naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals NASA New York endangered species australia

‘Smart’ Contact Lens That Can Detect Sickness Already in the Works

By Naia Carlos
Apr 10, 2017 09:07 AM EDT
Contact lens
New "smart" contact lenses may be the key in monitoring your health 24/7.
(Photo : Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Contact lenses are a great technology for those with imperfect eyesight, but new innovations show that soon, they can also be used to monitor your entire body for illnesses.

According to a report from Gizmodo, a research team from the Oregon State University was able to develop a transparent biosensor that could be included in contact lens construction to monitor the symptoms for different health conditions. The current prototype sensor has already been tested in the laboratory and can actually track blood glucose levels for people with diabetes.

Study leader Oregon State professor Gregory Herman and his team created the biosensor with a transparent sheet of compound gallium zinc oxide (IGZO) transistors and glucose oxidase, which is an enzyme that breaks down glucose. Upon contact with glucose, the glucose oxidase oxidizes the blood sugar and changes the pH level in the solution. As a result, the electrical current in the IGZO transistors shift.

Over 2,500 of these new biosensors could fit in a 1-millimeter patch of IGZO contact lens. Each one could track a different bodily function.

"There is a fair amount of information that can be monitored in a teardrop," Herman told Gizmodo. "Of course, there is glucose, but also lactate (sepsis, liver disease), dopamine (glaucoma), urea (renal function), and proteins (cancers). Our goal is to expand from a single sensor to multiple sensors."

Scientists are hoping that this technology can monitor a great array of medical conditions - maybe even cancer.

"You could also look for molecules related to HIV or cancer," Herman said in a Live Science report. "We want to see if there are good ways to catch cancer at very early stages, before it's a fatal disease."

Even just the biosensor's current ability to track glucose levels is a huge scientific breakthrough. Continued blood monitoring could significantly reduce risk by giving real-time results to the patients compared to taking blood samples daily. It's also much less invasive than other options such as inserting electrodes beneath the skin.

The team's findings are published in the journals Nanoscale and Applied Materials & Interfaces

 

 

Tagsdiabetes, contact lens, Oregon State University, Gregory Herman, Smart contact lens

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Breakthrough! Mass Produced Artificial Blood Now Possible in Unlimited Supply

Young Girl Loses Leg From Rare ‘Flesh Eating’ Infection After Strep Throat

Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger

This Graphene Sieve Makes Clean Drinking Water From Seawater

Fuel of the Future: New Research Says Water Could Power the World

Join the Conversation

dead donkey

Killing for 'Medicine': Rise in China's Demand for Donkey Skin Threatens Livelihood of Locals
octopus
Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
Crocodile skin
Tainted Fashion: In Vietnam, Crocodiles Are Cut Open, Skinned Alive for Luxury Leather Bags
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
Life With Pets: Talking to Dogs, Cats Is Actually a Sign of Intelligence
python
Man Fined for Letting His 'Pet' Snake Slither Without Leash at a Park
Red panda
Australia's Rare Red Panda Triplets Make First Public Appearance at Symbio Wildlife Park
Whale
Have You Seen Him? Seach Ongoing for Gray Whale Entangled in a Metal Frame
Giant Pandas Play After Snow In Hangzhou
China to Create Massive Panda Reserve, 3 Times the Size of Yellowstone National Park
Indochinese tiger cubs
Less Than 300 But Fighting: Breeding Population of Nearly Extinct Indochinese Tiger Brings Hope
space

Three ISS Crew Return to Earth, Record-Breaking NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson Takes Command of Space Station

NASA to Send Crewed Mission to Venus as Training Ground for Mission to Mars

SpaceX Spent 'Less Than Half the Cost' of a Brand New Rocket in Recent Falcon 9 Relaunch

Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater

Rare Discovery: Atmosphere Found in Earth-Like Exoplanet
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Gold-Plated Crystal Sensor Is the Future of Natural Gas Detectors

FDA Green-Lights Selling of 23andMe's First-Ever Home Genetic Testing Kit

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

hieroglyphs
Travel

LOOK: Archaeologists Discover Remains of 3,700-Year-Old Pyramid in Egypt
Whale bone
Animals

Siberia’s Eerie Whale Bone Alley: Giant Ancient Whale Skulls, Bones Line the Sacred Site
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave
Man Lying in Bed
Health & Medicine

Scientists for 'Cocktail Study' Will Pay $16,000 to People Willing to Lie in Bed for 60 Days

Most Popular

  1. 1 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  2. 2 monkeys Meet the Real-Life Mowgli: 8-Year-Old Feral Girl Lives With Monkeys in a Forest in India
  3. 3 New Study Says Water On Mars Flowed After Asteroid Collision Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater
  4. 4 octopus Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics