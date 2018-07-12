naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA parasite brain ticks tick-borne diseases

NASA May Have Discovered And Accidentally Burned Organic Matter On Mars Years Ago

By Naia Carlos
Jul 12, 2018 09:59 PM EDT
Close
 Viking 2 On Mars
The Viking 2 lander shows the spacecraft and part of Utopia Planitia in 1976. The mission, which was supposed to find organics in Mars, is now believed to have burned away organic compounds found in its samples.
(Photo : NSSDC | NASA)

NASA's Curiosity rover recently uncovered complex organic molecules on Mars' surface, opening the doors to the possibility of ancient life on the Red Planet.

However, it might not even be the first time this has happened.

Back in 1976, another NASA probe may have made a similar discovery — only to accidentally burn it all away, a study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets reveals.

The Viking Missions

Scientists have long suspected that Mars is home to many organic materials since the planet is constantly getting pelted with carbon-rich micrometeorites and dust that's flying around in space, according to New Scientist.

With this in mind, a pair of Viking landers were sent to Mars to hunt for organics, particularly hints of carbon in the surface that was expected to be sure thing. To the shock of the NASA scientists, Viking 1 and 2 did not find any trace.

The absence of organic molecules befuddled scientists who point out that it was inconsistent with the data they have on the Red Planet.

Viking May Have Set Their Organics Ablaze

A potential answer for the mystery came up when the Phoenix spacecraft sailed to Mars in 2008 and discovered the presence of a type of salt in Mars called perchlorate.

Perchlorate is rare on Earth, often used for fireworks and becomes extremely explosive when exposed to high temperatures, according to Space.com.

The planet's surface isn't hot enough for it to burn, but the Viking instruments uses heat to find organic molecules. Since the perchlorate is in the soil samples, scientists surmise that the salt combined with the heat could have ignited, incinerating all traces of organics from the samples collected and leaving the scientists empty-handed for decades.

Curiosity's recent discoveries provided another piece of evidence to support the theory that Viking burned away organic compounds found 40 years ago. One of the molecules collected was chlorobenzene, which is produced when carbon is burned with perchlorate. Scientists believe that it was created when the soil samples were heated by the Viking landers.

When the researchers reviewed the Viking data, they found that the 1976 spacecrafts also detected chlorobenzene back then.

"We conclude the chlorine component of the chlorobenzene is martian, and the carbon molecule of the chlorobenzene is consistent with a martian origin, though we cannot fully rule out instrument contamination," the scientists wrote in the recently released paper.

The scientific community remain divided on the issue with some skeptics pointing out that the chlorobenzene came from Earth. However, it is a plausible explanation for the absence of organics in the 1970s, especially since Curiosity was able to find some in the recent trip to Mars.

TagsNASA, Mars, Curiosity rover, Viking 1, Viking 2, life on mars

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Researchers Believe Rate Of Universe's Expansion Can Be Measured Using Gravitational Waves

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Striking Blue Dune Found By NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter

Organic Matter In 3-Billion-Year-Old Mudstones On Mars Found By NASA's Curiosity Rover

Join the Conversation

Morgue

Not Dead Yet: Woman Found Breathing Inside Morgue Freezer In South Africa
Cilantro
Parasite Outbreak Infects Dozens Across Texas, Source Still Unknown
Earth
Animals Spurred Earth’s First Ever Global Warming Event
Bloody Moon
The Longest Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Is Due July: Here’s How To Catch It
Birth Of A Planet
This Is What The Birth Of A New Planet Looks Like
Brain
Zapping The Brain Could Lead To Fewer Crimes Down The Road
Coffee
Coffee Might Make You Live Longer, New Study Says
Excessive Underarm Sweating
Excessive Sweating Treatment Qbrexza Has Been Approved By The FDA
Lab Mouse
NASA Sends 20 Laboratory Mice To The ISS
space

NASA May Have Discovered And Accidentally Burned Organic Matter On Mars Years Ago

Researchers Believe Rate Of Universe's Expansion Can Be Measured Using Gravitational Waves

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Fireball Seen Flying Across The Midwest Skies
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

HIV Patients
Health & Medicine

Ohio Department of Health, CVS Face Lawsuit After Possibly Disclosing Identity Of 6,000 HIV Patients
John Glenn
Space

Ohio Opens John Glenn Astronomy Park In Honor Of The Former Astronaut
Avery Siblings
Health & Medicine

Brother And Sister Get Diagnosed With The Same Brain Cancer
Bye Nipah
Health & Medicine

India Beats Nipah Virus, Creates A Music Video To Celebrate

Most Popular

  1. 1 Spiders Spiders Can Fly Thousands Of Miles By Harnessing Earth's Electric Fields, Research Finds
  2. 2 Seniors These Anti-Aging Drugs Could Be The Real Deal
  3. 3 Crabbing New Jersey Man Could Lose All His Limbs From Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Crabbing
  4. 4 Pink World's Oldest Color Discovered: It's 1.1 Billion Years Old And Bright Pink
  5. 5 Viking 2 On Mars NASA May Have Discovered And Accidentally Burned Organic Matter On Mars Years Ago
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics