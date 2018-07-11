naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA ISS Earth parasite brain

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina

By Naia Carlos
Jul 11, 2018 07:37 PM EDT
Close
 Dinosaurs
The first giants have been unearthed. Scientists discover a new super-sized dinosaur species that walked the Earth millions of years earlier than other massive dinos.
(Photo : Dariusz Sankowski | Pixabay)

Massive dinosaurs seems like the norm, but they weren't always giants. However, a newly discovered fossil suggests gigantism in dinosaurs evolved earlier than previously believed.

For years, scientists say that dinosaurs developed gigantism when sauropods, known as the largest animals to ever exist in the planet, first emerged during the Jurassic period that occurred 200 to 145 million years ago.

Now, new research says that gigantic sauropodomorphs actually came on the scene much earlier, during the Triassic period around 215 million years ago.

Researchers Find The First Giant From The Triassic

In the study published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, researchers discovered that the new species that was recently unearthed was a sauropodomorph that lived 215 million years ago — a shocking 30 million years before related giants such as Brachiosaurus and Diplodocus walked the Earth.

The creature, named Ingentia prima or "first giant" in Latin, was found with three other related dinosaurs in the northwest region of Argentina. It weighed 10 tonnes (over 22,000 pounds) with a neck 10 meters (over 32 feet) long, which may not be as heavy or large as later species, but was unprecedented in that era.

In an analysis in BBC News, Dr. Steve Brusatte of the University of Edinburgh in Scotland explains that it used to be widely accepted that giants first lived after a supervolcano caused global extinction in the end of Triassic. The new study, he explains, proves that there were sauropods called lessemsaurids who not only grew to gigantic sizes before the mass extinction but also evolved indepedently of its more popular four-legged cousins.

"The development of huge size wasn't just a one-off event for the sauropods, but rather different types of dinosaurs were able to become colossal, which speaks to just how incredible these animals were," Brusatte wrote in BBC.

The Dinosaurs That Grew To Be Giants

There are differences, but this new dinosaur shared similar traits with later sauropods as well including bird-like air sacs that could have helped the gigantic creatures stay cool.

The recovered bones show growth rings that indicate rapid growth.

"We could observe in the bones [from the growth rings] that they had markedly high-growth periods," study coauthor Dr. Cecilia Apaldetti of Universidad Nacional de San Juan in Argentina notes in BBC.

Furthermore, Live Science points out that scientists used to believe that super-sized dinosaurs required straight legs, since straight legs offer more support as they become larger and larger. However, lessemsaurids walk on bent legs, but as Apaldetti and the rest of the team discovered, their bones grew in spurts.

Tagsdinosaurs, Fossils, Argentina, Sauropod

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Fireball Seen Flying Across The Midwest Skies

Spiders Can Fly Thousands Of Miles By Harnessing Earth's Electric Fields, Research Finds

Poop Rains Down In Canada And Nobody Knows Why

European Colonization Killed America’s First Dogs, But A Contagious Cancer Survives

Animals Spurred Earth’s First Ever Global Warming Event

Join the Conversation

Morgue

Not Dead Yet: Woman Found Breathing Inside Morgue Freezer In South Africa
Cilantro
Parasite Outbreak Infects Dozens Across Texas, Source Still Unknown
Earth
Animals Spurred Earth’s First Ever Global Warming Event
Bloody Moon
The Longest Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Is Due July: Here’s How To Catch It
Birth Of A Planet
This Is What The Birth Of A New Planet Looks Like
Brain
Zapping The Brain Could Lead To Fewer Crimes Down The Road
Coffee
Coffee Might Make You Live Longer, New Study Says
Excessive Underarm Sweating
Excessive Sweating Treatment Qbrexza Has Been Approved By The FDA
Lab Mouse
NASA Sends 20 Laboratory Mice To The ISS
space

Researchers Believe Rate Of Universe's Expansion Can Be Measured Using Gravitational Waves

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Fireball Seen Flying Across The Midwest Skies

Einstein's Theory Of Relativity Still Works Even Under Extreme Conditions
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

HIV Patients
Health & Medicine

Ohio Department of Health, CVS Face Lawsuit After Possibly Disclosing Identity Of 6,000 HIV Patients
John Glenn
Space

Ohio Opens John Glenn Astronomy Park In Honor Of The Former Astronaut
Avery Siblings
Health & Medicine

Brother And Sister Get Diagnosed With The Same Brain Cancer
Bye Nipah
Health & Medicine

India Beats Nipah Virus, Creates A Music Video To Celebrate

Most Popular

  1. 1 Pink World's Oldest Color Discovered: It's 1.1 Billion Years Old And Bright Pink
  2. 2 Crabbing New Jersey Man Could Lose All His Limbs From Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Crabbing
  3. 3 Spiders Spiders Can Fly Thousands Of Miles By Harnessing Earth's Electric Fields, Research Finds
  4. 4 Fireball Fireball Seen Flying Across The Midwest Skies
  5. 5 Stars Researchers Believe Rate Of Universe's Expansion Can Be Measured Using Gravitational Waves
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics