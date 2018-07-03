naturewn.com

Trending Topics cancer NASA FDA Spacex Alien life

Excessive Sweating Treatment Qbrexza Has Been Approved By The FDA

By Naia Carlos
Jul 03, 2018 12:11 AM EDT
Close
 Excessive Underarm Sweating
Excessive underarm sweating is an actual medical condition that has limited options for treatment. Now, FDA just approved a new topical treatment that is convenient and effective.
(Photo : Pixabay)

People with excessive underarm sweating can find some measure of relief as the Federal Drug Administration has now approved a topical treatment for the condition.

Sweating on its own is awkward enough, but too much of it can be positively horrifying. Primary axillary hyperhidrosis, which is known excessive underarm sweating, is actually a chronic skin condition that causes sweating beyond what's necessary to regulate body temperature.

Thankfully, Dermira, Inc. has got your back.

Dermira's New Treatment

On Thursday, June 28, the biopharmaceutical company announced the FDA approval for their Qbrexza, which is a topical treatment that's applied daily with a cloth.

This new medicine inhibits the activation of the sweat gland, so sweat production is limited.

"We partnered with dermatologists and the FDA during the development stage and listened to the people who have been living with this condition to understand how they would define a meaningful benefit," Tom Wiggans, chairman and CEO of Dermira, says in a statement, explaining that dermatologists have been telling them of the need for the condition. "It is our hope that Qbrexza will not only provide the clinical benefit these sufferers have been seeking, but help to reduce the overall burden on their lives."

FDA approval follows positive results of two clinical trials that tested the efficacy and safety of Qbrexza.

There are a couple of side effects to the topical treatment including a dry mouth, dilated pupils, sore throat, headache, urinary hesitation, blurred vision, dry nose, dry throat, dry eye, dry skin, and constipation. Local skin reactions that are common are erythema, burning or stinging, and pruritus or severe itching.

The Reaction To Qbrexza

This new hyperhidrosis treatment is exciting for both patients suffering from the condition and the doctors.

"In the clinical trials, patients experienced sweat reduction as early as their first visit to the office after one week," Joshua Zeicher, a dermatologists based in New York, tells Allure.

Furthermore, it's more convenient than other treatments that are being offered at the moment.

"It has the convenience of being applied at home and there is no discomfort associated with needle sticks," Zeicher says, referring to Botox injections and MiraDry devices. In contrast, Qbrexza can simply be applied by the patients once a doctor has prescribed it to them.

Unfortunately, patients will not be able to use this new treatment in time for the sweltering summer. It's slated to be out soon in October 2018.

Tagssweat, FDA, FDA drugs

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Sweat It Off: Visiting Sauna Baths 7 Times a Week Linked to Lower Risk of Dementia

Don't Sweat It! Stick-on Sweat Monitor Tells You When to Hydrate

Mosquitoes With West Nile Virus Are Turning Up

FDA Determines Source Of Romaine Lettuce E. Coli Outbreak

First Marijuana Drug Gets Approved By The FDA

Join the Conversation

Mars

Mars Will Be Closest To Earth Than It Has Ever Been Since 2003
Drinking Alcohol
NIH Scraps $100 Million Moderate Drinking Study As Unethical Behavior Surfaces
Mars Dust Storm
NASA's Mars Rover Is Now Facing A 'Planet-Encircling' Dust Storm
Woman
Woman's Moving Lump On Her Face Turns Out To Be A Parasitic Worm
Stonehenge
Stonehenge Builders Used Pythagoras' Theorem 2,000 Years Before The Philosopher Even Lived
Blood Test
HIV Patient Awarded $18.4 Million In Medical Malpractice Lawsuit
Barack Obama
New Species Of Ancient Sea Creature Discovered And Named After President Obama
Cigarette Smoking
Smoking Rate In The US Is At An All-Time Low: CDC
Medusae Fossae Formation
UFO Hunters' Proof Of Alien Life Is Actually Just A Bizarre Rock Formation
space

NASA Sends 20 Laboratory Mice To The ISS

Ohio Opens John Glenn Astronomy Park In Honor Of The Former Astronaut

The Milky Way Is Full Of Toxic Space Grease, Research Finds

It's Asteroid Day: Why Everyone Should Be Aware Of Asteroids

AI Robot To Fly Into Space Aboard The Falcon 9 Rocket As A Crew Member
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Gaming
Health & Medicine

It's Official: WHO Now Recognizes 'Gaming Disorder' As A Mental Health Condition
Donald Trump
Space

Trump Wants To Create Sixth Military Branch 'Space Force'
Bobcat
Animals

Woman Chokes Rabid Bobcat To Death With Bare Hands
Mars
Space

Mars Will Be Closest To Earth Than It Has Ever Been Since 2003

Most Popular

  1. 1 Excessive Underarm Sweating Excessive Sweating Treatment Qbrexza Has Been Approved By The FDA
  2. 2 Lab Mouse NASA Sends 20 Laboratory Mice To The ISS
  3. 3 HIV Patients Ohio Department of Health, CVS Face Lawsuit After Possibly Disclosing Identity Of 6,000 HIV Patients
  4. 4 John Glenn Ohio Opens John Glenn Astronomy Park In Honor Of The Former Astronaut
  5. 5 Avery Siblings Brother And Sister Get Diagnosed With The Same Brain Cancer
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics