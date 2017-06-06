naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA coral bleaching Sleep Loss solar power sun

Newly Discovered Exoplanet KELT-9b Is 'Hotter Than Most Stars'

By Jess F.
Jun 06, 2017 07:37 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Astronomers Find Planet Hotter Than Most Stars
Astronomers discovered an exoplanet that's hotter than most stars. It is found in the constellation Cygnus.
(Photo : NASA JPL-Caltech/10 Minutes/YouTube Screenshot)

There's an exoplanet believed to be hotter than most stars, which was discovered by an international team led by astronomers from Ohio State and Vanderbilt universities.

The said star is like a Jupiter-sized planet orbiting a host star every day and a half and is believed to be superheated, hotter than most stars with a glowing gas tail trailing behind it like that of a comet. The astronomers call it KELT-9b discovered 650 light-years away from Earth located in the constellation Cygnus.

The newly discovered exoplanet that is hotter than most stars was described in a paper entitled "A giant undergoing extreme-ultraviolet irradiation by its hot massive-star host" published in the journal Nature during the American Astronomical Society presentation in Austin, Texas.

The exoplanet that is hotter than most star has a day-side temperature with a peak of 4,600 Kelvin (more than 7,800 degrees Fahrenheit). Reports say that most stars are only about 1,200 Kelvin (about 2,000 Fahrenheit), a temperature considered cooler than the Earth's sun.

Reports say that the brutal ultraviolet radiation from its host star causes the newly discovered exoplanet that's hotter than most stars to literally evaporate, causing the glowing comet-like gas tail. Aside from its unbelievable temperature, the exoplanet -- considered hotter than most stars -- is also a gas giant like Jupiter but more massive. It' 2.8 times bigger than Jupiter to be exact. But it is only half as dense due to the brutal radiation from its host star causing its atmosphere to evaporate or puff like a balloon.

"It's a planet by any of the typical definitions based on mass, but its atmosphere is almost certainly unlike any other planet we've ever seen just because of the temperature of its day side," Scott Gaudi, professor of astronomy at The Ohio State University and lead authors of the study said in a statement.

One reason why the exoplanet is hotter than most stars is that its star is twice as large and twice as hot as the Earth's sun. Therefore, it produces more ultraviolet radiation. Astronomers also think that if the planet has some solid rocky core, it may turn into a barren rock like Mercury due to heat.

Another interesting discovery is that the exoplanet orbits too close to the star. This means that if the star expands, it may completely engulf the exoplanet. This makes the future of the newly discovered exoplanet that's hotter than most stars a little unfortunate.

"KELT-9 will swell to become a red giant star in about a billion years," co-author Keivan Stassun, professor of physics and astronomy at Vanderbilt, said in a statement. "The long-term prospects for life, or real estate for that matter, on KELT-9b are not looking good."

TagsExoplanet, Newly discovered exoplanet, Newly discovered exoplanet hotter than most stars, Hotter than most stars, Kelt 9b, exoplanets, Hot exoplanet, Constellation Cygnus, ultraviolet radiation, Stars, planet

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Scientists Explore if Climate of Proxima B in Alpha Centauri Could Support Alien Life

NASA: New Earth-Mass Ice Ball Planet 'Colder Than Hoth' Discovered Through Microlensing

Scientists Conduct Experiments to Test Building Blocks of Alien Life, Build an Exoplanet From Scratch

Newly Discovered 'Super-Earth' Exoplanet May Be the Best Candidate to Search for Alien Life

Space Weather for Proxima B Revealed -- Is it Still Considered Habitable?

Join the Conversation

Faceless Fish

Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Dead Blue Whale in Bolinas
Blue Whale Corpse Washes Ashore Northern California, Mammal Likely Died of Ship Collision
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
Urban Beekeeping Growing In Popularity
A Third of US Bee Colony Died Last Year, Here's Why It Is Still Good News
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
space

Newly Discovered Exoplanet KELT-9b Is 'Hotter Than Most Stars'

NASA's Journey to $10,000 Quadrillion Metal Asteroid Could Transform Global Economy

NASA: First Science Data From Juno Reveals Secrets of Jupiter

Bigelow Aerospace CEO Believes Aliens are Already Living on Earth

NASA Set to Unveil Mission to 'Touch the Sun'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

AI to Beat Humans in 2060, But Elon Musk Believes it Can by 2030

Internet Addicts May Experience Increased Heart Rate, Blood Pressure When Not Online

World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant in China Connected to Grid

New Zealand Just Sent a 3D-Printed Rocket to Space

ESO Starts Construction of World's First Super Telescope Called 'Extremely Large Telescope' and Its Spectograph 'HARMONI'
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Plants and Herbs
Health & Medicine

This Cosmetic Company Is Combining Armenian Folk Remedy with Modern Pharmacology
Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming
Environment

World's First Global Ice Archive in the Works to Preserve Memory of Disappearing Glaciers
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Hubble Telescope Offers Best-Ever View Of Mars NASA Discovered a Strange, Deep Hole on Mars -- Where Did it Come From?
  2. 2 Microcephaly Zika Update: This Is How the Zika Virus Causes Microcephaly
  3. 3 Astronomers Find Planet Hotter Than Most Stars Newly Discovered Exoplanet KELT-9b Is 'Hotter Than Most Stars'
  4. 4 Internet Internet Addicts May Experience Increased Heart Rate, Blood Pressure When Not Online
  5. 5 Earth Viewed From Apollo 17 New Super-Earth Planet Discovered in Habitable Zone of Nearby Star
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics