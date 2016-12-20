naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change asteroid alien global warming

What If Aliens Are AI, Not Extraterrestrial? Experts Share Thoughts, Potential Risks

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Dec 20, 2016 06:13 AM EST
What if Aliens Are AI, Not Extraterrestrial? Experts Share Thoughts, Potential Risks
What if man isn't the greatest intelligence in the universe? This is a question we have all been pondering upon for decades, but it may appear "aliens in space" may not hold the answer.
(Photo : Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

What if man isn't the greatest intelligence in the universe? This is a question we have all been pondering upon for decades, but it may appear "aliens in space" may not hold the answer.

According to Susan Schneider from the University of Connecticut, aliens may not be the next dominant intelligent life in the universe. In fact, we have been "cultivating" our descendants all along.

In her piece for the Institute for Ethics and Emerging Technologies (IEET), artificial intelligence has been prevalent in a lot of forms of life on Earth. Go, chess and even Jeopardy are being conquered by AI "champions." And soon, the development of AI intelligence may proceed towards artificial general intelligence, an intelligence that like our own can combine insights from different topic areas and display flexibility and common sense.

It wouldn't be too far before we proceed to superintelligent AI, which is smarter than us in every aspect, even in human "domains" such as scientific reasoning and social skills.

All of us that are alive today may be clinging to the last parts of the evolutionary ladder that leads from the first living cell to synthetic intelligence.

However, Schneider said what we're experiencing today may be experienced by others in the universe. The transition from biological to synthetic intelligence may be a "general" pattern instantiated over and over throughout the cosmos. 

She added the better term to be used may be "postbiological" than just "artificial" because the difference between biological and snythetic isn't very clear. The point is, there is no reason to expect humans to be the "highest form" of intelligence when we are in fact making things smarter than ourselves.

Meaning, extraterrestrial AI could have goals that can conflict with those of biological life. And according to Science Alert, Stephen Hawking is afraid aliens may not have good intentions after all. In terms of AI, it's not in an outward manner.

According to Schneider's piece, silicon microchips are already being made as a better medium of information processing than groups of neurons in the brain. 

Although the human brain is more intelligent than a computer, machines have almost unlimited room for improvement. According to BBC, It may not long before they can be engineered to match and even exceed the intelligence of a human brain. 

AI can even be downloaded to multiple locations at once, be easily backed up and modified, and survive under conditions that we have trouble with. 

However, Schneider's point is that there is a conundrum present if all this is true. Two of the main points of these events, called the "control problem," center around the questions of what other alien civilizations may be like, and what can happen if we meet.

Ray Kurzwell has an optimistic view, saying humanity will eventually merge with the machines. Stephen Hawking said AI can rewrite its own programming and lead us to lose control over them. 

However, it's helpful to realize that this means alien AI may be more hostile than we think. Biological aliens may not have good intentions, but an extraterrestrial AI could be an even greater threat, as it may have goals that conflict with the preservation of human life.  

TagsSusan Schneider, University of Connecticut

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

AI That Busts Fake News Will Be First True AI, Experts Suggest

Microsoft Leads AI Emergence: Company Unveils Massive AI Projects

Microsoft Speeds Up Deep Learning Training From Weeks to Minutes

World to Meet Human Intelligence Soon: AI and Humans to Be Integrated in New Tech

AI Turns to Reddit for Communication; Elon Musk's OpenAI to Learn Via Reddit

Join the Conversation

Cornish Fishermen Deliver Directly To London's Finest Restaurants

This Russian Fisherman Catches the Weirdest Fish that Will Make Your Skin Crawl
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Sperm Whale Found Dead Along Philippine Shores Ingested Too Much Plastic
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
Silkworms Programmed to Produce Super-Strong, Conductive Silk via Graphene
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
We May Be on the Verge of Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction, Humans Included
Sea lion predation on salmon poses a serious wildlife challenge
Saving Salmon From Becoming Sea Lion Share: Early Conservation Effort Is Key!
Plastic Pollution
Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year
space

China's EM Drive Explained: Reinvigorate Space Race vs. US, Russia

WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO

LOOK: World's Largest Digital Survey of Universe Released

How Japan's Newly Launched Satellite Will Study Earth's Radiation Belts
science

ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse

High Amount of Chemical Similar to Highly Toxic Substances Found in 3 Great Lakes

New Earth Feature: Mysterious Molten Iron River As Hot As Sun Found Beneath Alaska and Siberia

Ancient Toothpick: Cavemen Cleaned Their Teeth, Research Shows
tech

Boeing Gets $90M Funding to Develop Laser Pods for Fighter Jets in 2021

MIT Scientists Make Functioning Printable Stamp Electronics

North Korea's Nuclear Missile Submarine Sets Out to Sea

New Airbus Concept Makes Every Airliner Customizable
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Santa Claus
News

Einstein's Theory of Relativity Explains How Santa Can Fit in Chimneys, Deliver Gifts Without a Trace
Early Morning Frost In Knutsford As Temperatures Fall Around The UK
News

Winter is Here: 2017 Will Be 'Cooler' Than 2016, According to Forecasts
10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
News

10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Pollute Great Lakes Annually
The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls
News

Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sahara Desert Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the Second Time in Human History
  2. 2 Black helicopter WATCH: Black Helicopter Chases Mysterious UFO
  3. 3 Pope Francis Visits Sweden - Day 1 From Climate Change to Big Bang Theory: Shocking Things Pope Francis Said in the Name of Science
  4. 4 The World's Most Realistic Love Dolls Love, Sex and Wires: Robots May Soon Satisfy Man's Daily Carnal Needs
  5. 5 Grand Canyon's New 'Skywalk' Opens With Grand Ceremony UFO Alert! Alien Spaceship Arriving Via Wormhole Caught on Video
© Copyright 2016 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics