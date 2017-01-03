naturewn.com

Trending Topics Robots artificial intelligence NASA AI china

Comet, Meteor Shower, The Moon and Mars -- Here's What to Expect in the January Sky

By Jess F.
Jan 03, 2017 11:25 AM EST
Solar Eclipse Draws Crowds To North Queensland Vantage Points
Stargazers have their hands full in the month of January. There will be a meteori shower, the Venus high phenomena and Vesta asteroid's brightest glow could be observed on Earth.
(Photo : Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Stargazers are in for a treat on the start of 2017! This January, a meteor shower, Mars, the moon and even a comet passing by will light up the sky.

On Jan. 3 and Jan 4, the Quadrantids will shoot an average of 40 meteors per hour. What's interesting about Quadrantids is that the shower is believed to be emanating from a now extinct comet called 2003 EH1. NASA says the shower also originate from a demoted constellation called Quadrans Muralis.

The meteor shower occurs when Earth passes by the dust grains and remnants from comets. Quadrantids is an annual meteor shower that usually occurs on Jan. 1 to Jan. 5, according to an Astronomy Calendar.

Meanwhile, the crescent moon will be accompanied not by a bright star but a planet as everyone ushers in the new year. On Jan. 2, Venus can be spotted near the moon. The moon will continue to move eastward in the coming days, according to a report.

But Mars won't let Venus steal the show as the three was evident in the sky during the New Year celebration. The trio will be visible until Jan. 3. However, the phenomenon called "Venus High" will make it easier to spot compared to Mars.

"Venus shines at its brightest for many years," Jane Houston Jones from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a statement. "Through a telescope, you'll the disc 56 percent lit on January 1st, half lit on the 14th, decreasing to 40 percent by month's end," Jones added.

Aside from that, there are two other celestial bodies that can be seen on Earth using a telescope. Comet 45P that is passing near the planet, will be visible after sunset in the beginning of January. It can even be spotted even just by using binoculars. By the month's end it will be visible just before sunrise, NASA said.

While the brightest asteroid Vesta, will also show its might this month. Stargazers who would want to see Vesta in its full glory, the brightest will be on Jan. 17. It looks like the celestial bodies are welcoming the year 2017 with an interesting array of sky shows that will hopefully last until the end of the year.


TagsAstronomical calendar 2017, Vesta, asteroid, meteor shower, Quadrantids meteor shower, shooting stars, moon, venus, Venus high, stargazing

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Did NASA Really Warn About an 'Extinction Level' Comet or Asteroid Impact?

Hidden Ice on Dwarf Planet Ceres Discovered

Earth Unprepared for Surprise Asteroid Strike, NASA Scientist Says

NASA: What are 'Trojan' Asteroids? Fast Facts on the Rare Elusive Space Rock

See Bennu Upclose! NASA to Examine Near-Earth Asteroid Through OSIRIS-REx's Robotic Eyes

Join the Conversation

Crows

3 Critically Endangered Hawaiian Crows Found Dead Weeks After Reintroduced into the Wild
pangolin
China Seized Over 3.5 Tons of Pangolin Scales, Around 7,500 of the Mammals Killed
Fruit bat
Bats Decoded: Fruit Bat Chatter is More Advanced Than You Think
Cat
Holy Cat! First Case of Bird Flu Transmitted From Cat to Human Reported
An African Safari
Cheetahs are About to Go Extinct, Scientists Confirm
Alligator
He's Back! Freakish 15-Foot Alligator Resurfaces in Florida Golf Course
Killer Whale
Dead Orca Found in Canada Most Likely Died Due to Blunt Trauma to the Head
space

Earth Passed Through 'Fireworks' From a Shattered Comet, NASA Says

Once In A Lifetime View: New Year Brings Extremely Rare Comet Visible From Earth

Comet, Meteor Shower, The Moon and Mars -- Here's What to Expect in the January Sky

Ice Homes the Future of Housing in Mars, NASA Reveals
science

Researchers Develop New Non-Invasive Technique to Diagnose, Treat Eye Diseases

WARNING: Too Much Alcohol Could Increase the Risk of Fatal Heart Conditions

Dark Matter Down Under? Scientists are Looking for Mysterious Matter in Australian Gold Mine

Potterheads Rejoice: 'Harry Potter' Books Reduce Prejudice, Study Finds
tech

Amazing! New Tesla Autopilot Tech Predicts Car Accident Before It Happens

Google Translate Invents Own AI Language 'Translation' -- How Does It Work?

Company Develops 'Therapy AIs' For Trauma Management, Psychotherapy

National Defense Authorization Act: Obama's New Defense Bill May Start Space Arms Race
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

FILE PHOTO - Cassini Spacecraft Prepares To Enter Saturn's Orbit
News

Look: Never Before Seen Image of Saturn's Hexagon Streaming Jets of Storms
Twins
News

AMAZING! Arizona Twins Born in Different Years
Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests!
News

Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests
Clock
News

Leap Second: Last Day of 2016 Will Have Its Extra Second

Most Popular

  1. 1 NASA’s Kepler Mission Discovers A World Orbiting Two Stars Program Preps to Send Alien Messages Despite Warnings; Could Trigger Invasion, Experts Say
  2. 2 Expedition 50 Supermoon LOOK: NASA's Favorite Photos of 2016
  3. 3 First Color Pictures Of Mars Rover Released Purple Rocks Spotted on Mars -- What Does It Mean?
  4. 4 FILE PHOTO - Cassini Spacecraft Prepares To Enter Saturn's Orbit Look: Never Before Seen Image of Saturn's Hexagon Streaming Jets of Storms
  5. 5 Wires 1,000 Times Thinner Than Human Hair! Scientists Create Thinnest Electrical Wire
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics