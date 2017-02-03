naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Donald Trump technology Spacex

What's Up for February Stargazing? Venus, Comet 45P and Asteroid Vesta Take the Spotlight

By Jess F.
Feb 03, 2017 11:34 AM EST
NASA's Dawn Spacecraft Sends back Pictures Of Vesta Asteroid
The colorful February sky will be lit by Venus, the crescent moon, asteroid Vesta, and comet 45P.
(Photo : NASA/JPL-Caltec via Getty Images)

Stargazers will definitely enjoy the February skies, as a number of celestial bodies will be visible. It includes the planet Venus, comet 45P and asteroid Vesta.

The crescent moon, Mars, Uranus and Venus usher the month of February. Planet Venus has been visible in the past few months but this February, it will be the brightest in the sky.

"As Venus' illuminated crescent phase will thin, its apparent diameter increases," Jane Houston Jones from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a statement. "And Venus remains the same brightness all month long."

On top of Venus are Mars and Uranus that will also be visible this month. The good thing is that both planets and even Venus are visible by just using binoculars.

In addition, comet 45P is visible after sunset and can be viewed with just binoculars. The comet will make its closest approach to the planet on Feb. 11 with a distance of .08 astrological units (7.4 million miles) from Earth. The close approach coincidentally will occur at the same time with the month's full moon. Scientists and hobbyists anticipate the sighting because the next visible approach will occur in 2022.

However, Earthsky.org said it might be a bit difficult for the untrained eye to spot the comet, which is a faint object in the sky. Nevertheless, the use of binoculars and telescopes may help stargazers to see the object that has also increased illumination as it continues to approach the planet.

NASA also revealed that another comet will be visible this month called the comet 2P Encke. The returning comet just completed its 3.3-year orbit around the Sun. It can be spotted by looking at constellation Pisces. The comet will be visible the whole month until early March using binoculars.

And as if these are not enough, the brightest comet Vesta is still visible in the February sky. It is located near the stars Castor and Pollux.


Tagsasteroid, planet, Vesta, Asteroid Vesta, venus, Mars, Uranus, Comet 45P, Comet Encke, crescent moon, february stargazing

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Bus-Sized Asteroid Captured Passing by the Earth and Moon

NASA To Explore An Asteroid Composed of 'Quadrillion' of Metals

NASA Unveils Two New Asteroid Missions, To Launch Lucy and Psyche

NASA NEOWISE Detects Two Space Rocks Including a Comet or Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Earth Passed Through 'Fireworks' From a Shattered Comet, NASA Says

Join the Conversation

Labrador

Keep Marijuana Away From Dogs, Vets Say
Chimpanzees
Shocking Video: Chimpanzees Conspire, Kill, Cannibalize Former Leader
Bat
New 'Bat Bot' Mimics Bats' Sophisticated Flight Mechanics
Shark
Keep Swimming! This Mako Shark Traveled Through Half of the Earth In Just 600 Days
Ancestor
Big Mouth, No Butt: Oldest Human Ancestor Found?
Orangutans
Tinder for Orangutans: Dutch Researchers Use Tablets to Gauge Apes’ Preferences for Potential Mates
hamster
This Diet Turns Hamsters Into Cannibals
Baby Dolphin
Selfie-Seeking Tourists Dragged and Killed Baby Dolphin for the Perfect Instagram Photo
Bengal tiger
White Bengal Tiger on the Loose, Spreads Mass Panic in Italy
space

NASA Cassini Beams Back New Stunning Images of Saturn's Rings

NASA Tests Pressure-Sensitive Paint for its Rockets

NASA's Juno Spacecraft Just Had A Close Encounter With Jupiter's Little Red Spot

Bus-Sized Asteroid Captured Passing by the Earth and Moon
science

This New Hand-held Device Can Detect Flu Virus by Analyzing Patient's Breath

Scientists Design First Blueprints for an Ultra-Powerful Quantum Computer to Solve Currently Unsolvable Problems

Rare Ice that Sparkles Like Diamonds Found in Japan

Greenpeace Releases Stunning Image of Unique Coral Reef System at the Mouth of the Amazon
tech

Mind-Reading Machine Decodes the Thoughts of Paralyzed Patients

Canada On Its Way to be Global Leader in Nuclear Fusion

NASA Unveils New Test for Life on Other Planets

Success! Scientists Transform Hydrogen to Metal; Could Revolutionize Spaceflight, Computers
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Coral Reef
News

This Wrinkly Bag-Like Sea Creature Was Humans' Oldest Known Ancestor
Chimeras and How They Work: What It Meant When Researchers Built the First Human-Pig Hybrid
News

Chimeras and How They Work: What It Meant When Researchers Built the First Human-Pig Hybrid
NHS Healthcare Organisation Looks To The Future
News

Woman Survives 6 Days Without Lungs -- How?
Mauritius
News

Lost Continent Found? Scientists Reveal Ancient Continent Deep Under the Indian Ocean

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Spacecraft Sends Picture Of Backlit Saturn NASA Released Stunning Image of Saturn's Wavemaker Moon Daphnis
  2. 2 Scientists Have Just Transformed Hydrogen Into Metal; Application to Technology, Spaceflight Explained Success! Scientists Transform Hydrogen to Metal; Could Revolutionize Spaceflight, Computers
  3. 3 Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Shared Local Ecosystem
  4. 4 France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway
  5. 5 Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics