naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA moon Mars black hole ticks

The Oldest Bread Is 14,400 Years Old, Predates Agriculture By 4,000 Years

By Naia Carlos
Jul 17, 2018 07:35 PM EDT
Close
 Shubayqa 1 Site
Photographed is one of the stone structures at the Shubayqa 1 site, which is where archaeologists discovered 14,000-year-old flatbread.
(Photo : Alexis Pantos)

Archaeologists unearthed the 14,400-year-old remains of burnt flatbread in northeastern Jordan, revealing that the practice of breadmaking actually predates agriculture by an astonishing 4,000 years.

Who knew that pastries could even survive that long? It is the oldest known evidence of bread in history and it throws what archaeologists know about the development of agriculture for a spin.

Ancient Bread That Came Before Agriculture

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen, University College London, and University of Cambridge came together to analyze the charred remains of bread that were found at what's known as the Shubayqa 1 site in Jordan's famed Black Desert. It's a place that's linked to the hunter-gatherers of the Natufian culture 14,400 years ago.

The ancient remains were analyzed using electronic microscopy by study author Lara Gonzalez Carratero, who is known as an expert on the study of prehistoric bread.

The paper, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shares the team's findings on the bread, revealing that it is incredible proof that humans made bread before the advent of agriculture. The hunter-gatherers used the wild predecessors of cereal such as barley, einkorn, and club-rush tubers.

"The presence of hundreds of charred food remains in the fireplaces from Shubayqa 1 is an exceptional find, and it has given us the chance to characterize 14,000-year-old food practices," first author Amaia Arranz Otaegui, an archaeobotanist from the University of Copenhagen, says in a press release from the university. "The 24 remains analysed in this study show that wild ancestors of domesticated cereals such as barley, einkorn, and oat had been ground, sieved and kneaded prior to cooking."

Gizmodo notes that prior to this discovery, the oldest bread discovered was 9,500-year-old bread from the Çatalhöyük settlement in Anatolia, Turkey. While old, this dates back to the Neolithic period when farming has already been developed.

The Shubayqa 1 bread was baked around 5,000 years earlier.

Bread And The Natufian Culture

Shubayqa 1 is a site of the Natufian hunter-gathers who bridged the gap between sedentary and non-sedentary living.

One of the authors Tobias Richter, an archaeologist from the University of Copenhagen, explains that the Natufian culture is significant in studying prehistoric humans since theirs was a transitional period that saw the shift in diet and lifestyle.

Tools found at various Natufian sites already had scientists suspecting that the people have started using plants in a different way at the time. The bread remains at Shubayqa 1 confirm a number of their ideas and open the door to more research in this direction.

Still, despite their initial suspicions, there were some findings of the study that surprised the Shubayqa 1 researchers. Richter tells Gizmodo that the first was that bread came before agriculture and farming, since it has long been believed that the opposite is true.

"Second, that the bread was of high quality, since it was made using quite fine flour. We didn't expect to find such high-quality flour this early on in human history," he continues. "Third, the hunter-gatherer bread we have does not only contain flour from wild barley, wheat and oats, but also from tubers, namely tubers from water plants (sedges). The bread was therefore more of a multi-grain-tuber bread, rather than a white loaf."

TagsBread, archaeology, history, early humans

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA May Have Discovered And Accidentally Burned Organic Matter On Mars Years Ago

Stone Tools Discovered In China Suggest That Hominins Left Africa Earlier Than First Thought

World's Oldest Color Discovered: It's 1.1 Billion Years Old And Bright Pink

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina

European Colonization Killed America’s First Dogs, But A Contagious Cancer Survives

Join the Conversation

Morgue

Not Dead Yet: Woman Found Breathing Inside Morgue Freezer In South Africa
Cilantro
Parasite Outbreak Infects Dozens Across Texas, Source Still Unknown
Earth
Animals Spurred Earth’s First Ever Global Warming Event
Bloody Moon
The Longest Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Is Due July: Here’s How To Catch It
Birth Of A Planet
This Is What The Birth Of A New Planet Looks Like
Brain
Zapping The Brain Could Lead To Fewer Crimes Down The Road
Coffee
Coffee Might Make You Live Longer, New Study Says
Excessive Underarm Sweating
Excessive Sweating Treatment Qbrexza Has Been Approved By The FDA
Lab Mouse
NASA Sends 20 Laboratory Mice To The ISS
space

Astronomers Discover 12 New Moons Around Jupiter, One Of Which Is An 'Oddball'

Here's Why Nobody Has Gone To The Moon In Over 45 Years, According To A Former Astronaut

The Moon, Venus Come Together And Make An Amazing Sight To See

Super Telescope Finds A Blazing Black Hole At The Heart Of The Milky Way

This Asteroid Discovered A Year Ago Turns Out To Be 2 In Orbit With Each Other
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

HIV Patients
Health & Medicine

Ohio Department of Health, CVS Face Lawsuit After Possibly Disclosing Identity Of 6,000 HIV Patients
John Glenn
Space

Ohio Opens John Glenn Astronomy Park In Honor Of The Former Astronaut
Avery Siblings
Health & Medicine

Brother And Sister Get Diagnosed With The Same Brain Cancer
Bye Nipah
Health & Medicine

India Beats Nipah Virus, Creates A Music Video To Celebrate

Most Popular

  1. 1 Moon, Venus Pair Up The Moon, Venus Come Together And Make An Amazing Sight To See
  2. 2 Cape Canaveral NASA's Cape Canaveral Launch Towers Are Now Demolished
  3. 3 Moon Here's Why Nobody Has Gone To The Moon In Over 45 Years, According To A Former Astronaut
  4. 4 Cancer CRISPR Can Make Cancer Cells Kill Cancer
  5. 5 A huge glacier that came to the village of Greenland A huge glacier that came to the village of Greenland
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics