Why Are We Here? Elon Musk Explores The Threat Of Fully- Sentient AI To Humans

Elon Musk elaborated some of the effects of the arrival of fully-sentient artificial intelligence in the recent World Government Summit in Dubai. Given that humans have depended on technology, the SpaceX CEO emphasized some of the impacts of AI to the world.

Musk attended the summit to present Tesla cars in the country, but it seems that he is also intended to talk about the state of the world and technology as a whole.

Robot Domination in the Workplace

In the summit, Musk emphasized the value -- and the eventual domination -- of robots in the workplace. They will slowly become more efficient workers and will be very cheap once the technology to develop them becomes better. CBNC reports that robots are projected to dominate even the most complex white collar jobs such as accounting and computing.

If robots will replace jobs, the question then is, are humans still useful? During the summit, Musk also emphasized on this problem, saying that in the future, as AI innovation improves, humans will eventually question their usefulness.

Human-Machine Hybrids

According to Foss Bytes, Musk said one solution to this "usefulness" problem is merging humans with robots. Man's biological intelligence will have to connect with the "artificial" ones via "bandwith," leading to humans with super-fast intellect.

"Over time I think we will probably see a closer merger of biological intelligence and digital intelligence," he said. "It's mostly about the bandwidth, the speed of the connection between your brain and the digital version of yourself, particularly output."

Musk added that super-fast intelligence in humans is needed in the future because once AI becomes fully sentient, they will be so much smarter than humans. He added that if humans get combined with robots, they will prove more useful and will be at part with AIs.