naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Mars china Exoplanet

Why Elon Musk Believes Underground Tunnels Are Better Than Fying Cars

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Mar 02, 2017 09:33 AM EST
Elon Musk On Underground Tunnels: Flying Cars Are 'Bad,' Stance On Flying Transport Explained
Musk noted that it's a much more practical to build tunnels, as cities already have them. Putting air taxis will just open new issues such as air traffic.
(Photo : Mike Windle/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

When Elon Musk announced that he started a company to support the creation of underground tunnels to alleviate traffic, he wasn't just "bored" -- all puns intended -- of the normal transportation system. In fact, he has a good reason for actually opting to use this method.

According to the SpaceX co-founder and Boring Company head, this is because he does not like the idea of dominating the skies.

Musk told Bloomberg Businessweek that much as he "like[s] flying things," using flying cars is not a solution. He said improper maintenance, which most likely people will commit, can lead to damages. After all, people will be more anxious if there are huge vehicles above their heads that are as prone to accidents as those on the ground.

Another problem, he said, is that cars that fly need a lot of force to keep them on the skies. The "pressure" exerted downward will be felt by people on the ground, which means there's a lot of pollution in the form of noise and debris.

Musk noted that it's a much more practical to build tunnels, as cities already have them. Putting air taxis will just open new issues such as air traffic.

In a report from Inverse, Musk emphasized that this new venture on underground tunnels is a serious cause. Its first project is to build a tunnel just underneath the parking lot of the SpaceX base.

His vision involves cities having at least 30 layers of tunnels for multiple kinds of vehicles. This means that cities can have more space for infrastructure using the space from previous roads above ground.

Musk's comments on the matter root on the fact that a lot of people are actually looking forward to the arrival of aerial cars. Tech companies, such as Uber and Airbus, have been working on their flying car prototypes. In fact, Dubai actually plans on using air taxis by July 2017.

TagsElon Musk, Boring Company, Spacex, Uber, Airbus, underground tunnels, flying cars

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA to Send Robot to Look for 'Life' on Jovian Moon Europa

Humanity One Step Closer to Designer Babies: US Panel Clarifies Stance on Human Embryo Editing

Solving the Bee Crisis One Robot at a Time: How Do Robot Bees Work?

Machines Can Quickly Outsmart Humans If They Achieve Human-Level Intelligence, AI Experts Warn

Researchers Use Sunlight, Black Paper as Low-Cost Water Treatment to Solve Water Scarcity

Join the Conversation

Exhibit Displays Newest Dinosaur Fossils

Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like
Sharks
Coastal Shark Population in Southeast US on the Rise
Dinosaur
What About Pregnant Reptiles? Fossilized Dinosaur Makes Researchers Question Dinosaur Reproduction
Mosquito
ALERT: Zika Virus Could Be Transmitted by More Mosquito Species Than Previously Thought
Cage Diving With Great White Sharks In South Africa
Rescue Dog Gets Eaten by Shark While Playing on Australian Beach
Did You Know: Bees Get 'Surprised' When They Bump Into Each Other - How Does This Work
Did You Know That Bees Get 'Surprised' When They Bump Into Each Other?
“Cosmic” Jellyfish on “Utu” Seamount, American Samoa
LOOK: This Mesmerizing Deep-Sea Jellyfish Looks Just Like a UFO
Virgin Komodo Dragon
Not Khaleesi's Dragons: Komodo Dragon Blood Could Help Fight Antibiotic Resistance
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
space

NASA to Send Robot to Look for 'Life' on Jovian Moon Europa

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals

Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life
science

LED Shows Promise as Potential Treatment for Chronic Pain

Animal De-Extinction Could Potentially Wipe Out Extant Species

LOOK: Scientists Reconstruct Face of 'Brutally Murdered' Man 1,400 Years Ago

Gym Rats Beware: Intense Workout Could Result to Weaker Sex Drive

Extremely Rare Eyeless Catfish Finally Gets a Name After 40 Years of Waiting
tech

Solving the Bee Crisis One Robot at a Time: How Do Robot Bees Work?

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon

Researchers Develop New Nanomaterial to Make Thinner Glass Lenses -- Eyesight Revolutionized?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Shipwreck
News

Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
Pagans, druids, and revellers celebrate Winter Solstice at Stonehenge
News

Scientists Unearth Mysterious Stone Age Labyrinth in Denmark
Mice
News

Skinning for Living: Student Makes Money by Selling Dead Animals Turned Into Pencil Cases, Bookmarks
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles

Most Popular

  1. 1 Making metallic hydrogen at Harvard Only Known Sample of Metallic Hydrogen Suddenly Went Missing
  2. 2 Clouds Climate Change Creates Giant Rivers in the Sky
  3. 3 Siberian Crater This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year
  4. 4 Oarfish Mysterious Giant Oarfish Resurfaces in the Philippines -- Is This a Warning of a Megaquake?
  5. 5 Chaco Canyon - Panoramic view of Pueblo Bonito DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics