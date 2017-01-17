naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA us Earth climate change NOAA

Chernobyl to House Giant Solar Power Plant, Revitalize Potential

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Jan 17, 2017 09:36 AM EST
Chernobyl to House Giant Solar Power Plant, Revitalize Potential
Everybody is well aware that the nuclear accident in Chernobyl is the worst nuclear accident in modern history. It directly caused the deaths of 50 people, with an additional 4,000 fatalities that were caused by exposure to radiation.
(Photo : Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

Everybody is well aware that the nuclear accident in Chernobyl is the worst nuclear accident in modern history. It directly caused the deaths of 50 people, with an additional 4,000 fatalities that were caused by exposure to radiation.

This all occurred in 1986 at the Chernobyl power plant in Ukraine. This also resulted in a lot of land to be contaminated by the nuclear fallout within a 30-kilometer exclusion zone. This encompassed the town of Pripyat, being declared in the area around the facility.

However, according to China Daily, two companies from China plan to build a one-gigawatt solar power plant on 2,500 hectares of land in the exclusion zone to the south of the planet.

Officials from Ukraine said the companies estimate they will be spenind up to $1-billion on the project for the next two years.

A subsidiary of the Golden Concord Holdings (GLC), one of China's biggest renewable energy concerns, will be supplying and installing solar panels at the site. While a subsidiary of the state-owned China National Machinery Corporaton (Sinomach) will build and run the plant.

According to The Guardian, Ostap Semerak, Ukraine's minister of environment and natural resources, the Chernobyl area is cheap land and abundant sunlight constitutes a solid foundation for the project.

In addition, the remaining electric transmission facilities are ready for reuse.According to The Guardian, in a press release, the GLC state work on the solar plant may more or less start this year and talk of the advantages of building the facility.

Shu Hua, chair of the GLC subsidiary, said there will be remarkable socialbenefits and economic advantages by the time they renovate the damaged area with green energy.

Radiation that escaped as a result of the explosion reached as far away as the mountain and hills of Wales in the UK. A substantial portion of the dust released also fell on farmlands in Belarus, north of Ukraine.

Up until now, the exclusion zone include Pripyat, has been out of bounds for most people. Only limited farming activity was permitted on lands that are still regarded as contaminated.

A lot of former residents of the area are allowed back only once or twice a year for visits, especially to their old homes or to tend the graves of their relatives. Although a lot of tourists are now seen touring the land.

Still, this proves that there is building and renewed interest in Chernobyl due to recent major engineering work at the plant. Ecologists also said the exclusion zone has an abundance of wildlife, with substantial populations of elk, deer, wild boar and wolves. 

TagsChernobyl

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Researchers Build Robo-Rhinos to Integrate, Guard Packs, Stop Poaching

Scientists Plan to 'De-Extinct' a Big Ancient Cow -- How to Bring Back the Auroch?

Baking Powder Out of Carbon? Indian Firm Makes Carbon Capture Breakthrough

Ice Homes the Future of Housing in Mars, NASA Reveals

US President Obama's New Executive Order Protects 1.65M Acres of Land Of Sacred Sites, Habitats

Join the Conversation

Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton

‘Puppy Talk’: What Dogs Really Think of Your Silly Baby Voice
Feral cat
WEIRD! Australian National Park Is Luring Feral Cats With KFC --- Here's Why
Pig
Behold, the King of Pigs!
Tarantula
Terrifying: Large Tarantula Devours a Foot-long Snake
Cobwebs Catch The Early Morning Mist
Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can - Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can -- Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Scientists Plan to "De-Extinct" A Big Ancient Cow - How to Bring Back the Auroch?
Scientists Plan to 'De-Extinct' a Big Ancient Cow -- How to Bring Back the Auroch?
space

Japanese Orbiter Captures Strange Atmospheric Phenomenon in Venus, Find Out What It Is

The Real Rogue One? Scientists Explain the Origins of Mysterious Planet Nine

Look! NASA Reveals Image of Earth And Moon Photographed from Mars

NASA Unveils Two New Asteroid Missions, To Launch Lucy and Psyche
science

ALERT: Superbug Resistant to 26 Antibiotics Killed a Woman in Nevada

Quantum in the Real World: Scientists Are Able to See Quantum Effects With Naked Eye for the First TIme

Scientists Find the Kill Switch in Mice's Brains That Turns Them Into Zombie-Like Predators

Chemists Just Tied the Tightest Knot of All Time
tech

Chernobyl to House Giant Solar Power Plant, Revitalize Potential

No More Scars: Researchers Crack Code to Regenerate Human Skin

Ever Want to Sequence Your Genome? Illumina Wants to do it For Just $100!

Future Skyscrapers Will Be 3 Miles High With the Ability to Clean the Air Around It
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Polar Bear
News

Alert! Polar Bears Will Soon Be Extinct Without Decisive Action on Climate Change
surgery
News

Surgery Gone Wrong: Girl Dies After Routine Tonsillectomy That Lasted For Hours
NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass
News

Uh-Oh! There's a Gigantic Iceberg About to Break Off From the Antarctic
Superhero
News

Is the Superhero Culture More Villain Than Hero? Kids Tend to Focus on Aggressive Behavior, Study Says

Most Popular

  1. 1 Earth Scientists Have Finally Figured Out the Mysterious 'Missing Element' in Earth's Core
  2. 2 Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton ‘Puppy Talk’: What Dogs Really Think of Your Silly Baby Voice
  3. 3 Google: New Auto-Driving Minivans to be Released at the End of January 2017 Google: New Auto-Driving Minivans to be Released at the End of January 2017
  4. 4 Surgery Pointless Organ No More: Appendix Biological Function Discovered
  5. 5 Vampire Bat Humans For Dinner? Brazilian Bats Just Started Feeding On Human Blood
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions