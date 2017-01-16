naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA us Earth moon asteroid

Researchers Build Robo-Rhinos to Integrate, Guard Packs, Stop Poaching

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Jan 16, 2017 08:59 AM EST
Researchers Build Robo-Rhinos to Integrate, Guard Packs, Stop Poaching
Illegal wildlife trade itself is a troublesome company with climate change, as it is a $19-billion business worldwide. One of the most endangered animals of all from this conflict is the rhino, but we can't protect them 24/7.
(Photo : Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Illegal wildlife trade itself is a troublesome company with climate change, as it is a $19-billion business worldwide. One of the most endangered animals of all from this conflict is the rhino, but we can't protect them 24/7.

This is why scientists and researchers have developed quite the quirky solution: robo-rhinos. 

However, let's deal with hard figures first. According to Futurism, around 5,940 African rhinos were killed by poachers since 2008. 1,175 of them were killed in 2015 in South Africa alone. 

The robo-rhino will hopefully be one of many hi-tech options explored to combat poachers. These will stay and track rhinos, and even alert patrols when poachers are nearby.

According to BBC, the illegal rhino trade is a big one, as their horns can earn anyone $60,000 to $100,000 per kilogram as far back as 2013.

The Rakamera is the robo-rhino concept built to mimic rhinos, be integrated in their environment, and monitor them if any danger appears. The undercover bot will be powered by hydrogen fuel cells and will have internal hydraulics for locomotors. It will have sensors and cameras to track the herd.

According to Wired, this sudden move to technology may seem to be a far-off solution, but this may actually work. This is just one of many high-tech solutions that are being explored to combat the threat. According to Wired, one company wants to flood the market with 3D-printed fake horns, though it was universally opposed by conservation groups.

Some anti-poaching groups even have gone as far as to use infrared cameras, spatial monitoring tools, and UAVs to catch criminals that get too close to their protected areas. 

Regardless, according to BBC, perhaps the best solution to combat this problem is to stop demand for the horns themselves. There are still myths that the horns have curative properties. There's also the need to teach conservation to others. Until then, perhaps technology will be the salvation of these creatures. 

TagsAfrican rhino, Rakamera, rhinos, animals, Wild Animals, Africa, Robots, Robot rhinos

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Scientists Plan to 'De-Extinct' a Big Ancient Cow -- How to Bring Back the Auroch?

Baking Powder Out of Carbon? Indian Firm Makes Carbon Capture Breakthrough

US President Obama's New Executive Order Protects 1.65M Acres of Land Of Sacred Sites, Habitats

Ice Homes the Future of Housing in Mars, NASA Reveals

Very Old Chinese Herbal Medicine May Fight TB, Study Says

Join the Conversation

Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton

‘Puppy Talk’: What Dogs Really Think of Your Silly Baby Voice
Feral cat
WEIRD! Australian National Park Is Luring Feral Cats With KFC --- Here's Why
Pig
Behold, the King of Pigs!
Tarantula
Terrifying: Large Tarantula Devours a Foot-long Snake
Cobwebs Catch The Early Morning Mist
Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can - Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can -- Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Scientists Plan to "De-Extinct" A Big Ancient Cow - How to Bring Back the Auroch?
Scientists Plan to 'De-Extinct' a Big Ancient Cow -- How to Bring Back the Auroch?
space

The Real Rogue One? Scientists Explain the Origins of Mysterious Planet Nine

Look! NASA Reveals Image of Earth And Moon Photographed from Mars

NASA Unveils Two New Asteroid Missions, To Launch Lucy and Psyche

Powerful Solar Storms Could Vaporize, Melt Soil in Moon's Polar Regions
science

ALERT: Superbug Resistant to 26 Antibiotics Killed a Woman in Nevada

Quantum in the Real World: Scientists Are Able to See Quantum Effects With Naked Eye for the First TIme

Scientists Find the Kill Switch in Mice's Brains That Turns Them Into Zombie-Like Predators

Chemists Just Tied the Tightest Knot of All Time
tech

US Just Launched 103 Mini Drones in California Test Flight, Future of Warfare?

Researchers Build Robo-Rhinos to Integrate, Guard Packs, Stop Poaching

Mini-brains Made from Teeth Reveal New Discoveries on Human Interaction, Neurology

Alphabet: Waymo Cars Offline to Avoid Hacking, Company Reveals
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Polar Bear
News

Alert! Polar Bears Will Soon Be Extinct Without Decisive Action on Climate Change
surgery
News

Surgery Gone Wrong: Girl Dies After Routine Tonsillectomy That Lasted For Hours
NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass
News

Uh-Oh! There's a Gigantic Iceberg About to Break Off From the Antarctic
Superhero
News

Is the Superhero Culture More Villain Than Hero? Kids Tend to Focus on Aggressive Behavior, Study Says

Most Popular

  1. 1 Earth Scientists Have Finally Figured Out the Mysterious 'Missing Element' in Earth's Core
  2. 2 Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton ‘Puppy Talk’: What Dogs Really Think of Your Silly Baby Voice
  3. 3 Google: New Auto-Driving Minivans to be Released at the End of January 2017 Google: New Auto-Driving Minivans to be Released at the End of January 2017
  4. 4 Surgery Pointless Organ No More: Appendix Biological Function Discovered
  5. 5 Scar Yes to Flawless! Scientists Figure Out How to Heal Wound Without Leaving Scar
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics