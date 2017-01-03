Amazing! New Tesla Autopilot Tech Predicts Car Accident Before It Happens

Tesla's new radar technology for Autopilot is already proving useful in a lot of potentially dangerous situations. However, a new incident report makes it clear that the report is valid.



According to Electrek, the spreading video of the Autopilot alerting its drivers in the Netherlands of a nearby accident has gone viral after its prediction came true -- just a second after it made its warning.



This is after the release of Tesla's version 8.0 software update in September, with the automaker announcing a new radar processing technology that was directly pushed over-the-air to all its vehicles equipped with the first generation Autopilot hardware.



Electrek notes that one of the new features enabled by the new radar processing capacity is the ability to see ahead of the car in front of you and basically track two cars ahead on the road.



The radar is able to bounce underneath and even around the vehicle in front of the Model S or X and see where the driver can't because the leading vehicle is obstructing the view.



In the video spreading around the Internet, people can hear the Autopilot's Forward Collision Warning beeping out an alert for seemingly no reason.



And then all of a sudden, its reason is evident when the vehicle in front of the Tesla crashes into an SUV that wasn't visible from the standpoint of the Tesla driver, but apparently, it was on the radar.



Hans Noordsij, the Tesla driver who took the video, said everyone involved in the accident was "OK" despite the fact that the SUV rolled over.



What's interesting is that the Forward Collision Warning went off before the lead vehicle even applied the break, meaning Autopilot wasn't just using the lead vehicle to plan the path but the vehicle in front of it, the SUV, as well. Noordsij said the Autopilot started raking before he even applied the breaks.