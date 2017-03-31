naturewn.com

Tesla Powers Hawaiian Island With 54,000 Solar Panels, Battery Packs

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Mar 31, 2017 08:38 AM EDT
Tesla Powers Hawaiian Island With 54,000 Solar Panels And Battery Packs
The Tesla initiative has a whopping 54,978 solar panels, all of them with 13 megawatts of solar generation capacity. Tesla also installed 272 of its commercial battery, the Powerpack 2, to help Hawaii citizens use energy at night.
(Photo : Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Elon Musk and his team of experts in Tesla are simply not just focusing on the future of electric and hybrid cars. The tech company has a huge project underway and it's all going to happen in Kauai, Hawaii.

JB Straubel, CTO at Tesla, and Hawaii Gov. David Ige launched a partnership with the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC) to Launch the project tagged as Solar City to power Hawaii with renewable energy from the sun.

According to Business Insiderthe Tesla initiative has a whopping 54,978 solar panels, all of them with 13 megawatts of solar generation capacity. Tesla also installed 272 of its commercial battery, the Powerpack 2, to help Hawaii citizens use energy at night. KIUC has signed a contract with Tesla to buy 1-kilowatt-hour of electricity for a reduced price.

It can be remembered that before the acquisition of Solar City, the latter and Tesla actually agreed in February 2016 to use Tesla's Powerpack to bring 20 years of power to Kauai. This means the project has actually been in the works for quite some time. 

This is projected to reduce the usage of fossil fuels by approximately 1.6 million gallons annually, which will allow Tesla to gradually help the region phase slowly into solar energy.

Interestingly, this is a good indication of Tesla's push towards solar energy after it acquired SolarCity last 2016. It can also be remembered that Ta'u in the American Samoa was also powered by Tesla's Powerpacks and solar roofs, indicating some sort of solar push in topical cities.

This proves that Tesla is moving away from simply being "that guy" with the electric cars and actually push into renewable energy. It has unveiled a myriad of power-saving technologies, both used in their cars and as separate products. For instance, its solar roof is a unique product that Tesla has made exclusively, capable of providing both some degree of aesthetic and efficient solar energy saving capabilities as well.

Real Time Analytics