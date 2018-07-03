Excessive Sweating Treatment Qbrexza Has Been Approved By The FDA

Excessive underarm sweating is an actual medical condition that has limited options for treatment. Now, FDA just approved a new topical treatment that is convenient and effective. (Photo : Pixabay)

People with excessive underarm sweating can find some measure of relief as the Federal Drug Administration has now approved a topical treatment for the condition.

Sweating on its own is awkward enough, but too much of it can be positively horrifying. Primary axillary hyperhidrosis, which is known excessive underarm sweating, is actually a chronic skin condition that causes sweating beyond what's necessary to regulate body temperature.

Thankfully, Dermira, Inc. has got your back.

Dermira's New Treatment

On Thursday, June 28, the biopharmaceutical company announced the FDA approval for their Qbrexza, which is a topical treatment that's applied daily with a cloth.

This new medicine inhibits the activation of the sweat gland, so sweat production is limited.

"We partnered with dermatologists and the FDA during the development stage and listened to the people who have been living with this condition to understand how they would define a meaningful benefit," Tom Wiggans, chairman and CEO of Dermira, says in a statement, explaining that dermatologists have been telling them of the need for the condition. "It is our hope that Qbrexza will not only provide the clinical benefit these sufferers have been seeking, but help to reduce the overall burden on their lives."

FDA approval follows positive results of two clinical trials that tested the efficacy and safety of Qbrexza.

There are a couple of side effects to the topical treatment including a dry mouth, dilated pupils, sore throat, headache, urinary hesitation, blurred vision, dry nose, dry throat, dry eye, dry skin, and constipation. Local skin reactions that are common are erythema, burning or stinging, and pruritus or severe itching.

The Reaction To Qbrexza

This new hyperhidrosis treatment is exciting for both patients suffering from the condition and the doctors.

"In the clinical trials, patients experienced sweat reduction as early as their first visit to the office after one week," Joshua Zeicher, a dermatologists based in New York, tells Allure.

Furthermore, it's more convenient than other treatments that are being offered at the moment.

"It has the convenience of being applied at home and there is no discomfort associated with needle sticks," Zeicher says, referring to Botox injections and MiraDry devices. In contrast, Qbrexza can simply be applied by the patients once a doctor has prescribed it to them.

Unfortunately, patients will not be able to use this new treatment in time for the sweltering summer. It's slated to be out soon in October 2018.