Carlos
Aug 22, 2018 08:13 PM EDT
Close
 Laziness
Being a couch potato may be unproductive, but researchers reveal it has benefits in survival. A new study analyzes extinct and existing mollusks to gauge the link between metabolic rates and extinction.
(Photo : Pixabay)

This time, science sides with couch potatoes: research has found that some lazy species outlived their more enterprising counterparts in the fight for survival.

While the common phrase has always been the "survival of the fittest," in some cases, it could be the "survival of the laziest." A comprehensive study published in the journal of Proceedings of the Royal Society B suggests that laziness could be an effective long-term strategy for both individuals and species.

According to the University of Kansas, researchers from the university analyzed 299 species of fossilized and surviving bivalves and gastropods from the Atlantic Ocean. The study subjects were from a period of 5 million years, ranging from mid-Pliocene to present day.

Lazy Mollusks Win Out

Study author Luke Strotz explains that the team initially wondered whether it's possible to detect a species' probability of extinction based on its energy uptake.

They found that mollusks that burned the highest amount of energy in their daily lives were more likely to be extinct than those that are still around.

"The probable explanation is that things that were more sluggish or lazy had lower energy or food requirements and thus could make do with little when times were bad," Bruce Lieberman, a fellow study author and a professor of ecology and biology, tells The Guardian.

Species Distribution Also A Factor

Another significant discovery was that the link between metabolic rates and extinction was more pronounced in cases where the species were limited to a small habitat. Those that were more widely distributed over the ocean, even while displaying high metabolic rates, have less of an extinction likelihood.

While mollusks are used for this specific study due to the vast amount of data available on them, the authors say that the next step is to see if the same trend holds for other types of animals.

Predicting Extinctions

The findings, which show that metabolic rates affect extinction, could help forecast which animals are at risk of disappearing in this age of climate change.

Strotz, Lieberman, and their co-authors Julien Kimmig and Erin Saupe are all aware that metabolic rates are not the only driver behind a species dying out. However, it does increase the likelihood as well as help scientists gain a better understanding of the mechanisms behind extinction.

"These results say that the metabolic rate of an organism is a component of extinction likelihood," Stotz, a postdoctoral researcher at KU's Biodiversity Institute and Natural History Museum, points out. "With a higher metabolic rate, a species is more likely to go extinct. So, it's another tool in the toolbox."

Human Laziness

This new research may seem like a great excuse to embrace being lazy, but Lieberman clarifies to The Guardian that the research doesn't necessarily translate to lazy humans being the fittest.

"Alas sometimes those lazy people are the ones that consume the most resources," he says. "Humanity's laziness, when it comes to trying to arrest the changes to the planet we are causing, may be the biggest peril our own species faces."

Tagsevolution, ancient animals, mollusks, laziness

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Laziness Led The Homo Erectus To Their Extinction

Obesity and Laziness: Scientists Explain Biological Causes of Inactivity in Obese Individuals

Earth’s First Animals Are These Bizarre Leaf-Like Creatures That Are 500 Million Years Old

Animals Spurred Earth’s First Ever Global Warming Event

Scientists Find Oldest Footprints On Earth That Date Back Up To 551 Million Years

Join the Conversation

The Great Pyramid of Giza

Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
The Great Pyramid of Giza
Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
Woman
‘Vaginal Rejuvenation’ Devices Have Serious Side Effects, Unproven Claims: FDA
Sun
Ancient Meteorite Crystals Uncover The Mysteries Of The Sun’s Explosive Youth
Cannabis
Cannabis May Help Pancreatic Cancer Patients Live Longer
Tibetan Mountains
The Secret To Survival: How Homo Sapiens Outlasted Other Homonins
Steno bredanensis
New Species Alert? Rare Dolphin-Whale Hybrid Spotted In Hawaii
Saturn
Hubble Snaps Jaw-Dropping Portraits Of Saturn, Mars
Ebola
Possible Ebola Case Investigated In Denver
space

Water Ice Found On The Moon’s Surface: Here’s What It Means

Light From Quasars Older Than Earth Confirm Quantum Entanglement

Some Of The First Galaxies In The Universe Lurk Just Outside Earth’s Cosmic Neighborhood

Small, Mysterious Russian Satellite May Be A Space Weapon, US Says

Scientists Find Remnants Of A Universe That Existed Before This One
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Universe Scientists Find Remnants Of A Universe That Existed Before This One
  2. 2 Global Warming Scientists Make A Mineral That Can Solve The Global Warming Problem
  3. 3 Universe Some Of The First Galaxies In The Universe Lurk Just Outside Earth’s Cosmic Neighborhood
  4. 4 Pilot Whales Whale Hunt Turns The Sea Bloody Red With Hundreds Of Massacred Whales
  5. 5 Quasars Light From Quasars Older Than Earth Confirm Quantum Entanglement
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics