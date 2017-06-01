naturewn.com

World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant in China Connected to Grid

By Jess F.
Jun 01, 2017 11:24 AM EDT
World biggest floating Solar Power Plan - China
China just linked its floating power plant to the grid. The country known for being one of the worst polluters is also stepping up when it comes to renewable energy and clean technologies.
The world's largest floating solar power plant in China is now operational and is connected to the grid. It was built by Sungrow Power Supply Co., a supplier of photovoltaic inverter (PV) inverter systems.

The world's largest floating solar power plant is a 40-megawatt facility and is floating in water in four to 10 meters depth. It was recently linked to the Huainan, China's grid to supply power.

The success of the floating solar power grid is recognized worldwide. Not only because of the structure made to harvest energy from the sun but because the authorities managed to use the area for something green and useful from its former coal mining operations.

Futurism reported that due to the coal mining operations previously held in the location of the floating solar power plant, the water became mineralized and useless. Thus, constructing a power plant in the area is fitting in order to make use of the space if the water. The lake was actually a product of the mining operation itselfa. It formef from the collapse of surrounding land,  which created the cavity that was eventually filled up with rainwater.

Although technically useless to humans, the water where the floating solar power plant is located is helpful for the mechanism. It helps cool down the system that eventually improves power generation and preventing damage from heat.

Building floating power plants also avoid the use of populated regions. In order to harvest more energy for the grid, power plants need huge areas to install the solar panels. This one from China is a good example of generating power without using up space in populated areas.

Although considered one of the worst polluters in the world, China is now active in renewable energy and technologies, according to a report. Because of the success of the floating solar power plants in China, experts expect that by 2020, PV manufacturers can actually cut down the cost to up to more than third with solar power plants dominating over coal facilities.

