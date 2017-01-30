naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA technology china Donald Trump global warming

NASA Tests Pressure-Sensitive Paint for its Rockets

By Jess F.
Jan 30, 2017 09:37 AM EST
Unmanned Antares Rocket Explodes At Launch On Wallops Island
NASA scientists are looking at pressure-sensitive paint to identify pressure points applied on a rocket during a launch.
(Photo : Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images)

The process of building life-preserving spacecraft involves the use of materials that can survive the harsh environment in space. Recently, NASA reportedly started testing the use of pressure-sensitive paint for rockets.

Scientists are now testing and experimenting the use of pressure-sensitive paint (PSP). The pressure-sensitive paint is considered a state-of-the-art material used in NASA's aerodynamic tests, and will also help rockets survuve during launch. 

During launch, PSP's react to oxygen content and will then produce light, making it a colorful sight to look at. But that's not the only reason why the pressure-sensitive paint releases a certain glow. It can actually help scientists identifying the force or pressure that the rockets are receiving during testing, according to Engadget.

The pressure points usually appear during the acceleration period while testing rockets. PSPs might also be tested on NASA's most powerful rocket called the Space Launch System.

In a test conducted by the space agency using pressure-sensitive paint, scientists were able to measure the chaotic airflow over a rocket. The test was conducted at NASA's Ames Research Center.

"It was quite a large effort with collaboration across divisions at the center, across multiple NASA centers, and among different government agencies," Nettie Roozeboom, an aerospace engineer and PSP-measurement lead at Ames said in a press release.

The simulation was accompanied by visualization and measurements that were achieved during the wind tunnel test. The rockets were designed to withstand buffering and the use of PSPs drastically helps scientists to find out where pressure is applied during launch.

In the test, there were visible colors that each represent a certain level of pressure. Red means higher-than-average pressure while blue means lower-than-average pressure. 

NASA has been exploring the possible use PSPs for some time now. NASA Ames is working with the Air Force Arnold Engineering Development Complex to conduct further studies on PSPs.

TagsSLS, NASA, Space Launch System, Pressure sensitive paint, Paint, rocket, AMES, PSP, NASA Ames

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

SpaceX to Launch the Last Reusable Rocket; Falcon 9 Model to Retire

SpaceX Nails Rocket Landing, What's Next For Elon Musk?

LOOK: NASA's Favorite Photos of 2016

ISRO to Integrate Human Angle to Long Haul Space Flight in Upcoming Human Test

Earth Unprepared for Surprise Asteroid Strike, NASA Scientist Says

Join the Conversation

Baby Dolphin

Selfie-Seeking Tourists Dragged and Killed Baby Dolphin for the Perfect Instagram Photo
hamster
This Diet Turns Hamsters Into Cannibals
Bengal tiger
White Bengal Tiger on the Loose, Spreads Mass Panic in Italy
Red panda
Where is Sunny? Red Panda Goes Missing In Virginia Zoo
alligator
Unique Albino Alligator Is Florida's New Star
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Farmers are Feeding Their Cattles With Red Skittles -- WHY?
Burmese Python
Florida Recruits Indian Snake Trackers to Hunt Everglades Pythons
space

NASA Tests Pressure-Sensitive Paint for its Rockets

Boeing Unveiled Its Sleek New 'Starliner' Spacesuit

Saturn's Moon Tethys Look Like an Eyeball in NASA's Stunning New Image

First Human Martians Might Live in Inflatable Donuts
science

Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained

SHOCKING: 6-Foot Long Tapeworm Removed From an Indian Man Through His Mouth

Deep Learning Algorithm Could Soon Turn Smartphones Into Powerful Detection Tool for Skin Cancer

Poop Science: Fecal Transplants Could Improve Behavioral Symptoms in Children with Autism
tech

New Electric Vehicles to Overtake Gas in 15 Years, Ford Announces

Scientists Crack Teeth-Regeneration Code, Solution to Dentist Drill?

Wyoming Bill Pushes to Oust Clean Energy in US, Coal Supporters Leading Opposition

Ugandan Engineers Create 'Smart Jacket' That Detects Pneumonia
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Carl Sagan
News

Creepy! Carl Sagan's 1995 Prediction Is Becoming Real, And Everyone Is Freaking Out
Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops
News

Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Local Eco System
China Daily Life - Pollution
News

In Perspective: China's New Climate Change Plan an Assault vs Coal?
Hannibal Lecter
News

Hannibal Lecter Debunked: Real Psychopaths are Not that Smart, Here's How to Know One

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Spacecraft Sends Picture Of Backlit Saturn NASA Released Stunning Image of Saturn's Wavemaker Moon Daphnis
  2. 2 Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Shared Local Ecosystem
  3. 3 Red panda Where is Sunny? Red Panda Goes Missing In Virginia Zoo
  4. 4 France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway
  5. 5 DNA Being Used To Identify WTC Remains Scientists Create First Organism With Expanded Genetic Code
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics