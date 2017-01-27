naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA china technology Donald Trump Mars

Asteroid Captured Passing By The Earth And The Moon

By Jess F.
Jan 27, 2017 10:06 AM EST
NASA Prepares For Orion Test Launch
An asteroid quietly passed by Earth last Jan. 25. Its distance was 30 percent closer to the planet compared to the moon's distance from Earth.
(Photo : Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)

Another close encounter occurred last Jan 25 as an asteroid passed by the planet in an alarming distance. Nevertheless, the space rock passed by the planet safely and was even captured in video and photos by some enthusiast.

The asteroid is called Asteroid 2017 BX. Experts called the rock "Rerun". The said asteroid is about the size of a bus. NASA says it could be about 28 feet (8.5 meters) wide. The online observatory called Slooh allowed for a webcast last Jan. 25 where the harmless passage was witnessed by many.

Reports say that it is the second time that a bus-sized asteroid passed by the planet harmlessly. Experts accompanied the webcast with expert analysis, factual information about the asteroid and the details about the phenomenon like the speed of the asteroid.

The said asteroid was just discovered days before it passed by the planet. It approached the planet just before midnight at a distance of 162,252 miles (261,119 kilometers) from the Earth. The said distance is 30 percent closer to the planet compared to the moon's distance to Earth, according to Space.com.

The asteroid was called a Rerun since it was the second time a bus-sized asteroid passed by the planet in a distance that was closer than that of the moon. The name is also a short version of a popular character in a TV show called "What's Happening".

What's surprising and quite alarming was the fact that the asteroid was just discovered while it was almost near the planet. This means, it might have caused panic if it is a life-threatening space rock. Good thing it is still within a safe distance.The asteroid is considered small despite its relatively fast approach, according to a report.

It passed by the planet with about 17,000-miles per hour speed, a record that's even faster than the speed of a bullet.

 

 

Tagsasteroid, NASA, Asteroid flyby, Earth

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA To Explore An Asteroid Composed of 'Quadrillion' of Metals

NASA Unveils Two New Asteroid Missions, To Launch Lucy and Psyche

NASA NEOWISE Detects Two Space Rocks Including a Comet or Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Comet, Meteor Shower, The Moon and Mars -- Here's What to Expect in the January Sky

Earth Passed Through 'Fireworks' From a Shattered Comet, NASA Says

Join the Conversation

Red panda

Where is Sunny? Red Panda Goes Missing In Virginia Zoo
Burmese Python
Florida Recruits Indian Snake Trackers to Hunt Everglades Pythons
alligator
Unique Albino Alligator Is Florida's New Star
Burmese Python
Florida Recruits Indian Snake Trackers to Hunt Everglades Pythons
Explore The Australian Outback
Ancient Poop Reveals the Main Culprit Behind the Extinction of Australian Megafauna
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Farmers are Feeding Their Cattles With Red Skittles -- WHY?
Otter
Giant Otters Used to Be Fearsome Hunters in Ancient China
space

NASA's Juno Spacecraft Just Had A Close Encounter With Jupiter's Little Red Spot

Asteroid Captured Passing By The Earth And The Moon

Boeing Unveiled Its Sleek New 'Starliner' Spacesuit

China Set to Launch a Mission to Bring Back Lunar Samples Back to Earth
science

The Rise of Chimeras: Scientists Successfully Created First Ever Human-Pig Embryo

Doomsday Clock Now Two and a Half Minutes Closer to 'Midnight' Because of Donald Trump

Deep Learning Algorithm Could Soon Turn Smartphones Into Powerful Detection Tool for Skin Cancer

Poop Science: Fecal Transplants Could Improve Behavioral Symptoms in Children with Autism
tech

France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway

New Electric Vehicles to Overtake Gas in 15 Years, Ford Announces

In Perspective: China's New Climate Change Plan an Assault vs Coal?

Scientists Crack Teeth-Regeneration Code, Solution to Dentist Drill?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops
News

Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Local Eco System
Penis Size
News

Bigger is NOT Always Better: Man with More Than Half a Meter Penis Considers His Manhood Size a Disability
IBM Powerpc Copper Processor Chip
News

Life in 2020 Will Probably Include Superhero Vision, Macroscopes and More, Says IBM
Hannibal Lecter
News

Hannibal Lecter Debunked: Real Psychopaths are Not that Smart, Here's How to Know One

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Spacecraft Sends Picture Of Backlit Saturn NASA Released Stunning Image of Saturn's Wavemaker Moon Daphnis
  2. 2 Donald Trump New Moth Species With Yellowish-White Scales, Small Genitals Named After Donald Trump
  3. 3 Island LOOK: World's First Floating City is Underway in French Polynesia
  4. 4 Penis Size Bigger is NOT Always Better: Man with More Than Half a Meter Penis Considers His Manhood Size a Disability
  5. 5 DNA Being Used To Identify WTC Remains Scientists Create First Organism With Expanded Genetic Code
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics