naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming Mars Donald Trump

Elon Musk Wants to Merge Human Brains With Computers With New Venture 'Neuralink'

By Jess F.
Mar 28, 2017 10:04 AM EDT
Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit - Day 1
Elon Musk wants to connect the human brains to computers. He funded Neuralink to make this happen.
(Photo : Mike Windle/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Apparently, Elon Musk still has so much time on his hands between SpaceX and Tesla. The billionaire and businessman announced that he wanted to merge the human brain with a computer in his new venture called "Neuralink".

Is Elon Musk a genius? This is what most people ask after his new artificial intelligence project was announced. For Musk, it is integral to develop a human-and-machine link in order to survive in this age. Yes, he is talking about cyborgs and augmented intelligence.

Last March 27, reports proliferated that Musk already had co-founded Neuralink. The medical research company aims to build a brain-computer interface, according to Quartz. The relatively young company was only registered last July. It was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Read Also: Why Are We Here? Elon Musk Explores the Threat of Fully Sentient AI to Humans 

The company is said to be scouting the best engineers for the job. With Musk's backing [and funding] it won't be surprising to see a new technology rise in the next few years. Researchers believe that a smoother interface between the human brain and artificial intelligence in necessary and more beneficial compared to using the senses to transmit data to the brain.

Musk plans to bring to life a technology developed by science-fiction writer Iain M. Banks called "neural lace". A series written about it says that the neural lace will allow thoughts to directly be translated into computer commands. Musk's wanted to improve cognitive capabilities of the human brain using tiny electrodes. Tesla CEO believes that the tiny electrodes will give the human brain capabilities similar to artificial intelligence.

"Creating a neural lace is the thing that really matters for humanity to achieve symbiosis with machines," Tesla and SpaceX CEO said in a Tweet.

Although this new venture is different from his works on Tesla and SpaceX, his interest with artificial intelligence is not new.

"Over time I think we will probably see a closer merger of biological intelligence and digital intelligence," Musk said in a conference. "It's mostly about the bandwidth, the speed of the connection between your brain and the digital version of yourself, particularly output."

Read Also: World to Meet Human Intelligence Soon: AI and Humans to Be Integrated Into New Tech

TagsElon Musk, neural lace, Nueralink, artificial intelligence, Connect brains to computers, musk, Elon Musk Neuralink, Tesla, Spacex

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars

SpaceX Studying Potential Landing Sites on Mars, Four Regions Identified as Candidates

After Delay, SpaceX Successfully Launches EchoStar XXIII Communications Satellite Into Space [Watch Video Here]

New Compact Electric Vehicle 'Tesla Y' Debuts Ahead of Launch, Tesla Opens in South Korea

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Bets to Save Southern Australia from Power Crisis in 100 Days

Join the Conversation

Giraffe

WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
Tasmanian Wolf
Australia's Long-Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Might Still Be Out There
Cats
Cats Actually Enjoy Spending Time With Their Owners, Study Shows
Do Gene Editing And Dogs Mix - Experts Weigh In On Genetic Editing For Breeding, Health
Do Gene Editing and Dogs Mix? Experts Weigh in on Genetic Editing for Breeding, Health
Parrots
Drugged-Out Parrots Raid Poppy Fields in India for Opium Fix
Beluga whale
'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
German Shepherd
Dogs Sniff Out Breast Cancer With 100 Percent Accuracy
orcas
Not Just Bad Breath: Orcas Eject Unhealthy Mix of Bacteria When They Exhale, Possibly Due to Human Waste
Monkeys
Wild Monkeys Help Lost Man Survive in the Amazon for 9 Days
space

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

Purest, Most Massive Brown Dwarf Found in the Outermost Region of the Milky Way

Meet PUFFER, NASA's Origami-Inspired Scout Robot

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars

NASA Is Working on a 'High-Speed' Space Internet That'll Be Faster Than Earth's Connectivity
science

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good

Identity Crisis: New Hypothesis Suggests Radical Changes to the Dinosaur Family Tree

This Ultra-Thin Coating Material Could Boost Up the Performance of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries
tech

Machine Learning Algorithm Could Help Predict Who Is at Risk of Depression, Anxiety

Robot Soldiers May Arrive in Armies 'Soon,' US Lawmakers Say

Success! Dutch Solar Bike Path 'SolaRoad' to Expand Operations Until 2018

Researchers Create Water-Jet 'Rewritable' Paper That Can Be Reused More Than 80 Times

UK Announces Ban on Electronic Devices on Middle Eastern Flights After Al-Qaeda Threat
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Diamond
Environment

Sierra Leone Pastor Finds Giant 706-Carat Diamond, 'Surrenders' Gem to Government
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
Travel

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration
Earth Hour 2017: Cities, Monuments Go Dark to Fight Climate Change
Environment

Earth Hour 2017: Cities, Monuments Go Dark to Fight Climate Change

Most Popular

  1. 1 Aurora Australis LOOK: First Ever Aurora Australis Charter Flight Treats Travelers to Spectacular View of Southern Lights
  2. 2 Beluga whale 'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
  3. 3 Lungs Scientists Discovered Unexpected New Function of Lungs
  4. 4 Sepsis Cure Doctor Claims to Cure Sepsis Using Vitamin C, Steroids
  5. 5 African Tribe Warning: Current Ecological Microbiome May Be on the Verge of Disaster Due to Antibiotics
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics