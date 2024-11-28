Rare Whale Appears in New York’s East River, Drawing Attention from Locals

A rare whale sighting in New York City's East River captivated residents on Monday, prompting excitement and curiosity.

The US Coast Guard confirmed receiving reports of the whale near the iconic Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges, though the exact species remains unidentified.

Experts believe it could be either a humpback whale or the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale.

The whale's presence, witnessed by onlookers at sunset, was described as extraordinary, with some locals capturing footage of the marine mammal spouting water near the Williamsburg bridge.

According to MailOnline, the sighting drew comparisons to a humpback whale seen in the Hudson River in 2020, another rare event for the bustling waterways of New York.

Danielle Brown, research director at the marine life organization Gotham Whale, acknowledged the unusual nature of the encounter.

"It's somewhat uncommon to spot a whale in such a busy area," she shared.

READ MORE : Greenhouse Gases Turned Into Clean Energy Through Breakthrough US Technology

Rare Urban Whale Sightings Highlight Need for Caution and Respectful Observation

Brown noted that while dozens of humpback whales are currently near the coasts of New York and New Jersey, sightings in urban waterways are infrequent due to heavy boat traffic.

The Coast Guard issued safety alerts to boaters in the area, urging caution to avoid accidental collisions with the whale.

"Marine mammals are not rare in New York Harbor, but sightings like this are less frequent," explained a Coast Guard spokesperson, said Gothamist.

While the whale's current location is unknown, Gotham Whale emphasized the need for respectful observation. "Keep at least 100 feet away from all whales, and give extra space to mothers and calves," the group advised.