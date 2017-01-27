naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA china technology Donald Trump Mars

NASA's Juno Spacecraft Just Had A Close Encounter With Jupiter's Little Red Spot

By Jess F.
Jan 27, 2017 10:11 AM EST
Hubble Space Telescope Images Released
NASA released an image of Jupiter by Juno spacecraft where the little red spot was spotted. The image was enhanced by citizen scientists.
(Photo : NASA, ESA, and the Hubble SM4 ERO Team via Getty Images)

Juno's flyby near the planet Jupiter has resulted into never-before-seen and stunning images that are also rich in new science. The recent approach allowed the spacecraft to closely photograph the little red spot.

The spacecraft used its JunoCam on board to capture a detailed image of Jupiter's surface revealing the little red spot. The image was taken during the Dec. 11 flyby to Jupiter. Juno was about 10,300 (16,600 kilometers) above Jupiter's top clouds when the image was taken.

Jupiter is known for its harsh environment and storms that are distinguishable even in photographs due to their large-scale concentrations. This allowed Juno to capture the one distinct weather disturbance that everyone know as the little red spot . The little red spot is called NN-LRS-1. It is called as such since it is highly visible in the image released by NASA on the lower left.

"This storm is the third largest anticyclonic reddish oval on the planet, which Earth-based observers have tracked for the last 23 years," a NASA official said in a press release.

It is called an anticyclone, a weather disturbance in Jupiter where circulation of winds around a center region with high atmospheric pressure occurs in large quantities. The storm moves clockwise in the north and counterclockwise in the southern hemisphere.

Although it is called a little red spot, it is pale brown in color with visible smudge at the core. The color also happens to blend with its surroundings thus it is a bit difficult to identify. But thanks to Juno's detailed images, the storm can now be studied better by providing a clearer image to analyze.

The rendered image was provided then by citizen scientists Gerald Eichstaedt and John Rogers, according to NASA. Meanwhile, all other images taken by Juno are available at its official website so the public and citizen journalists can process the images to produce new and enhanced outputs.

The archive can be accessed for fre at www.missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam.

 

 

Tagsjupiter, Little red spot, Juno, JunoCam, NASA

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA Lets People Choose the Next Image Site for Juno's Jupiter Flyby

NASA Reveals Stunning Photo of Crescent Jupiter With Great Red Spot

NASA's Juno Completes Third Jupiter Flyby, Captures 'String of Pearls' Storm Formation on the Planet's Surface

What's Up With Juno? The Truth Behind the Engine Trouble, Delays and Wrong Orbit

NASA's Juno Spacecraft Went Into 'Safe Mode' After Another Glitch

Join the Conversation

Red panda

Where is Sunny? Red Panda Goes Missing In Virginia Zoo
Burmese Python
Florida Recruits Indian Snake Trackers to Hunt Everglades Pythons
alligator
Unique Albino Alligator Is Florida's New Star
Burmese Python
Florida Recruits Indian Snake Trackers to Hunt Everglades Pythons
Explore The Australian Outback
Ancient Poop Reveals the Main Culprit Behind the Extinction of Australian Megafauna
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Farmers are Feeding Their Cattles With Red Skittles -- WHY?
Otter
Giant Otters Used to Be Fearsome Hunters in Ancient China
space

NASA's Juno Spacecraft Just Had A Close Encounter With Jupiter's Little Red Spot

Asteroid Captured Passing By The Earth And The Moon

Boeing Unveiled Its Sleek New 'Starliner' Spacesuit

China Set to Launch a Mission to Bring Back Lunar Samples Back to Earth
science

The Rise of Chimeras: Scientists Successfully Created First Ever Human-Pig Embryo

Doomsday Clock Now Two and a Half Minutes Closer to 'Midnight' Because of Donald Trump

Deep Learning Algorithm Could Soon Turn Smartphones Into Powerful Detection Tool for Skin Cancer

Poop Science: Fecal Transplants Could Improve Behavioral Symptoms in Children with Autism
tech

France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway

New Electric Vehicles to Overtake Gas in 15 Years, Ford Announces

In Perspective: China's New Climate Change Plan an Assault vs Coal?

Scientists Crack Teeth-Regeneration Code, Solution to Dentist Drill?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops
News

Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Local Eco System
Penis Size
News

Bigger is NOT Always Better: Man with More Than Half a Meter Penis Considers His Manhood Size a Disability
IBM Powerpc Copper Processor Chip
News

Life in 2020 Will Probably Include Superhero Vision, Macroscopes and More, Says IBM
Hannibal Lecter
News

Hannibal Lecter Debunked: Real Psychopaths are Not that Smart, Here's How to Know One

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Spacecraft Sends Picture Of Backlit Saturn NASA Released Stunning Image of Saturn's Wavemaker Moon Daphnis
  2. 2 Donald Trump New Moth Species With Yellowish-White Scales, Small Genitals Named After Donald Trump
  3. 3 Island LOOK: World's First Floating City is Underway in French Polynesia
  4. 4 Penis Size Bigger is NOT Always Better: Man with More Than Half a Meter Penis Considers His Manhood Size a Disability
  5. 5 DNA Being Used To Identify WTC Remains Scientists Create First Organism With Expanded Genetic Code
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics