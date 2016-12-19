naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change asteroid alien global warming

AI That Busts Fake News Will Be First True AI, Experts Suggest

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Dec 19, 2016 05:53 AM EST
AI That Busts Fake News Will Be First True AI, Experts Suggest
Artificial intelligence and developments in the field are making staggering revolutionary implications in the world today. So is there room for fake news?
(Photo : Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Artificial intelligence and developments in the field are making staggering revolutionary implications in the world today. So is there room for fake news?

Gadgets are now recognizing English as well as humans, smartphones can instantly translate conversations, and self-driving cars are becoming the norm. 

However, it appears we may be able to tackle fake news with AI as well. According to Wired, Dean Pomerleau can be remembered to have built a self-driving car way back in 1989, using the same technology (neural networks) that power modern gadgets like the Amazon Echo and Microsoft Translator.

His car wasn't ready for highways at the time, given the limited computing power of the time period, but he was one of the few who understood the implications of AI even before we had the technology to understand them.

Now Pomerleau believes that AI may be the solution to tackle fake news. After the recent elections, he has called the AI community to build an algorithm that can identify fake news and remove it from services like Google, Twitter, and Facebook.

According to the Fake News Challenge, he even offers $1,000 to people who want to tackle the task. And there are! Nearly 40 researchers of varying degrees are joining the grassroots project.

Delip Rao, a machine learning expert that helped build the speech recognition system that underpins the Amazon Echo, put in another $1,000. 

However, it appears this is only something we could hope for. According to the New York Times, while neural networks can recognize objects in videos and even spot computer viruses, it will be hard for them to identify fake news with real certainty.

This is because the characteristics of fake news stories are enormous and are hard to pin down. For instance, knowing what's fake doesn't need pattern recognition but human judgment himself.

A machine that can reliably identify fake news is a machine that has completely showed AI.

This means Pomerleau hopes that other researchers can build algorithms to mitigate these problems, that an algorithm can flag "potentially" fake news for humans to review.

This is another case of AI working alongside humans, in ways that help them increase speed and accuracy. 

Of course, this may also mean some companies are also looking into the matter of fake news. For instance, Yann LeCun, the head of AI research at Facebook, told a group of reporters that technology could solve the fake news problem. 

However, it may be a "universal" consensus that the best way to tackle the issue so far is to include humans in the picture.

Wired suggests the best way to do this is to start with an online database with bogus stories, like what Stanford University did to ImageNet. They stocked it with photos, hoping to facilitate computer vision. Now they were able to use it to help their AI recognize objects and similar faces. 

TagsDean Pomerleau

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Study: Fake News Shape Reality Even If We Know They're Not True

Real-Life Dystopia: China Transforms With Social Credit Score

Who Sits on the Board Behind Google DeepMind? No One Still Knows

'Fame' Is Good for Monkeys Too! Upward Mobility Boosts Primate Health

New Study Shows a Lot of Students Can't Tell Fake News From Real News

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO

LOOK: World's Largest Digital Survey of Universe Released

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts
science

ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

New Earth Feature: Mysterious Molten Iron River As Hot As Sun Found Beneath Alaska and Siberia

Ancient Toothpick: Cavemen Cleaned Their Teeth, Research Shows
tech

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

New Airbus Concept Makes Every Airliner Customizable
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  2. 2 Black helicopter WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO
  3. 3 Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1 From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science
  4. 4 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  5. 5 Grand Canyon's New 'Skywalk' Opens With Grand Ceremony UFO Alert! Alien Spaceship Arriving Via Wormhole Caught on Video
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics