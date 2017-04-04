naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals April the giraffe NASA animal adventure park giraffe cam pregnant giraffe

This Graphene Sieve Makes Clean Drinking Water From Seawater

By Naia Carlos
Apr 04, 2017 10:52 AM EDT
Life In Sydney From Above
Graphene oxide could be the key to filtering seawater for drinking water. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
(Photo : Cameron Spencer / Staff)

Water scarcity is a global problem, but a new innovation could help turn saltwater into clean drinking water by using a graphene-based sieve.

In a paper published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology, scientists from the University of Manchester revealed how they were able to create a graphene-based filter that can make saltwater drinkable.

According to a report from BBC News, this new graphene oxide sieve can actually remove salt from seawater. Manufacturing graphene-based barriers on a large scale used to be very challenging, but the team, led by Dr. Rahul Nair, used a chemical derivative called graphene oxide to solve a few of the challenges with the material.

Industrial amounts of single-layer graphene are very difficult and expensive to produce, but graphene oxide can be created in a laboratory just with simple oxidation.

"As an ink or solution, we can compose it on a substrate or porous material," Nair said. "Then we can use it as a membrane. In terms of scalability and the cost of the material, graphene oxide has a potential advantage over single-layered graphene."

Previous studies have already shown that graphene-oxide membranes exhibit potential for filtering small nanoparticles, organic molecules and large salts. However, when these membranes are immersed in water, they swell up, causing smaller salts to flow through the membrane with the water while larger ions or molecules are blocked.

Nair's team avoided the swelling by putting walls of epoxy resin on the sides of the graphene oxide membrane.

Common salts dissolve in water and create a "shell" of water molecules around the salt molecules, according to a report from Phys Org. Then, the capillaries of the membrane can keep the salt from flowing with the water.

"Realisation of scalable membranes with uniform pore size down to atomic scale is a significant step forward and will open new possibilities for improving the efficiency of desalination technology," Nair explained. "This is the first clear-cut experiment in this regime."

Tagsgraphene, Graphene Oxide, water, Rahul Nair, University of Manchester, water scarcity, seawater, clean water, seawater to clean water

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

This Graphene Sieve Makes Clean Drinking Water From Seawater

Lost Ancient City of Ucetia Finally Found With Iconic Roman Mosaics

Himalayan Glaciers Granted With 'Living Entity' Status to Fight Environmental Damage

Turkmenistan's Mysterious 'Door to Hell' Has Been in Flames for Over 40 Years

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Join the Conversation

Indochinese tiger cubs

Less Than 300 But Fighting: Breeding Population of Nearly Extinct Indochinese Tiger Brings Hope
Previously Unknown Species Discovered In Ancient Cave
Hobby Cave Diver Discovers First European Cave Fish
Bull shark
Real-Life Sharknado! Bull Shark Washes Up on Land After Cyclone Debbie in Queensland
Many manatees in the wild die before they even reach the age of 10
Too Early? Manatees Removed From Endangered Status and Not Everyone Is Happy
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
WATCH LIVE: Boy or Girl? April the Giraffe 'Pushing Contractions,' Gender Reveal Gets Closer
Sloth
Mysterious Megatunnels in South America Were Dug by Giant Sloths
badger
Shocking Video Shows Tiny Badger Burying Massive Cow By Itself -- World's First Footage
Rescued rabbit
Over 300 Small Animals Rescued From Being Hoarded in Nashville
Cat
How to Decode Cat Expressions According to Scientists
space

April Stargazing: Jupiter, Constellations and the Lyrid Meteor Shower on the April Night Sky

Space Weather for Proxima B Revealed -- Is it Still Considered Habitable?

'I Really Like Earth': Neil deGrasse Tyson Will Not Go to Mars Until Elon Musk's Mother Do it First and Survive

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend

Analemma Tower: New York Firm Plans to Bend Gravity, Build Giant Skyscraper Suspending From an Asteroid
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

This Graphene Sieve Makes Clean Drinking Water From Seawater

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

From Food Waste to Cars: Scientists Create Sustainable Tires Using Eggshells, Tomato Skin

New Class of Carbon Nanotubes Shows Potential in Cleaning Polluted Waters
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Door to Hell in Turkmenistan
Environment

Turkmenistan's Mysterious 'Door to Hell' Has Been in Flames for Over 40 Years
Coffee
Health & Medicine

Caffeine Boost? World's Strongest Coffee 'Black Insomnia' Is 10 Times Stronger Than Red Bull
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
Books
Environment

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books

Most Popular

  1. 1 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
  2. 2 King Cobra WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
  3. 3 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
  4. 4 Giraffe in Taronga Zoo WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Shows Signs of Labor; Will She Give Birth on April Fool's Day?
  5. 5 Flippy the Burger Flipper May Begin The Trend Of Replacing Fast Food Workers With Robots How CaliBurger's Flippy the Burger Flipper May Start the Trend of Robots Replacing Fast Food Workers
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics