naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA china asteroid Earth moon

NASA Unveils Two New Asteroid Missions, To Launch Lucy and Psyche

By Jess F.
Jan 09, 2017 10:12 AM EST
European Space Agency Captures Images Of Asteroid Lutetia
NASA will launch Lucy and Pscyhe, two new asteroid missions to explore the asteroid belt and a rare metallic asteroid.
(Photo : OSIRIS Team via Getty Images)

After the successful launch of OSIRIS-REx, NASA is sending Lucy to two new asteroid missions in the coming years. Last January 5, the agency announced that it has chosen two missions to explore in 2021 and 2023.

The missions called Lucy and Psyche were chosen by the agency to explore the earliest remnants of the solar system. The said missions were chosen from five finalists.

"Lucy will visit a target-rich environment of Jupiter's mysterious Trojan asteroids, while Psyche will study a unique metal asteroid that's never been visited before," Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington said in a press release. "This is what Discovery Program missions are all about -- boldly going to places we've never been to enable groundbreaking science."

Lucy

Lucy is expected to launch in 2021 with the target arrival to the destination in 2025. The robotic spacecraft will dedicate the mission in exploring six Jupiter Trojan asteroids or those trapped in Jupiter's orbit. These type of asteroids are believed to contain remnants of the older solar system that formed outside Jupiter's orbit.

Experts say that studying Trojan asteroids will give scientists more data about the formation of the Solar System. Lucy is equipped with RALPH and LORRI, the scientific payload that will help the spacecraft perform its mission.

Psyche

Meanwhile, Psyche will target an interesting metal asteroid called 16 Psyche. The asteroid is three times farther from the Sun compared to Earth. It is believed to be composed of metals like nickel and iron as opposed to the usual rocky and icy asteroids.

"16 Psyche is the only known object of its kind in the solar system, and this is the only way humans will ever visit a core. We learn about inner space by visiting outer space," said Psyche Principal Investigator Lindy Elkins-Tanton of Arizona State University in Tempe in the same report

If everything went well, the second asteroid mission that will launch in 2023 will reach its destination by 2030, according to a report. However, Popular Science reported that some scientists think that NASA is launching way too many asteroid mission, especially with its limited budget.

But in order to understand the universe, historical facts and remnants like those found in asteroids are considered vital. NASA believes that launching the best missions to study the space rock will aid the human race in understanding how the Earth originated as well.


Tagsasteroid, NASA, Asteroid mission, OSIRIS-REx, NASA Lucy, NASA Psyche

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA NEOWISE Detects Two Space Rocks Including a Comet or Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Earth Passed Through 'Fireworks' From a Shattered Comet, NASA Says

Comet, Meteor Shower, The Moon and Mars -- Here's What to Expect in the January Sky

Did NASA Really Warn About an 'Extinction Level' Comet or Asteroid Impact?

Hidden Ice on Dwarf Planet Ceres Discovered

Join the Conversation

Snake Day In Miami

Surprise! Man Finds Rare Anaconda Inside His Apartment Toilet
Shark
Ghost Sharks: 280 Million Year Old Skull Explains Origin of the Strange Animal
Dolphins
Navy-Trained War Dolphins to Help Search and Capture Highly Endangered Vaquitas
Alligator
CAUGHT ON CAM: 15-Foot Python vs. 5-Foot Alligator -- Who Will Win?
An African Safari
Cheetahs are About to Go Extinct, Scientists Confirm
Great dane
Big and Adorable: Meet Freddy, The World's Tallest Dog
Dog
WATCH: Brave Dog Protects Injured Friend From Oncoming Train
space

Powerful Solar Storms Could Vaporize, Melt Soil in Moon's Polar Regions

White House Finally Reveals Official Plan Versus Killer Asteroids

LOOK: 50 Astronauts Aboard the ISS Do Their 'Mannequin' Challenge From Space

NASA SDO Ushers In The New Year, Adds Leap Second To Master Clock
science

Surprise! 'Sherlock' Star Benedict Cumberbatch is Related to 'Sherlock Holmes' Author, Experts Reveal

ALERT: Cleaning Your Ears Might Actually Do More Damage Than Good

Who You Calling Bird-Brained? Chickens Smarter, More Self-Aware than Previously Thought

Researchers Develop New Non-Invasive Technique to Diagnose, Treat Eye Diseases
tech

Automated Future: Kids Born Today Won't Ever Drive Cars, Expert Predicts

Baking Powder Out of Carbon? Indian Firm Makes Carbon Capture Breakthrough

Scientists to Develop 'Smart' Insulin Capsule to Combat Diabetes

Researchers Build FIRST Reprogrammable Quantum Computer!
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Surgeons
News

Shocking! Tiny Brain With Skull and Hair Found In Teen's Ovary
China smog
News

Reporting For Duty! China Designates Smog Police To Combat Pollution
Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests!
News

Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests
Surgical scar
News

Surgical Scissors Finally Removed From Man's Body After 18 Years

Most Popular

  1. 1 Shark Ghost Sharks: 280 Million Year Old Skull Explains Origin of the Strange Animal
  2. 2 Ocean Warming The Global Warming Hiatus Isn't Real: New Study Confirms Ocean Warming is Faster Than Ever
  3. 3 Landmarks In the Historic Southern Italian City Of Naples Rumbling On Earth's 'Most Dangerous' Supervolcano In Italy Worries The Authorities -- Will It Erupt?
  4. 4 Surgeons Shocking! Tiny Brain With Skull and Hair Found In Teen's Ovary
  5. 5 shellfish ALERT: Rise of Shellfish Toxic from Global Warming Could Lead to Memory Loss, Death
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics