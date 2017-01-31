naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA technology Donald Trump china global warming

NASA Unveils New Test for Life on Other Planets

By Jess F.
Jan 31, 2017 11:07 AM EST
NASA Prepares For Space Shuttle Discovery's Launch
There's a new way to help scientists search for signs of alien life outside the planet and it works by analyzing amino acids known as the building block of life.
(Photo : Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Chemistry plays a big role in detecting signs of life on other planets. In fact, NASA just announced that they found a new way to test for life on the other bodies within the Solar System.

The new test is expected to elevate the way scientists search for life on Earth. The new test uses a liquid-based technique called "capillary electrophoresis" that breaks down organic molecules into its components.

The new test can analyze amino acids - a vital building block of life on Earth, according to UPI. The enhanced method is 10,000 times better than the previous ones when it comes to sensitivity.

Aside from being more sensitive, the process is also simpler since it has the capability to automate for liquid samples. The combining of samples will then be followed by chemical analysis. Scientists can decide what kind of circumstance the samples will be exposed to.

To test the samples, lasers will be used across the mixture in a process called laser-induced fluorescence detection. The system identifies molecules in different speeds. They will then be separated depending on how they react to the electric field. This is the first time that the technology will be used to search for alien life on other planets.

"Our method improves on previous attempts by increasing the number of amino acids that can be detected in a single run," Jessica Creamer, a postdoctoral scholar at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a press release. "Additionally, it allows us to detect these amino acids at very low concentrations, even in highly salty samples, with a very simple 'mix and analyze' process."

The new process was also tested in Mono Lake in California. During the testing period, the team observed 17 amino acids.

 "Using our method, we are able to tell the difference between amino acids that come from non-living sources like meteorites versus amino acids that come from living organisms," Peter Willis, the principal investigator said in the same report.

Scientists believe that this new process will help scientists discover extraterrestrial life in other ocean worlds.

 

 

Tagscapillary electrophoresis, NASA, NASA news, extraterrestrial life, Chemical test, amino acids, Life Outside Earth, Aliens, Alien life

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA Tests Pressure-Sensitive Paint for its Rockets

NASA's Juno Spacecraft Just Had A Close Encounter With Jupiter's Little Red Spot

Bus-Sized Asteroid Captured Passing by the Earth and Moon

Boeing Unveiled Its Sleek New 'Starliner' Spacesuit

NASA's 'Teenage Bot' Opportunity Rover Celebrates 13 Years on Mars

Join the Conversation

hamster

This Diet Turns Hamsters Into Cannibals
Baby Dolphin
Selfie-Seeking Tourists Dragged and Killed Baby Dolphin for the Perfect Instagram Photo
Bengal tiger
White Bengal Tiger on the Loose, Spreads Mass Panic in Italy
Red panda
Where is Sunny? Red Panda Goes Missing In Virginia Zoo
alligator
Unique Albino Alligator Is Florida's New Star
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Farmers are Feeding Their Cattles With Red Skittles -- WHY?
Burmese Python
Florida Recruits Indian Snake Trackers to Hunt Everglades Pythons
space

NASA Tests Pressure-Sensitive Paint for its Rockets

Bus-Sized Asteroid Captured Passing by the Earth and Moon

Boeing Unveiled Its Sleek New 'Starliner' Spacesuit

SpaceX to Launch the Last Reusable Rocket; Falcon 9 Model to Retire
science

Deep Learning Algorithm Could Soon Turn Smartphones Into Powerful Detection Tool for Skin Cancer

Poop Science: Fecal Transplants Could Improve Behavioral Symptoms in Children with Autism

'Brain Viagra' Could Soon Help Older Males in Regaining Their Sex Drives

This New Periodic Table Shows the Cosmic Origin of Everything
tech

France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway

New Electric Vehicles to Overtake Gas in 15 Years, Ford Announces

The World's Largest Bullet-Train Network is in China, Critics and Experts Express Concerns

NOAA New Satellite GOES-16 Sends First Image of Earth
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Carl Sagan
News

Creepy! Carl Sagan's 1995 Prediction Is Becoming Real, And Everyone Is Freaking Out
Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops
News

Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Local Eco System
Endoscopy
News

6-Foot Long Tapeworm Removed From an Indian Man Through His Mouth
Hannibal Lecter
News

Hannibal Lecter Debunked: Real Psychopaths are Not that Smart, Here's How to Know One

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Spacecraft Sends Picture Of Backlit Saturn NASA Released Stunning Image of Saturn's Wavemaker Moon Daphnis
  2. 2 Scientists Have Just Transformed Hydrogen Into Metal; Application to Technology, Spaceflight Explained Success! Scientists Transform Hydrogen to Metal; Could Revolutionize Spaceflight, Computers
  3. 3 Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Shared Local Ecosystem
  4. 4 France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway
  5. 5 Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics