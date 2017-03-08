naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk california Spacex artificial intelligence

Fuel of the Future: New Research Says Water Could Be Powering the World

By Naia Carlos
Mar 08, 2017 05:31 AM EST
Economic And Environmental Impact Of Gulf Oil Spill Deepens
Clean fuel might soon be a reality with the new process developed by Caltech and Berkeley Lab.
(Photo : Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Solar fuels, created using water, sunlight and carbon dioxide, is the dream of clean energy enthusiasts all over the world. A team of researchers from Caltech University and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) recently made strides in achieving this eco-friendly fuel by discovering a host of materials that could make it possible.

The key to these types of fuel -- from hydrogen gas to liquid hydrocarbons -- is being able to split water, according to a report from Caltech. Water molecules are made up of one oxygen atom and two hydrogen atoms, and the hydrogen atoms need to be isolated and either reunited or combined with carbon dioxide to create an energy source.

Splitting water isn't quite so simple though; a solar-powered catalyst is necessary. For this reason, scientists have been trying to develop photoanodes, which are materials that can split water with light as an energy source.

Read Also: Going Green: California Bill to Push 100 Percent Clean Energy in 2045 -- Is It Possible? 

Sixteen photoanodes have been identified over the last four decades, but the researchers from Caltech and Berkeley Lab were able to almost double that number by developing a high-throughput process that speeds up the discovery of new materials. In the past two years alone, the team discovered 12 photoanodes.

Led by Caltech's John Gregoire and Berkeley Lab's Jeffrey Neaton and Qimin Yan, the group combined computational and experimental approaches. First, they scoured a minerals database for potential materials, then tested these in high-throughput experimentation.

"What is particularly significant about this study, which combines experiment and theory, is that in addition to identifying several new compounds for solar fuel applications, we were also able to learn something new about the underlying electronic structure of the materials themselves," Neaton, the director of the Molecular Foundry, explained.

The team's findings were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Read Also: Companies, Universities Join 'Crusade' to Replace Fossil Fuels with Nuclear Fusion by 2030 in Canada

Tagswater, solar fuel, clean energy, CalTech, Berkeley Lab, John Gregoire, Jeffrey Neaton, solar energy, fuel from water, turn water into fuel, clean fuel

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Scientists Create New Form of Matter: 'Supersolids' Are Solid and Liquid at the Same Time

Bacteria on a Sheet of Paper Can Now Power Batteries

The Future of Power Is in the Fuel Cell

Scientists Discover Toxic Pollution in the Deepest, Most Remote Part of the Ocean

Honduran Jungle Hides a ‘Lost City’ With Pyramids, Stone Sculptures and a Vanished Civilization

Join the Conversation

Sea turtle

Sea Turtle Named ‘Piggy Bank’ Discovered With 915 Coins in Its Belly
Crocodile
Stoned to Death: Visitors Kill Helpless Crocodile Inside Tunisia Zoo
elephants
Wild African Elephants Are Insomniac: Study Reveals They Only Need Naps Regardless of Activity
Bomb Craters
Rare Wildlife Find Surprising Home in WW2 Bomb Craters
Four-Winged Dinosaur Found In China
LOOK: 'Best Ever' Laser Reconstruction of Four-Winged Dinosaur Released
Off Court At The 2015 Australian Open
That's a Good Ball Boy! Shelter Pups Fetch Tennis Balls for Pros at the Brazil Open
Fish Sing Like Birds, Too - Scientists Record Fish Singing In Chorus In Deep Sea, How Does It Work
Fish Sing Like Birds, Too! Scientists Record Soloist Fish Singing in Chorus
Turkey
WATCH: Flock of Turkeys Circling Corpse of Dead Cat Spooks the Internet
Hippopotamus
Hippopotamus Gustavito Stabbed to Death by Unknown Assailants Inside El Salvador Zoo
space

SpaceX Tests Superbug in Space, Explores Potential to Become Extinction-Causing Supervirus

Study Observes 234 Peculiar Pulsing Signals From Space -- Could It Be Extraterrestrial Intelligence?

LOOK: ESA Spots Brightest Known Pulsar in the Universe

NASA to Send Robot to Look for 'Life' on Jovian Moon Europa

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning
science

Fuel of the Future: New Research Says Water Could Be Powering the World

Breakthrough: Scientists Just Created the World’s First Artificial Embryo

Human Activity Ushers in the Planet's Next Epoch Starting From a Spike in New Minerals

Chocolates Could Soon Be Made Out of Jackfruit Seeds

Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
tech

Fruit With Human Skin: Here's How Scientists Grow Lifelike Human Ears From Apples

Robot Companions Could Affect Children's Mood and Development, Scientists Reveal

Uber Launches Self-Driving Cars in Arizona, Finally Gains Approval

Woah! Computer Data, Including Movie, Successfuly Stored on DNA

What About Pregnant Reptiles? Fossilized Dinosaur Makes Researchers Question Dinosaur Reproduction
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ecocubo
News

Ecocubo: This Modular Tiny House From Cork and Wood Is Every Traveler's Dream
Strong Thunderstorms Hit Las Vegas
News

Death by Indoor Lightning: Yes, It's Possible
Funeral
News

Woman Cremated Alive After Hospital Allegedly Made a Mistake of Declaring Her Dead
LightSaver Portable Solar Charger
News

PowerFilm: This Ultra-Thin Portable Solar Charger With Battery Bank Is Foldable for Easy Storage

Most Popular

  1. 1 skull Who Are They? Unearthed Ancient Skull Reveals Previously Unknown Human Species
  2. 2 Shipwreck Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
  3. 3 Human Body's Wonder Scientific Travelling Exhibition Held In Nanjing Breakthrough: Scientists Just Created the World’s First Artificial Embryo
  4. 4 Sea turtle Sea Turtle Named ‘Piggy Bank’ Discovered With 915 Coins in Its Belly
  5. 5 Bomb Craters Rare Wildlife Find Surprising Home in WW2 Bomb Craters
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics