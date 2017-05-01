naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA shark Cassini Saturn cassini grand finale

SpaceX Successfully Launches SpySat Mission for US Government After Delay Due to Sensor Problems

By Jess F.
May 01, 2017 10:40 AM EDT
SpaceX Launches A Falcon 9 Rocket Equipped With Secretive Payload For The National Reconnaissance Office
SpaceX successfully launched a spy satellite for the U.S. government. The top secret mission was a first for Elon Musk's commercial spaceflight company.
(Photo : Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SpaceX maybe opening a new flow of top-secret government mission. After reschuduling the launch of its first SpySat mission for the U.S. National Defense due to sensor problem, Elon Musk's space company has successfully launched the secret payload earlier today.

Elon Musk's brainchild, SpaceX, announced that they will launch a SpySat cargo for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) -- a first for the commercial spaceflight company. ULA, Lockheed Martin and Boeing executed former NRO and U.S. National Defense missions.

"It's a very big deal," Justin Karl, program coordinator of Commercial Space Operations at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, said in an interview with the Orlando Sentinel. "For government orbital launches, there are very few flight provider options. That is a huge segment of a changing market they have potentially captured."

The SpySat, called NROL-76, was sent to orbit by SpaceX this Monday, May 1, after the original launch set last Sunday, April 30, was scraped. There's not a lot of information available about the top secret cargo. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the historic launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center.

CNN reported that according to NRO, the SpySat payload might be used in tracking terrorists and monitoring nuclear weapons. Unlike the last SpaceX mission, the company will attempt to land the booster back in Cape Canaveral.

Reports say that live streaming is prohibited for the mission. Prohibiting the live streaming will help the government conceal more information about the payload and where exactly it is going. This means less exposure for SpaceX whose missions are almost, always captured on video whether they are successful or not. However, the attempt to land back the Falcon 9 rocket is allowed to be filmed and photographed.

According to The Verge, the rocket was given a window from 7:15 a.m. until 9 a.m. to launch. The weather seemed to cooperate as there were no further delays on the top secret SpaceX SpySat launch.

TagsSpacex, SpaceX rocket launch, Elon Musk, falcon 9, NRO, US Department of Defense, SpaceX top secret mission, SpaceX Falcon 9, SpySat, SpySat Cargo, SpaceX SpySat Mission, ULA, Boeing, Lockheed Martin

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

SpaceX to Launch Its First Top Secret SpySat Mission for the US Department of Defense

Trump Gives NASA a Deadline in Its Mission to Send Humans to Mars

SpaceX Spent 'Less Than Half the Cost' of a Brand New Rocket in Recent Falcon 9 Relaunch

SpaceX Launched a Reused Falcon 9 Rocket Into Space -- What's Next for Elon Musk?

Elon Musk Wants to Merge Human Brains With Computers With New Venture 'Neuralink'

Join the Conversation

orcas

Killer Whales Go on Violent Killing Spree in California [Video]
Snake Island
World’s Deadliest Snake Rules This Untouched Island in Brazil
Beagle Dog
The Secret Life of Dogs When Left Alone Is Pretty Sad -- How to Deal With Your Pup's Separation Anxiety
Humpback Whales
NOAA Probes Unusually High Number of Dead Humpback Whales Along Atlantic Coast
Researchers Create Artificial Womb
Artificial Womb 'BioBag' Successfully Grows Premature Lamb -- Can It Work on Humans, Too?
Golden retriever
Colorado Golden Retriever Gets Sick Consuming Letfover Marijuana, Pet Owner Calls for Responsible Pot Use
animal toilet seats
Animal Poop Science: Mammals Take 12 Seconds to Poo -- Here's Why
Dinosaur Bones
This Dinosaur Skeleton Finally Reunited with Its Skull After Being Headless for Nearly a Century
Crufts 2017 - Portraits Of Man's Best Friend
New Dog Tree of Life Reveals the Secret History of Your Pup
space

SpaceX Successfully Launches SpySat Mission for US Government After Delay Due to Sensor Problems

ESA and China to Collaborate to Build Lunar Outpost, 'Moon Village'

Stargazing 2017: Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower From Halley’s Comet Peaks in Early May

Astronaut Peggy Whitson Sets New NASA Record for Most Days in Space

Astronomers Detect New Rocky Super-Earth Within the Habitable Zone of Cool Star
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

MIT Develops New System that Can 3-D Print an Entire Building

Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?

Hope for Premature Babies: Scientists Successfully Grow Lambs in Artificial Womb

California Wants to Turn Its Notorious Traffic Into Renewable Energy via Piezoelectricity

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Time Travel
Tech

'Dr. Who' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking
Franklin expedition
Environment

DNA of Long-Dead 19th Century Sailors Could Help Identify Doomed Crew of the Franklin Expedition
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Snakes 40 Snakes Dumped in Walmart Parking Lot Discovered by Police
  2. 2 Blood Falls ‘Blood Falls’: Solving the Mystery of Antartica’s Eeriest Waterfalls
  3. 3 Cassini Probe Sends Pictures Of Saturn NASA: Cassini Spacecraft Photographs Earth in Between Saturn's Rings Before Its Grand Finale 'Death Dive'
  4. 4 Giraffe Calf WATCH: April the Giraffe Kicks Vet in the Nuts to Protect Her Newborn Calf
  5. 5 2010 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics