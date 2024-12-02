Mountain lions in the Los Angeles area are adjusting their schedules to avoid encounters with humans, new research shows.

A study published in Biological Conservation has found that these big cats are becoming more nocturnal, changing their natural behavior to avoid the growing number of hikers, runners, and cyclists in their habitats.

Mountain Lions Shift to Nighttime Hours to Coexist with Humans

For years, researchers have been tracking mountain lions in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains and Griffith Park, areas that are popular with outdoor enthusiasts.

The National Park Service has been studying these animals for over 20 years, gathering valuable data on their movements and activity patterns.

The most recent study examined data from 22 mountain lions tracked between 2011 and 2018, comparing their activity to publicly available information on human recreational activities collected via exercise-tracking apps like Strava, Washington Post reported.

The results were surprising: mountain lions living in areas with heavy human traffic adjusted their activity patterns significantly.

These cats were found to be more active at night, when human activity was at its lowest, and spent an hour more resting during the day compared to those in quieter areas.

Researchers noted that female mountain lions, in particular, were more active during the daytime, especially around dawn.

The study highlights how mountain lions are adapting to human presence. Ellie Bolas, the study's lead author and a doctoral candidate at the University of California, Davis, explained that these changes in behavior allow both humans and mountain lions to share the same spaces.

She pointed out that while this adaptation helps prevent conflicts, it also raises concerns about the potential consequences for the animals.

The research suggests that shifting to nighttime activity may have hidden costs for mountain lions. These adjustments could interfere with their ability to hunt, move freely, and maintain their natural routines.

The study authors warn that human recreational activities could become a "cumulative stressor" for these wild animals, adding to existing threats such as busy roads, wildfires, rodenticide poisoning, and habitat fragmentation.

Study Calls for Continued Research on Wildlife Behavior

While mountain lions have shown impressive flexibility in their behavior, researchers emphasize the importance of continued study to understand the long-term impacts of living in close proximity to humans.

Despite the challenges, the ability of these cats to adapt offers a hopeful outlook for coexistence between humans and wildlife in urban areas.

According to Live Science, the study also reminds us that humans have historically posed threats to mountain lions, and their fear of people is well-founded.

This fear can be heightened by even simple activities like talking or walking through their territory.

As our population grows and more people explore natural spaces, it's essential to consider how we can share these areas with wildlife without causing harm.

In conclusion, while mountain lions have found ways to adjust to human presence, it's clear that their survival depends on continued research and thoughtful conservation efforts. By understanding the pressures we place on wildlife, we can find ways to help protect these magnificent creatures and ensure a balanced coexistence.