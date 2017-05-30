naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA moon black hole rocket launch ISS

NASA'S Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Survived a Meteoroid Impact in 2014

By Jess F.
May 30, 2017 01:00 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
NASA | LRO Observes the LCROSS Impact
NASA scientists discovered that the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter survived a meteoroid impact in 2014. They are common small objects found in space.
(Photo : NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/YouTube Screenshot)

NASA scientists have determined that the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter studying the moon survived a meteoroid impact. Researchers even found physical evidence to prove it.

The researchers manning the probe noticed something strange about an image beamed back by the spacecraft. It is supposed to take photos one line at a time since it follows an orbit. The instruments then compile the photos to make one full image.

In one odd photo, experts determined that the craft was hit by a meteoroid. There were patterns and disturbances visible in the image that do not usually appear on data taken by the LRO. It was taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) on Oct. 13, 2014. It usually takes clear and sharp images thus a jittery output instantly revealed its conditions to researchers on Earth.

The team later on determined that the jagged pattern on the image was due to a tiny meteoroid that hit the camera during the time it is taking photographs. Meteoroids are considered a small and natural object in space thus it is not surprising that one of those meteoroids will impact a NASA spacecraft while doing crucial science in space.

LROC is using three cameras mounted on the LRO spacecraft. Two Narrow Angle Cameras (NACs) capture high-resolution black and white images. There is a third camera, the Wide Angle Camera that captures moderate resolution images with filters. It is used to provide information regarding the color of the lunar surface and its properties.

"The meteoroid was traveling much faster than a speeding bullet," Mark Robinson, principal investigator of LROC at ASU's School of Earth and Space Exploration said in a press release. "In this case, LROC did not dodge a speeding bullet, but rather survived a speeding bullet!"

This means the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter is sturdy enough that it survived a meteoroid impact. From what the researchers found out, there could be a brief violent movement of the left Narrow Angle Camera during the impact.

The results also pointed out that the NAC was the only one affected by the meteoroid impact. If the context was different, it will result in a different image.

 "Even if there had been, the resulting jitter would have affected both cameras identically," Robinson added. "The only logical explanation is that the NAC was hit by a meteoroid." 

Therefore, conspiracy theorists can no longer argue that the LRO survived an alien collision. Data shows that it indeed collided with a space object, not a UFO though but a meteoroid.


TagsLRO, LROC, Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, Lunar Mission, lunar surface, moon, Moon mission, Meteoroids, Meteoroid impact, Meteor, spacecraft

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower From Halley's Comet to Light Up May Skies Next Week -- What You Need to Know

Scientists Conduct Experiments to Test Building Blocks of Alien Life, Build an Exoplanet From Scratch

Metal Layers Discovered on Mars' Atmosphere -- Is it Similar to Earth's Atmosphere?

Stargazing 2017: When and Where to Look at the Pink Full Moon; It's Still Visible on Tuesday, April 12

April Stargazing: Jupiter, Constellations and the Lyrid Meteor Shower on the April Night Sky

Join the Conversation

Florida panther

Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Dead Blue Whale in Bolinas
Blue Whale Corpse Washes Ashore Northern California, Mammal Likely Died of Ship Collision
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
Urban Beekeeping Growing In Popularity
A Third of US Bee Colony Died Last Year, Here's Why It Is Still Good News
Whale
Mystery Solved: Scientists Identify Weird Monstrous Sea Creature in Indonesia
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
First 3D-Printed Blood Vessel Transplant Successful in Monkeys! Biotech Breakthrough on the Way
Scientists Unlock a Key Cognitive Ability of Monkeys
Polar Bears
From Seals to Goose Eggs: Polar Bears Forced to Change Their Diet Because of Melting Sea Ice
Endangered Blue Whales Spotted Off California Coast
The Reason Behind the Blue Whale's Enormous Size
space

NASA'S Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Survived a Meteoroid Impact in 2014

NASA Captures Partial Solar Eclipse, to Reveal Details on Mission to 'Touch the Sun'

ESO Starts Construction of World's First Super Telescope Called 'Extremely Large Telescope' and Its Spectograph 'HARMONI'

Massive Dying Star Vanishes In Thin Air, Falls Short on Becoming a Supernova

Neil Armstrong's Controversial Moon Dust Bag Expected to Sell for $4 Million in Auction
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Dubai Police Adds First Ever Robot Cop to Their Ranks

Mice Sperm Stored on the ISS Produces Healthy 'Space Pups' Offspring -- Is it Possible for Humans, Too?

Switzerland to Decommission All 5 of Its Nuclear Power Plant

Hubble Detects New Moon Orbiting Distant Dwarf Planet

New Zealand Space Launch to Reach for the Stars with New Electron Rocket -- What You Need to Know
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

KFC
Travel

KFC Secret Recipe Leaked as Iconic Original Chicken Gets New Alternative
Okinoshima
Travel

No Women Allowed: This 'Sacred' Men-Only Island in Japan Is Up For UNESCO World Heritage Status
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Falcon Heavy | Flight Animation SpaceX Begins Test Firing Parts, Boosters of Its Biggest Rocket Falcon Heavy
  2. 2 Australia's Deadliest Animals 'Winged Serpent' Discovered in 5-Million-Year-Old Sinkhole
  3. 3 Driven By Sustainability Elon Musk: New Tesla Autopilot 'Smooth as Silk'
  4. 4 Older Arctic Sea Ice Disappearing NASA Releases Results of Expanded Annual Arctic Ice Survey IceBridge
  5. 5 Sea Lion Grabs Little Girl Sea Lion Drags Little Girl Into the Water in Terrifying Video
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics