naturewn.com

Trending Topics Robots artificial intelligence NASA AI china

Earth Passed Through 'Fireworks' From a Shattered Comet, NASA Says

By Jess F.
Jan 03, 2017 11:32 AM EST
The Annual Perseid Meteor Shower Offers Celestial Show In Night Sky
A different kind of firework will illuminate the sky on Jan. 3. The Quadrantids meteor shower is scientifically interesting since it is coming from a shattered comet and an extinct constellation.
(Photo : Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

January is an exciting month for stargazers. Aside from bright Vesta asteroid and Venus high, there is one astounding firework that will take place this month.

And no, the fireworks are not man made but a meteor shower. What makes it more interesting than the usual shower of shooting stars is the fact that the shower originates from a shattered comet and a basically non-existent constellation. This information makes it more scientifically interesting.

The Quadrantids meteor shower is an annual display of shooting stars that usually occurs from Jan. 1 to Jan. 5. This year, the shower will peak on Jan. 3. The Earth will pass through debris from comet 2003 EH1, also believed to be an asteroid. It is expected to peak at about 6:00 am PST across the Pacific and some parts of North America, according to a report.

"Extra motivation to go out and view the Quadrantids is provided by the shower's reputation for producing spectacular fireballs," Brian Day of NASA's Ames Research Center said in a statement. "Not only are these fireballs memorable visual events but also they are of scientific interest," Day added.

The source of the shower, 2003 EH1 is an asteroid that believed to be a part of a comet that had broken apart 500 years ago said NASA. This means the debris are remnants of an ancient comet. This is where the name "shattered comet" came from. The piece of the comet, which then became an asteroid, is the source of the said annual meteor shower.

But another interesting scientific fact about the shower is that is originated from a now extinct constellation called Quadrans Muralis. Quadrans Muralis was removed from the maps in 1922 by the International Astronomical Union but the meteor shower got to keep its name.

 Stargazers will now have more "fireworks" to watch out for during the start of 2017.


Tagsmeteor shower, Constellation, fireworks, NASA, stargazing january

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

LOOK: NASA's Favorite Photos of 2016

Stargazing: Leonids Meteor Shower to Light the Sky After the November Supermoon

Rare Moon Occultation to Happen on Wednesday -- What You Need to Know

NASA's Warning About Apocalyptic 'Fifteen Days of Darkness on Earth' Truth or Hoax?

Earth Passed Through 'Fireworks' From a Shattered Comet, NASA Says

Join the Conversation

Crows

3 Critically Endangered Hawaiian Crows Found Dead Weeks After Reintroduced into the Wild
pangolin
China Seized Over 3.5 Tons of Pangolin Scales, Around 7,500 of the Mammals Killed
Fruit bat
Bats Decoded: Fruit Bat Chatter is More Advanced Than You Think
Cat
Holy Cat! First Case of Bird Flu Transmitted From Cat to Human Reported
An African Safari
Cheetahs are About to Go Extinct, Scientists Confirm
Alligator
He's Back! Freakish 15-Foot Alligator Resurfaces in Florida Golf Course
Killer Whale
Dead Orca Found in Canada Most Likely Died Due to Blunt Trauma to the Head
space

Earth Passed Through 'Fireworks' From a Shattered Comet, NASA Says

Once In A Lifetime View: New Year Brings Extremely Rare Comet Visible From Earth

Comet, Meteor Shower, The Moon and Mars -- Here's What to Expect in the January Sky

Ice Homes the Future of Housing in Mars, NASA Reveals
science

Researchers Develop New Non-Invasive Technique to Diagnose, Treat Eye Diseases

WARNING: Too Much Alcohol Could Increase the Risk of Fatal Heart Conditions

Dark Matter Down Under? Scientists are Looking for Mysterious Matter in Australian Gold Mine

Potterheads Rejoice: 'Harry Potter' Books Reduce Prejudice, Study Finds
tech

Amazing! New Tesla Autopilot Tech Predicts Car Accident Before It Happens

Google Translate Invents Own AI Language 'Translation' -- How Does It Work?

Company Develops 'Therapy AIs' For Trauma Management, Psychotherapy

National Defense Authorization Act: Obama's New Defense Bill May Start Space Arms Race
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

FILE PHOTO - Cassini Spacecraft Prepares To Enter Saturn's Orbit
News

Look: Never Before Seen Image of Saturn's Hexagon Streaming Jets of Storms
Twins
News

AMAZING! Arizona Twins Born in Different Years
Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests!
News

Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests
Clock
News

Leap Second: Last Day of 2016 Will Have Its Extra Second

Most Popular

  1. 1 NASA’s Kepler Mission Discovers A World Orbiting Two Stars Program Preps to Send Alien Messages Despite Warnings; Could Trigger Invasion, Experts Say
  2. 2 Expedition 50 Supermoon LOOK: NASA's Favorite Photos of 2016
  3. 3 First Color Pictures Of Mars Rover Released Purple Rocks Spotted on Mars -- What Does It Mean?
  4. 4 FILE PHOTO - Cassini Spacecraft Prepares To Enter Saturn's Orbit Look: Never Before Seen Image of Saturn's Hexagon Streaming Jets of Storms
  5. 5 Wires 1,000 Times Thinner Than Human Hair! Scientists Create Thinnest Electrical Wire
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics