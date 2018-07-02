naturewn.com

Trending Topics cancer NASA FDA Spacex Alien life

Brother And Sister Get Diagnosed With The Same Brain Cancer

By Naia Carlos
Jul 02, 2018 08:20 PM EDT
Close
 Avery Siblings
The Avery siblings have had their brain tumors removed within several days of each other. Here, Noah is seen three days after his surgery and Kalea is 11 days after hers.
(Photo : Fight Like The Avery's | Instagram)

Within just two weeks, siblings Kalea and Noah Avery have been diagnosed with the same type of brain cancer known as medullablastoma.

As the family fights the disease, the parents, Duncan and Nohea, are now also dedicated to raising awareness of the role of genetics in cancer.

A Family Tragedy

It was Kalea, 6, who was first diagnosed with a brain tumor during Memorial Day weekend, according to Los Angeles Times. She underwent surgery to remove the mass on June 11.

Soon after, her younger brother Noah, 4, began experiencing pain in the exact same spot that Kalea complained of just a week ago. Then, he vomited and started walking with his body tilted to the right.

Upon testing, doctors confirmed that Noah also had brain cancer with a tumor in the exact same place as her sister's. His is even bigger than Kalea's.

"You cry so much the week before and then whatever you have left is just broken," Duncan, a surf coach at Redondo Union High School, recalls in ABC 7 Chicago. "My wife and I were just holding each other in tears."

The tumors in Kalea and Noah's brains have been fully removed, which makes their chance of a five-year survival about 80 percent. Fortunately, it hasn't spread to other parts. After five years, it's unlikely that the cancer will return, according to Dr. Ramin Javahery who operated on the two children.

Radiation and chemotherapy, which is part of the post-operation treatment to ensure the cancer doesn't return, do pose some risks to the two kids. Doctors say that cognitive development could be delayed in an effect of radiation.

Speech, physical, and occupational therapy are all probably in the future for Kalea and Noah.

The Disease

The Avery siblings' cancer is known as medulloblastoma, which is an aggressive type of tumor located at the back of the brain. In the United States, about 500 children are diagnosed every year.

Doctors are shocked at the twin diagnosis within days of each other, saying there is no precedent for such an incident. There has been cases of siblings developing the same type of brain cancer, but they do not usually get the illness at the same time.

"It's very unusual," Dr. Lauren Nguyen tells LA Times. "It could be random, but probably not."

The medical team suggests that the siblings' genes could make them susceptible to medulloblastoma. An environmental trigger is reportedly unlikely.

The Avery family are pushing for more knowledge on the dangerous childhood disease.

"With the advances in medicine and if there's just a way to say, 'hey, you know what, this gene triggers the medullablastoma,' maybe they can catch it early enough," Duncan says.

Duncan and wife Nohea decided that along with focusing on the health of their two children, they also want to create more awareness for the disease. The couple created the Instagram account @fight.like.the.averys to offer a voice to medullablastoma and its sufferers.

Tagsbrain cancer, cancer, family, brain tumor

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

FDA Determines Source Of Romaine Lettuce E. Coli Outbreak

50-Pound Ovarian Cyst Removed From Alabama Woman

An Effective Single-Dose Flu Drug Could Be Available In The US Soon

Flight Attendants Are Likelier To Get Cancer: Study

Genetically Modified Poliovirus Is Being Used To Treat Brain Cancer

Join the Conversation

Mars

Mars Will Be Closest To Earth Than It Has Ever Been Since 2003
Drinking Alcohol
NIH Scraps $100 Million Moderate Drinking Study As Unethical Behavior Surfaces
Mars Dust Storm
NASA's Mars Rover Is Now Facing A 'Planet-Encircling' Dust Storm
Woman
Woman's Moving Lump On Her Face Turns Out To Be A Parasitic Worm
Stonehenge
Stonehenge Builders Used Pythagoras' Theorem 2,000 Years Before The Philosopher Even Lived
Blood Test
HIV Patient Awarded $18.4 Million In Medical Malpractice Lawsuit
Barack Obama
New Species Of Ancient Sea Creature Discovered And Named After President Obama
Cigarette Smoking
Smoking Rate In The US Is At An All-Time Low: CDC
Medusae Fossae Formation
UFO Hunters' Proof Of Alien Life Is Actually Just A Bizarre Rock Formation
space

NASA Sends 20 Laboratory Mice To The ISS

Ohio Opens John Glenn Astronomy Park In Honor Of The Former Astronaut

The Milky Way Is Full Of Toxic Space Grease, Research Finds

It's Asteroid Day: Why Everyone Should Be Aware Of Asteroids

AI Robot To Fly Into Space Aboard The Falcon 9 Rocket As A Crew Member
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Gaming
Health & Medicine

It's Official: WHO Now Recognizes 'Gaming Disorder' As A Mental Health Condition
Donald Trump
Space

Trump Wants To Create Sixth Military Branch 'Space Force'
Bobcat
Animals

Woman Chokes Rabid Bobcat To Death With Bare Hands
Mars
Space

Mars Will Be Closest To Earth Than It Has Ever Been Since 2003

Most Popular

  1. 1 Lab Mouse NASA Sends 20 Laboratory Mice To The ISS
  2. 2 HIV Patients Ohio Department of Health, CVS Face Lawsuit After Possibly Disclosing Identity Of 6,000 HIV Patients
  3. 3 John Glenn Ohio Opens John Glenn Astronomy Park In Honor Of The Former Astronaut
  4. 4 Avery Siblings Brother And Sister Get Diagnosed With The Same Brain Cancer
  5. 5 Bye Nipah India Beats Nipah Virus, Creates A Music Video To Celebrate
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics