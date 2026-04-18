Spotting a baby opossum wandering alone often sparks immediate concern. These small marsupials, known as joeys, spend their early months in the mother's pouch before riding on her back, so a lone one might simply await her return at dusk. Following proper rescue steps ensures the joey reaches a wildlife rehabilitator if truly orphaned, boosting its chances in the wild.

Assess the Baby Opossum's Condition First

Many people mistake a healthy baby opossum for an orphan right away. Mothers forage at night and respond to their joeys' faint sneezing calls, often retrieving scattered young within hours. Observe from afar for an hour or two without approaching, checking for the mother or siblings nearby.

Only step in for clear distress signals. A joey under 6-7 inches from nose to rump base—roughly adult hand length—rarely survives solo due to poor temperature regulation. Larger, fully furred ones with open eyes (about fist-sized) typically fend for themselves.

Here's how to gauge urgency:

Constant crying or sneezing : Signals hunger or cold, especially if nonstop for over 30 minutes.

: Signals hunger or cold, especially if nonstop for over 30 minutes. Physical injuries : Bleeding, open wounds, or limping from falls or pet attacks.

: Bleeding, open wounds, or limping from falls or pet attacks. Environmental hazards : Wet fur, covered in fly eggs (rice-like grains), or near a roadkill adult—check her pouch for hidden joeys.

: Wet fur, covered in fly eggs (rice-like grains), or near a roadkill adult—check her pouch for hidden joeys. Hypothermia signs: Limp body, cool to touch, or stretched out instead of curled.

The Wildlife Center of Virginianotes that bleeding, cat/dog bites, or fly eggs demand instant action, as infections spread fast in tiny bodies. Proximity to a deceased mother heightens the need, since litters average 6-13 and pouch mates perish without warmth.

Execute Safe Rescue Steps Immediately

Once distress confirms intervention, prioritize minimal stress during pickup. Baby opossums carry low disease risk but sharp teeth on older joeys warrant protection. These rescue steps keep everyone safe:

Gear up: Don latex gloves for pink, hairless infants or leather for furred, eyes-open ones to dodge scratches and saliva. Contain gently: Drape a soft towel over the joey, scoop without squeezing, and place in a sturdy box punched with air holes. Add warmth: Line with a cloth sock filled with uncooked rice (microwaved 30 seconds max) or a dryer-fresh towel. Position half the box over a low heating pad or wrapped hot water bottle—never direct heat. Secure and quiet: Lid tightly to prevent escapes (they climb well), then stash in a dark, warm indoor spot away from pets and noise. Scan surroundings: Listen quietly for more sneezes; roadkill sites often hide scattered joeys.

Native Animal Rescuestresses warming first, as cold joeys shut down and refuse food until cozy. Avoid bathing, as oils protect their skin, and skip transport in cars without the box setup—drafts chill them further.

Can I touch a baby opossum?Briefly with gloves, yes—but limit handling to essentials. Human scent or excess noise might deter the mother from reclaiming a borderline case, per rehabber guidelines.

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Contact a Wildlife Rehabilitator Without Delay

Home care risks fatal errors like aspiration or malnutrition, and unlicensed handling violates laws in most regions. A licensed wildlife rehabilitator provides marsupial-specific expertise from hydration to weaning.

Search "wildlife rehabilitator near me" on Animal Help Now, your state wildlife agency directory, or the National Wildlife Rehabilitators Association map. Expect same-day drop-off; many operate 24/7 hotlines.

Temporary hydration buys time if transport lags 2-4 hours:

Dilute unflavored Pedialyte 1:2 with lukewarm water.

Offer 1-2 ml via syringe tip (no forcing), every 3-4 hours max.

Never cow milk, kitten formula, or water alone—diarrhea kills 90% of mishandled joeys.

Opossum Society USwarns against DIY feeding, as pros tube-feed tinies and graduate to Esbilac puppy milk replacer. Rehab success hits 80%+ with prompt transfer, including calcium-balanced diets to prevent metabolic bone disease common in captives.

What do you feed a baby opossum?Nothing initially. Pros start with precise formulas; amateurs err toward death by bloating or pneumonia.

Debunk Myths and Prevent Future Encounters

Opossums earn bad rep unfairly—they devour ticks, clean carrion, and rarely carry rabies. A common myth claims mothers abandon joeys easily; reality shows they retrieve fallen ones unless injured.

Can a baby opossum survive without its mother?Not if under 7 inches—they lack foraging skills and body heat control until 4-5 months, riding mom's back by month 2-3.

Prevention keeps joeys wild:

Secure trash lids to avoid backyard dens.

Supervise pets at dawn/dusk when moms move litters.

Trim overhanging branches near homes, as opossums favor elevated spots.

Popular Sciencehighlights leaving fist-sized joeys alone, as intervention harms more than helps healthy ones.

Rescue Steps Summary for Baby Opossum Finds

Quick recognition turns baby opossum encounters into success stories. Mastering these rescue steps and linking to a wildlife rehabilitator equips anyone to aid joeys effectively, fostering healthy wild populations over time.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How do I know if a baby opossum needs help?

Look for joeys under 6-7 inches (nose to rump), constant crying, hypothermia (cold/limp), fly eggs, injuries, or near a dead mother. Healthy larger ones with fur and open eyes often wait for mom.

2. Can I touch a baby opossum?

Yes, briefly with gloves (latex for pink babies, leather for fur)—avoid bare hands to prevent bites or stressing it. Limit contact so mom might reclaim it.

3. What do you feed a baby opossum?

Nothing at first; cow milk kills via diarrhea. If delayed, dilute Pedialyte 1:2 lukewarm via syringe (1-2ml), then rush to a wildlife rehabilitator for Esbilac.