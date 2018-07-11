naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA parasite brain Ohio HIV

World's Oldest Color Discovered: It's 1.1 Billion Years Old And Bright Pink

By Naia Carlos
Jul 11, 2018 09:51 PM EDT
Close
 Pink
It turns out the oldest ever pigment to emerge from nature is pink. Scientists study ancient ocean-based organisms to find the answer.
(Photo : Pixabay)

When one thinks of natural hues of the Earth, pink doesn't usually come to mind. Scientists say, however, that it's actually the world's oldest color.

Yes, the color of flamingoes, bubble gum, and Barbie is officially the earliest known hue to come to life in the planet. Of course, colors existed for as long as the Earth has been alive, but pink is the very first pigments produced by ancient living organisms that's long gone by now.

Scientists Find Billion-Year-Old Pink

The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, reveals that 1.1 billion-year-old bright pink pigments have been extracted from the rocks buried deep in Africa's Sahara desert. This counts as the oldest known colors in the geological record.

Dr. Nur Gueneli of The Australian National University discovered the pigments, which were from the Taoudeni Basin in Mauritania, according to a news release from the university. It was part of her PhD studies, and she says that the pigments unearthed are about half a billion years older than the ones that have previously been discovered.

"The bright pink pigments are the molecular fossils of chlorophyll that were produced by ancient photosynthetic organisms inhabiting an ancient ocean that has long since vanished," Gueneli explains.

The team of international researchers crushed the ancient rocks into powder form in order to extract the ancient molecules from the long-dead organisms found within. In its concentrated form, the fossils actually ranged from red to purple, but it appears pink when diluted.

Ancient Microscopic Bacteria Used To Rule The World

Another important discovery that arose from the group's research was that the ocean's ecosystem 1 billion years ago was dominated by cyanobacteria. Gueneli explains that this is likely why there were no animals around at the time.

Larger organisms weren't able to thrive back then because they need to consume food that's larger than the cyanobacteria such as algae. However, there used to be an extremely limited supply of these potential food sources in the ancient marine environment.

"Algae, although still microscopic, are a thousand times larger in volume than cyanobacteria, and are a much richer food source," senior lead researcher Dr. Jochen Brocks, an associate professor from the ANU Research School of Earth Sciences, explains. He adds that the more complex ecosystems emerged when algae began to spread more rapidly.

Cyanobacterial oceans reportedly vanished about 650 million years ago, spurring the time of larger organisms on Earth.

Tagscolor, pigments, geology, Earth, ancient earth

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Fireball Seen Flying Across The Midwest Skies

Einstein's Theory Of Relativity Still Works Even Under Extreme Conditions

Spiders Can Fly Thousands Of Miles By Harnessing Earth's Electric Fields, Research Finds

Poop Rains Down In Canada And Nobody Knows Why

The Longest Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Is Due July: Here’s How To Catch It

Join the Conversation

Morgue

Not Dead Yet: Woman Found Breathing Inside Morgue Freezer In South Africa
Cilantro
Parasite Outbreak Infects Dozens Across Texas, Source Still Unknown
Earth
Animals Spurred Earth’s First Ever Global Warming Event
Bloody Moon
The Longest Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Is Due July: Here’s How To Catch It
Birth Of A Planet
This Is What The Birth Of A New Planet Looks Like
Brain
Zapping The Brain Could Lead To Fewer Crimes Down The Road
Coffee
Coffee Might Make You Live Longer, New Study Says
Excessive Underarm Sweating
Excessive Sweating Treatment Qbrexza Has Been Approved By The FDA
Lab Mouse
NASA Sends 20 Laboratory Mice To The ISS
space

Researchers Believe Rate Of Universe's Expansion Can Be Measured Using Gravitational Waves

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Fireball Seen Flying Across The Midwest Skies

Einstein's Theory Of Relativity Still Works Even Under Extreme Conditions
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

HIV Patients
Health & Medicine

Ohio Department of Health, CVS Face Lawsuit After Possibly Disclosing Identity Of 6,000 HIV Patients
John Glenn
Space

Ohio Opens John Glenn Astronomy Park In Honor Of The Former Astronaut
Avery Siblings
Health & Medicine

Brother And Sister Get Diagnosed With The Same Brain Cancer
Bye Nipah
Health & Medicine

India Beats Nipah Virus, Creates A Music Video To Celebrate

Most Popular

  1. 1 Pink World's Oldest Color Discovered: It's 1.1 Billion Years Old And Bright Pink
  2. 2 Crabbing New Jersey Man Could Lose All His Limbs From Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Crabbing
  3. 3 Spiders Spiders Can Fly Thousands Of Miles By Harnessing Earth's Electric Fields, Research Finds
  4. 4 Fireball Fireball Seen Flying Across The Midwest Skies
  5. 5 Stars Researchers Believe Rate Of Universe's Expansion Can Be Measured Using Gravitational Waves
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics