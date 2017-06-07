naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change sun solar power Sleep Loss

NASA's Parker Solar Probe Mission to 'Touch the Sun' Explained -- Here's What the Mission Is For

By Jess F.
Jun 07, 2017 10:07 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Parker Solar Probe
NASA's Parker Solar Probe is designed to survive the extreme temperatures near the sun. It will zoom extremely close to the surface, seven times closer than the last one.
(Photo : NASA Goddard Spaceflight Center/YouTube Screenshot)

NASA's mission to "touch the sun" is scheduled for launch this July 2018. This will be the first probe to go near the surface of the sun at a distance of 3.9 million miles (6.2 million kilometers).

NASA's Parker Solar Probe mission will be the closest spacecraft to travel near the surface of the sun. Reports say it will attempt to go near the sun's surface seven times closer than any other manmade spacecraft.

The spacecraft is designed with a protective shield that will allow it to endure temperatures up to 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit (1,370 degrees Celsius). This will also help the probe survive intense solar radiation intensities 475 times higher than what Earth experiences, according to Space.com.

But why is NASA sending Parker near the surface of the sun? In tota, it's expected to zoom close 24 times from 2018 to 2025. It will study the sun's structure, electric field and magnetic field. The Parker Solar Probe will try to answer one of the greatest mysteries of the sun -- why the corona is hotter than the surface of the sun.

"Being able to explain why the sun's corona behaves the way it does and how the solar wind is formed and how it evolves is really key to putting the most pieces of the puzzle together," mission scientist Nicola Fox said in a statement.

The mission will also observe solar storms and space weather. One of the major tasks of the Parker Solar Probe is to examine these natural phenomena. Scientists believe that the magnetic field affects temperature and weather conditions.

Supercharged particles and radiation from the sun can also cause what experts call space weather. The break in a magnetic field creates solar storms and other severe weather conditions. This will, in turn, affect weather conditions on Earth and in different planets within the Solar System.

Understanding how radiation and solar energy from the sun behave will help NASA protect astronauts going to deep space explorations in the future. The knowledge from NASA's Parker Solar Probe that's designed to "touch the sun" is vital to future space flights and is beneficial to Earth as well.

TagsNASA, NASA Parker Solar Probe, Parker Solar Probe, Mission to touch the sun, sun, Solar system, Sun magnetic field, solar flare, Solar radiation, corona, star

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Newly Discovered Exoplanet KELT-9b Is 'Hotter Than Most Stars'

World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant in China Connected to Grid

NASA'S Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Survived a Meteoroid Impact in 2014

NASA Captures Partial Solar Eclipse, to Reveal Details on Mission to 'Touch the Sun'

Cassini Observes Summer Solstice in Saturn, Prepares for Sixth Ring-Grazing Orbit

Join the Conversation

Faceless Fish

Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Dead Blue Whale in Bolinas
Blue Whale Corpse Washes Ashore Northern California, Mammal Likely Died of Ship Collision
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
Urban Beekeeping Growing In Popularity
A Third of US Bee Colony Died Last Year, Here's Why It Is Still Good News
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
space

NASA's Parker Solar Probe Mission to 'Touch the Sun' Explained -- Here's What the Mission Is For

NASA Discovered a Strange, Deep Hole on Mars -- Where Did it Come From?

Newly Discovered Exoplanet KELT-9b Is 'Hotter Than Most Stars'

NASA's Journey to $10,000 Quadrillion Metal Asteroid Could Transform Global Economy

NASA: First Science Data From Juno Reveals Secrets of Jupiter
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Develop New Low-Cost Solar Panels Capable of Operating Over a Year Without Losing Performance

AI to Beat Humans in 2060, But Elon Musk Believes it Can by 2030

Internet Addicts May Experience Increased Heart Rate, Blood Pressure When Not Online

World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant in China Connected to Grid

Bigelow Aerospace CEO Believes Aliens are Already Living on Earth
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Plants and Herbs
Health & Medicine

This Cosmetic Company Is Combining Armenian Folk Remedy with Modern Pharmacology
Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming
Environment

World's First Global Ice Archive in the Works to Preserve Memory of Disappearing Glaciers
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Hubble Telescope Offers Best-Ever View Of Mars NASA Discovered a Strange, Deep Hole on Mars -- Where Did it Come From?
  2. 2 Microcephaly Zika Update: This Is How the Zika Virus Causes Microcephaly
  3. 3 Astronomers Find Planet Hotter Than Most Stars Newly Discovered Exoplanet KELT-9b Is 'Hotter Than Most Stars'
  4. 4 Internet Internet Addicts May Experience Increased Heart Rate, Blood Pressure When Not Online
  5. 5 Earth Viewed From Apollo 17 New Super-Earth Planet Discovered in Habitable Zone of Nearby Star
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics