Scientists are petitioning to the European Union that the region should consider extending a partial ban on the usage of neonicotinoids given evidence that they are becoming lethal to partridges and can even stop house sparrows from flying.



There is new evidence that shows controversial pesticides can be linked to large-scale population extinction of bees. They should apparently be banned, a clamor that has gone stronger since a moratorium on their use has been introduced years ago.



According to the Independent, a paper by scientists at Sussex University, a review of the scientific studies since the EU restricted the use of neonicotinoid pesticides on flowering plants in 2013 showed that there's greater evidence that wild plants near fields of crops treated with the chemicals are contaminated.



The paper, published by environmental campaign group Greenpeace, concluded that there's great evidence and risk that wild bees suffering from exposure may have sub-lethal but harmful effects. Some bees appear, for example, to forage less food.



The report also highlighted studies in different countries which found the number of birds, butterflies and bees were reduced near fields with neonicotinoid-treated crops.



These pesticides, known as neonics, were thought to be safer than normal pesticides because they're usually used as a seed coating rather than being sprayed.



According to The Independent, it appears some red-legged partridges fed seeds coated with one neonic died within days. Others found these sparrows became "uncoordinated" and unable to fly. Japanese quail also suffered DNA damage after being exposed to pesticides.



Researchers Dave Goulson and Thomas Wood wrote that the researchers produced since 2013 suggests that neonicotinoids pose a similar to greater risk to wild and managed bees, versus the state of play in 2013.



The European Food Safety Authority had been due to publish its own evaluation of the latest evidence on the pesticides this month but delayed a decision to later this year.



Greenpeace UK's chief scientist, Doug Parr, said the evidence points towards neonic pesticides posing as great a danger, and a great one in some cases, to bees and other wildlife than when the EU ban was first introduced.