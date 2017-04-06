naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals April the giraffe animal adventure park giraffe cam pregnant giraffe New York

Young Girl Loses Leg From Rare ‘Flesh Eating’ Infection After Strep Throat

By Naia Carlos
Apr 06, 2017 01:15 PM EDT
Surgeons
Doctors had to operate on a child, amputating a leg to save her life from flesh eating bacteria.
(Photo : Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Strep throat is a straight-forward type of sore throat that's very common in children. However, complications can occur. Six-year-old Tessa Puma experienced rare complications from her bout from strep throat, resulting in an amputated leg.

According to a report from the Akron Beacon Journal, Tessa suffered from necrotizing fasciiti -- also known as flesh eating bacteria -- which is a condition that's very rare with only one per one million incidents in children every year.

Akron Children's Hospital pediatric critical care medicine specialist Dr. Jim Besunder explained that the infection is found in the fascia, which is the connective tissue separating skin from fat. It's notoriously difficult to detect and can progress down to the muscle, destroying it.

This is what happened to Tessa with the bacteria damaging most of the muscles and tissues in her left leg, specifically the part below the knee. Doctors were forced to amputate the leg, although the bacteria was able to get into her bloodstream and other parts of her body such as her left arm, shoulder and back.

Tessa was diagnosed with strep throat and was given antibiotics for it, a report from ABC News said. However, she came down with a flu last week and began experiencing pain in her arms and legs. It took trips to two different hospitals before doctors diagnosed the patient with the dangerous -- and sometimes fatal -- flesh eating bacteria.

Matt Puma, her father, said that his daughter spent a few days in the hospital as her leg got progressively worse. It got to a point when Tessa would scream in pain just by being touched. Doctors told the family that the best choice is to amputate her leg, parts of which had too much dead tissue.

Tessa is currently recuperating in Akron Children's Hospital. Further surgery is necessary as well as the removal of other parts of her left leg. She would also need extensive therapy, but her father described her as a good-hearted and determined child who's likely to bounce back from this setback.

Tagsstrep throat, Amputation, Tessa Puma, Akron, Ohio, Akron Children's Hospital, Flesh-eating Bacteria, bacteria

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Common Antibiotic Could Heal PTSD, Experts Say

Young Girl Loses Leg From Rare ‘Flesh Eating’ Infection After Strep Throat

Scientists for 'Cocktail Study' Will Pay $16,000 to People Willing to Lie in Bed for 60 Days

Eating Potassium-Rich Foods Could Help Lower Blood Pressure, Study Shows

Severe Drought Conditions Linked to Increase Risk of Death

Join the Conversation

Donkey

Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
Porcupine
WATCH: This Is What Happens When a Foolish Snake Attacks a Porcupine -- It's Worst Than You Imagined
Giant Pandas Play After Snow In Hangzhou
China to Create Massive Panda Reserve, 3 Times the Size of Yellowstone National Park
Dolphin
Dolphins Beat Up, Incapacitate Octopuses Before Eating Them -- Or Else They Die
Sharks In New York City Aquarium
Man Rescued in Australia After Shark Attacks Kayak
Possum
Critically Endangered Possum vs Human Livelihood: Barnaby Proposes Logging Protected Forest to Save Jobs
dolphin
REPORT: Most Wildlife Attractions Don't Follow Basic Welfare Standards, Thomas Cook Axes Cruel Industry
Indochinese tiger cubs
Less Than 300 But Fighting: Breeding Population of Nearly Extinct Indochinese Tiger Brings Hope
Previously Unknown Species Discovered In Ancient Cave
Hobby Cave Diver Discovers First European Cave Fish
Many manatees in the wild die before they even reach the age of 10
Too Early? Manatees Removed From Endangered Status and Not Everyone Is Happy
space

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend

Analemma Tower: New York Firm Plans to Bend Gravity, Build Giant Skyscraper Suspending From an Asteroid

Blue Origin: Here's What Space Tourism Would Look Like Aboard Jeff Bezos' New Shepard Capsule

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

From Food Waste to Cars: Scientists Create Sustainable Tires Using Eggshells, Tomato Skin

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Door to Hell in Turkmenistan
Environment

Turkmenistan's Mysterious 'Door to Hell' Has Been in Flames for Over 40 Years
Egyptian Tourist Destinations Struggle After Months Of Civil Unrest
Environment

Lost Ancient City of Ucetia Finally Found With Iconic Roman Mosaics
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave
Man Lying in Bed
Health & Medicine

Scientists for 'Cocktail Study' Will Pay $16,000 to People Willing to Lie in Bed for 60 Days

Most Popular

  1. 1 Monkey WATCH: It Got Grandma! Mischievous Monkey Throws Poop on Old Lady's Face
  2. 2 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
  3. 3 Tesla Powers Hawaiian Island With 54,000 Solar Panels And Battery Packs - How Will He Make This Work Tesla Powers Hawaiian Island With 54,000 Solar Panels, Battery Packs
  4. 4 Previously Unknown Species Discovered In Ancient Cave Hobby Cave Diver Discovers First European Cave Fish
  5. 5 Melting Snow ALERT: Snow Releases Toxic, Carcinogenic Pollutants When Melting
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics