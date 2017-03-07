naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk artificial intelligence Mars Robots

PowerFilm: This Ultra-Thin Portable Solar Charger With Battery Bank Is Foldable for Easy Storage

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Mar 07, 2017 10:52 AM EST
LightSaver Portable Solar Charger
PowerFilm Solar has just released a lightweight solar charger that will make tech geeks giddy. Not only does it has a small battery bank, but its charging "cells" are rollable, easily fitting in your pocket.
(Photo : PowerFilmSolar/YouTube Screenshot)

PowerFilm Solar has just released a lightweight solar charger that will make tech geeks giddy. Not only does it has a small battery bank, but its charging "cells" are rollable, easily fitting in your pocket.

PowerFilm Solar's LightSaver USB charger boasts a small battery pack with solar cells that can be extended when in use, and quickly rolled in when not, allowing easy transport and storage. The LightSaver USB's compact tube design is a gamechanger too as it deviates from the bulky (and expensive) renewable energy chargers.

Retailed at only $99, the device only weights five ounces. It measures only 1.5 inches in diameter when not in use and 7.8 inches long when the solar film is extended. PowerFilm Solar said on its website that the LightSaver USB charger packs a 3200 mAh battery. Compared to solar banks available in the market, it's relatively small, but is a new revelation for solar-based compact chargers.

Read Also: Tesla's Solar Roof to Roll Out Soon -- What You Need to Know About Elon Musk's Brainchild 

Tree Hugger notes that the battery charges itself using amorphous silicon technology. PowerFilm Solar said this technology is effective even if you're under a shade or in low-light conditions, solving the problem of other solar chargers needing to be in direct contact with the sun.

There are two ways to charge the battery: via solar for six hours or electricity for three hours. It has a single 1A USB port on the battery pack that can be used for modern devices.

This is not the first time that PowerFilm Solar has unveiled one of its many marvels. Last year, the solar energy company launched a campaign to build a bigger version of the battery. Called the LightSaver Max, it has a whopping 15,600 mAh with a larger solar panel.

The impressive thing is that it takes roughly the same amount to charge as the regular LightSaver USB charger (about six hours). It weighs around 1.5 pounds and rolls into a battery set measuring 13.5 inches long. It has two 2.5A USB charging ports and a 5A 12V out port, and even a 660 lumen flashlight. Users can buy this for $275 via the Indiegogo campaign, though the full retail price may be $300.

Read Also: Solar Officially Becomes Global Leader in Renewable Energy: How Did This Happen?

TagsLightSaver, PowerFilm Solar, LightSaver Portable Solar Charger, solar charger, solar charger power bank, small solar charger, LightSaver Max specs, LightSaver USB charger specs, LightSaver USB, LightSaver price, PowerFilm Solar portable charger

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Hawaii to Use 100% Renewable Energy, Electric Cars by 2045 -- How Will They Do It?

Going Green: California Bill to Push 100 Percent Clean Energy in 2045 -- Is It Possible?

Electric Vehicle Batteries Becoming Cheaper, Poised to Dominate the Car Industry

Billionaire and Bread Company to Make Mexico's Newest Exclusive Electric Vehicle

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017

Join the Conversation

Sea turtle

Sea Turtle Named ‘Piggy Bank’ Discovered With 915 Coins in Its Belly
Crocodile
Stoned to Death: Visitors Kill Helpless Crocodile Inside Tunisia Zoo
elephants
Wild African Elephants Are Insomniac: Study Reveals They Only Need Naps Regardless of Activity
Bomb Craters
Rare Wildlife Find Surprising Home in WW2 Bomb Craters
Four-Winged Dinosaur Found In China
LOOK: 'Best Ever' Laser Reconstruction of Four-Winged Dinosaur Released
Off Court At The 2015 Australian Open
That's a Good Ball Boy! Shelter Pups Fetch Tennis Balls for Pros at the Brazil Open
Fish Sing Like Birds, Too - Scientists Record Fish Singing In Chorus In Deep Sea, How Does It Work
Fish Sing Like Birds, Too! Scientists Record Soloist Fish Singing in Chorus
Turkey
WATCH: Flock of Turkeys Circling Corpse of Dead Cat Spooks the Internet
Hippopotamus
Hippopotamus Gustavito Stabbed to Death by Unknown Assailants Inside El Salvador Zoo
space

Study Observes 234 Peculiar Pulsing Signals From Space -- Could It Be Extraterrestrial Intelligence?

LOOK: ESA Spots Brightest Known Pulsar in the Universe

NASA to Send Robot to Look for 'Life' on Jovian Moon Europa

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?
science

Breakthrough: Scientists Just Created the World’s First Artificial Embryo

Human Activity Ushers in the Planet's Next Epoch Starting From a Spike in New Minerals

Chocolates Could Soon Be Made Out of Jackfruit Seeds

Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck

Scientists May Have Uncovered the Oldest Evidence of Life in Tiny 3.7 Billion-Year-Old Rocks
tech

Woah! Computer Data, Including Movie, Successfuly Stored on DNA

What About Pregnant Reptiles? Fossilized Dinosaur Makes Researchers Question Dinosaur Reproduction

Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like

LED Shows Promise as Potential Treatment for Chronic Pain

Solving the Bee Crisis One Robot at a Time: How Do Robot Bees Work?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ecocubo
News

Ecocubo: This Modular Tiny House From Cork and Wood Is Every Traveler's Dream
Strong Thunderstorms Hit Las Vegas
News

Death by Indoor Lightning: Yes, It's Possible
Funeral
News

Woman Cremated Alive After Hospital Allegedly Made a Mistake of Declaring Her Dead
LightSaver Portable Solar Charger
News

PowerFilm: This Ultra-Thin Portable Solar Charger With Battery Bank Is Foldable for Easy Storage

Most Popular

  1. 1 skull Who Are They? Unearthed Ancient Skull Reveals Previously Unknown Human Species
  2. 2 Shipwreck Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
  3. 3 Human Body's Wonder Scientific Travelling Exhibition Held In Nanjing Breakthrough: Scientists Just Created the World’s First Artificial Embryo
  4. 4 Sea turtle Sea Turtle Named ‘Piggy Bank’ Discovered With 915 Coins in Its Belly
  5. 5 Bomb Craters Rare Wildlife Find Surprising Home in WW2 Bomb Craters
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics