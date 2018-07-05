naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer Spacex outbreak FDA

Parasite Outbreak Infects Dozens Across Texas, Source Still Unknown

By Naia Carlos
Jul 05, 2018 05:19 PM EDT
Close
 Cilantro
A Texas outbreak of cyclosporiasis has hit the state hard with 56 individuals already getting sick. State health officials said past outbreaks in Texas were associated with cilantro.
(Photo : Pixabay)

A parasite outbreak has already sickened a total of 56 people all across Texas. Health officials are still investigating the flare-up.

Behind this sudden onset of illnesses in the state is the parasite Cyclospora, which causes the intestinal infection cyclosporiasis. The main symptom of the ailment is watery diarrhea.

A Texas Outbreak

An official report from the Texas Department of State Health Services revealed that there are a total of 56 confirmed individuals affected with the parasite.

Sixteen of the infected people are from Travis County, a bigger chunk than what's found in any other infected county, according to KXAN, while Bexar County has 11 cases. However, scientists caution that this number might be a conservative estimate. In 2017, there were 319 cases of cyclosporiasis in Texas.

"There could easily be 10 times more than that that aren't getting diagnosed," explains Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. "This has been pretty much a recurring theme lately here in the US, pretty regular outbreaks mostly from imported fruits and vegetables, mostly coming from Latin America."

The state's health department reveals that past outbreaks of cyclosporiasis in the United States were found to be related to imported fresh produce such as pre-packaged salad mix, raspberries, basil, snow peas, and mesclun greens. Cilantro has been linked to flare-ups in Texas.

Health officials are currently investigating the ongoing cases, as well as tracing the source of the parasite.

About Cyclosporiasis

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that people can contract cyclosporiasis by consuming food or water contaminated with the microscopic parasite Cyclospora. Particularly, travelers who are visiting countries where the infection is common are at risk.

While the most common symptom is watery diarrhea, there are other symptoms that accompany the illness such as loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach pain, gassiness, bloating, nausea, and fatigue. Flu-like symptoms such as fever and vomiting may also arise. However, there are people who are infected by Cyclospora but don't display any symptoms.

Cyclosporiasis can last from a few days to a month or even longer. Treatment is often antibiotics, along with rest and plenty of water for those experiencing diarrhea.

Some of DSHS tips to keep from getting sick from the outbreak include thorough washing of fresh produce, although this isn't a sure-fire way to avoid the disease since this specific parasite is difficult to wash off. Cooking will kill it, though.

Tagsparasite, texas, outbreak

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Coffee Might Make You Live Longer, New Study Says

Excessive Sweating Treatment Qbrexza Has Been Approved By The FDA

Brother And Sister Get Diagnosed With The Same Brain Cancer

India Beats Nipah Virus, Creates A Music Video To Celebrate

Mosquitoes With West Nile Virus Are Turning Up

Join the Conversation

Composite Image of CIMON on the ISS

AI Robot To Fly Into Space Aboard The Falcon 9 Rocket As A Crew Member
Flu
An Effective Single-Dose Flu Drug Could Be Available In The US Soon
Childbirth
This Reformulated Drug Could Save Thousands Of New Mothers' Lives
SpaceX Wins Contract to Launch Classified Military Mission with Falcon Heavy
SpaceX Wins Its First Contract To Launch Classified Military Satellite On Falcon Heavy
Blood Test
It's National HIV Testing Day: Here's Why You Should Get Checked For It
Artist’s impression of `Oumuamua
Remember 'Oumuamua? The 'Interstellar Visitor' Is Probably A Comet After All, Researchers Say
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope
NASA's Launch Of Webb Space Telescope Is Pushed Back To 2021 As It Gets Delayed Again
Flight Attendants
Flight Attendants Are Likelier To Get Cancer: Study
Laboratory Tests
Genetically Modified Poliovirus Is Being Used To Treat Brain Cancer
space

The Longest Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Is Due July: Here’s How To Catch It

This Is What The Birth Of A New Planet Looks Like

NASA Sends 20 Laboratory Mice To The ISS

Ohio Opens John Glenn Astronomy Park In Honor Of The Former Astronaut

The Milky Way Is Full Of Toxic Space Grease, Research Finds
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Space
Space

Nexus For Exoplanet Systems Science: NASA Leads New Project To Search For Alien Life
Elon Musk
Space

Elon Musk Says We Have More Reason To Colonize Space Now
Antarctica
Environment

Coldest Place On Earth Is Even Colder Than Previously Thought
Marijuana
Health & Medicine

First Marijuana Drug Gets Approved By The FDA

Most Popular

  1. 1 Dogs European Colonization Killed America’s First Dogs, But A Contagious Cancer Survives
  2. 2 Morgue Not Dead Yet: Woman Found Breathing Inside Morgue Freezer In South Africa
  3. 3 Cilantro Parasite Outbreak Infects Dozens Across Texas, Source Still Unknown
  4. 4 Earth Animals Spurred Earth’s First Ever Global Warming Event
  5. 5 Bloody Moon The Longest Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Is Due July: Here’s How To Catch It
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics