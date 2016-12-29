naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA ESA china star wars climate change

2016 Year Ender: Small Businesses Should Focus on AI, Mobile in 2017

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Dec 29, 2016 05:33 AM EST
2016 Year Ender: Small Businesses Should Focus on AI, Mobile in 2017
2016 has been a big year for technological developments. There's been a shift towards the consumer experience, and it will continue in 2017. However there is a need to redefine it to allow small businesses to compete with their larger counterparts.
(Photo : Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Canali)

2016 has been a big year for technological developments. There's been a shift towards the consumer experience, and it will continue in 2017. However there is a need to redefine it to allow small businesses to compete with their larger counterparts.

According to Ann Marie Van Den Hurk and her Kentucky piece, 2017 will have two technologies facing the forefront of development: mobile and artificial intelligence.

Businesses should focus on putting their efforts on mobile. Everything they do should be accessible via phones as this has already been a trend in previous years. Google, the primary search engine of a lot of netizens, is making mobile its primary search.

They are even creating a separate mobile index, which will become the primary source of response to queries.

Given that nearly 60-percent of searches are conducted on mobile, businesshave to be mobile-friendly.

According to Small Biz Daily, this means websites and content should be geared towards serving customers on mobile devices. Customer preferences and Google demand that mobile experiences for customers be available or they may be left behind.This can be achieved through smart website design, SEO and content.

Customers are always looking for specific information, and they should be easy to find. Gone are the photo sliders and bulky graphics, simple is the key. This means it should be easy for core information such as products and services to be found anywhere. Navigation must not be complicated, and three-to-five pages with short menus should exist.

Meanwhile, AI is also making a resurgence. It's very helpful to perform common sense tasks, but it's also starting to focus on big picture issues. According to CNBC, AI can help in three ways: virtual assistance, insights and manual process automation.

Virtual assistance is something businesses need right away. Virtual assistant and chatbots can help assist with customer service tasks like scheduling meetings or answering simple and repetitive customer questions.

AI can also be helpful with generation of insights. We are collective massive amounts of data on customers but it's pointless if it's not in a usable form. AI can transform that data into practical insights and learn from it, this allows AI to adapt to market behavior changes.

TagsAI, artificial intelligence, Robots, Business

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

The Witcher Devs Get $7M in Government Funding to Research Multiplayer, City Creation With AI

What If Aliens Are AI, Not Extraterrestrial? Experts Share Thoughts, Potential Risks

AI, Cloud Wars: Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Google in Robot Race?

AI That Busts Fake News Will Be First True AI, Experts Suggest

Microsoft Leads AI Emergence: Company Unveils Massive AI Projects

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

New Evidence Shows Proxima B Could Really Be Habitable

NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Spiral Galaxy in the Hunting Dog Constellation

How the International Space Station Crew Celebrates the Holidays

Cassini Captures Stunning Image of Saturn's Moons Pandora, Mimas
science

3 Critically Endangered Hawaiian Crows Found Dead Weeks After Reintroduced into the Wild

Consuming Fish Oil Supplement During Pregnancy Linked to Reduced Risk of Asthma in Children

Caffeine Overload: Man Charged with DUI for Too Much Coffee

Dark Matter Down Under? Scientists are Looking for Mysterious Matter in Australian Gold Mine
tech

2016 Year Ender: Small Businesses Should Focus on AI, Mobile in 2017

Experts on AI Morality: Manufacturers May Need to Program 'Choice"

Rise of the Robot Workforce: More Robots to Arrive Beginning 2017

Woman to Marry 3D-Printed InMoov Robot
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Alien Megastructure Mystery to be Answered in 2017? The Case so Far Alien Megastructure Mystery to be Answered in 2017? The Case so Far
  2. 2 Brainless Slime Can Share Memories By Bonding! Brainless Slime Can Share Memories By Bonding!
  3. 3 FILE PHOTO - Cassini Spacecraft Prepares To Enter Saturn's Orbit Cassini Captures Stunning Image of Saturn's Moons Pandora, Mimas
  4. 4 Italy volcano Uh-Oh, The Ancient Volcano That Wiped Out Neanderthals Is About to Blow Again
  5. 5 FIRST Solar Panel Road Just Opened in France! Scientists Experiment With Potential World's First Solar Panel Road Just Opened in France!
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics